Marriott International Invites Guests and Associates Worldwide to Take the Wellbeing Challenge: Download and Play TakeCare Level30™

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announced today the launch of TakeCare Level30, a custom app-based wellbeing challenge available for guests and associates around the world. Available for free download on the Apple App store and Google Play, players partner up and compete, using the gamified app to help build positive, rewarding behaviors into a daily routine.

"We established TakeCare as a wellbeing initiative many years ago to give associates easy, efficient ways to improve their health and happiness," said Dr. David Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Marriott International. "Today, it has become a global movement fueled by a universal passion for opportunity, community and purpose. The Level30 app raises the bar even higher, elevating TakeCare to the digital realm with access for all. We're eager and excited to invite our customers to join our family of associates by competing in this year's global wellbeing challenge."

TakeCare is activated through engaging experiences and events, group activities, self-help tips, and coaching on a variety of topics from growing a career to building a healthy mind and body, to sharing respect, kindness and passion for giving back to the community, and much more. Marriott's internal research shows that promoting this elevated level of employee experience and personal wellbeing is foundational to creating exceptional travel experiences for its hotel guests.

"TakeCare Level30 is an engaging experience designed with a partner in mind to complete a variety of wellbeing activities and earn points together. It's always better to have a friend or colleague you can rely on for encouragement when making any kind of change," said Leah Evert, Global Director of Associate Wellbeing at Marriott International. "We developed the app with the notion that it takes 30 days to build a habit. The activities within the app are tied to personal wellbeing, connecting with others, and caring for the environment – all a part of what makes working at Marriott International so rewarding for associates – and achievable within 30 days.

During the beta test of the app, players around the world have achieved a variety of tasks:

Players have tracked that they've consumed over 5,500 liters of water.

Players have read for over 37,000 minutes.

Players have meditated for more than 11,000 minutes.

More than half (54 percent) of players have arisen at the sound of the alarm.

