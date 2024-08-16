This highly anticipated milestone opening underscores the company's industry-leading luxury portfolio and continued strong global growth

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced its 9,000th property with the opening of The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort. Situated on an expansive 18 acres in Longboat Key, Florida, this luxury beachfront property features 168 exquisite guestrooms, including 26 suites, and offers breathtaking ocean views, outstanding culinary experiences, and world-class amenities, all reflective of the St. Regis brand's signature distinctive design and exceptional service. The resort will also feature 69 private branded residences that will provide an extraordinary luxury living experience on Florida's Suncoast.

Marriott International Celebrates its 9000TH Property with the Opening of The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Florida

Developed by Unicorp National Developments and designed by SB Architects, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA Miami) and Dutch East Design, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is setting the tone for the brand's expanding resort portfolio, marking the largest development on the island in over 50 years.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of The St. Regis Longboat Key, a true testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and personalized service," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "It is particularly fitting that this magnificent hotel marks the 9,000th property in our portfolio. This exquisitely designed new build resort embodies the elegance and sophistication synonymous with the St. Regis brand. We are excited to invite guests and Residence Owners to experience this unique blend of modern amenities and timeless charm, and we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for them in this stunning location."

The company commemorated the opening with a celebration complete with the signature St. Regis champagne sabrage in the resort's Great Hall overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort further solidifies Marriott International's global leadership in luxury, with an unmatched portfolio of seven brands, across 522 luxury hotels and resorts in 72 countries and territories, with a strong pipeline of 233 signed projects in 57 countries and territories.

The opening of The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort also marks the latest milestone in the company's continued global leadership in branded residences. The 69 private residences, all of which sold out in less than a year, will be complete with spacious outdoor terraces, private elevator access and more. Today, Marriott International has a portfolio of 139 open branded residential properties in 32 countries and territories, with a strong pipeline of 122 projects across 38 countries and territories.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is available for booking on marriott.com and will participate in Marriott Bonvoy® – the company's award-winning travel program – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stays at this hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 brands.

The company is also offering 9,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for guests who are enrolled in the program and have booked at the St. Regis Longboat Key today through Sunday, August 18.

Note of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel additions; our development pipeline; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, through partners or for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 55 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.