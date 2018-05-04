Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 24 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 33 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2018.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

