Marriott Hotels Continues To Elevate Guest Experience With Introduction Of Premium "This Works" Amenity

BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels announced today This Works as its new personal care amenity provider starting this month. This collaboration is the latest installment in Marriott Hotels' journey to inspire guests as they travel. Renowned for its natural and clean formulations This Works products are intelligently crafted to work in harmony with the body's circadian rhythms to optimize skin performance 24 hours a day.

Marriott Hotels, the iconic flagship brand of Marriott International, continues to find ways that enhance the travel experience for their guests. This Works collections such as In The Zone or In Transit are carefully curated to protect guests against the natural stressors that the body and hair are exposed to during travel. Other recent innovations from Marriott Hotels include the introduction of the Mind Menu in the M Club and integration of mobile-enabled innovations including check-in and check-out and F&B ordering.

"Every touch point we have with our guests is an opportunity to enhance their travel experience," said Julius Robinson, Senior Vice President, Marriott Classic Premium Brands. "Marriott Hotels constantly seeks ways to help our guests be at their best. By offering products infused with live, naturally derived ingredients, we are helping them optimize their day with restorative products in the room."

Launched in 2003, This Works' unique proposition provides clean skincare solutions formulated with proven, naturally-derived actives, and formulated without unnecessary chemicals. The brand's award-winning range of 24hr skin solutions provide exactly what your skin, your day and your lifestyle demands. The carefully curated Marriott collection of This Works amenities aims to help repair, protect and restore your body's balance. The in-room amenity kits will include:

In the Zone Shower Gel & Body Lotion – A natural blend of Eucalyptus and Petitgrain essential oils help to rebalance and revitalize body and mind. The perfect shower-time treat to help you focus and feel at your best.

– A natural blend of Eucalyptus and Petitgrain essential oils help to rebalance and revitalize body and mind. The perfect shower-time treat to help you focus and feel at your best. Clean Skin Face and Bath Bar – A natural blend of Frankincense and Patchouli gently cleanse and moisturize skin

– A natural blend of Frankincense and Patchouli gently cleanse and moisturize skin In Transit Shampoo & Conditioner –infused with Citrus, Nutmeg and Ginger essential oils, this uplifting duo gently cleanse and soften hair

–infused with Citrus, Nutmeg and Ginger essential oils, this uplifting duo gently cleanse and soften hair Deep Sleep Pillow Spray – a powerful Superblend of True Lavender, Wild Chamomile and Vetiver helps you fall asleep faster, naturally, and wake-up feeling and looking more refreshed.

"Each This Works product is formulated with a Superblend of naturally derived, scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic levels which are expertly blended and without the use of unnecessary chemicals, to work in harmony with the body clock to boost not only skin health and performance, but also overall wellbeing at every phase of the 24 hour day." said Dr. Anna Persaud, This Works CEO. "We understand the needs of the busy Marriott guests and we are delighted to enhance their stay from morning to night."

This new collaboration comes off the heels of the introduction of the Mind Menu, a collection of snacks and beverages with active ingredients that will enhance the mind and body throughout the day, including the new Brain Boosters which are a series of "shots" aimed at helping you recharge and decompress from your day. The morning drinks are highly concentrated with ingredients designed to stimulate your mind and taste buds, and later paired with the Slumbershot, packed with ingredients to help you unwind and digest.

About Marriott Hotels

With over 500 hotels and resorts in 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, enabling the next generation to Travel Brilliantly. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com . Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About This Works

With an international footprint encompassing Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia & Australia, This Works is a smart, natural skincare brand that works in synchronicity with the body clock to maximise skin performance 24 hours a day. Combining its knowledge of the body clock and skin health with modern lifestyle learnings This Works develops skincare and wellbeing essentials that support a busy life, starting with a good night's sleep.

At the heart of each This Works product is a Superblend - a powerful trio of natural actives, botanical oils and essential oils, each selected for their specific benefits and expertly blended without unnecessary chemicals to create, clean and targeted skincare that delivers with integrity. All products are free from phthalates, sulphates, synthetic colour and fragrance, parabens, GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum and propylene glycol.

Market leaders in the development of natural sleep solutions - with over four million pillow sprays sold worldwide - This Works' pillow sprays have been put through six independent user trials and clinical studies with over 900 participants.

For more information about the brand and global stockists, visit www.thisworks.com.

