Key Facts

Marriott International today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Platinum Employer on the Where You Work Matters List.





Marriott is the only hotel company that is a platinum employer.





Marriott has a long track record of investing in associates with competitive pay, benefits and rewards, flexible scheduling, and its signature Explore by Marriott Bonvoy™ travel discount program, encouraging associates to visit its properties and see the world.





The Where You Work Matters List is an independent, non‑profit assessment powered by the American Opportunity Index and led by the Burning Glass Institute and the Schultz Family Foundation with methodology developed in partnership with Harvard Business School. Recognition is based on empirical analysis of hundreds of millions of real‑world career and compensation data points across industries.

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Platinum Employer on the Where You Work Matters List, the highest overall distinction, honoring U.S. employers that create high‑quality jobs and expand opportunity through strong career advancement and long‑term retention. Marriott is the only hotel company that is a platinum overall employer on the Where You Work Matters List.

Marriott International Named a 2026 "Where You Work Matters" Platinum Employer

"Being named a Platinum Employer is powerful validation of our founding principle that when you take care of your people, they take care of guests, and the guests return again and again — helping our business thrive for nearly a century," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "This recognition underscores our longstanding core value of putting people first and reflects our continued focus on creating meaningful careers, supporting access to opportunity, and retaining incredible talent across the U.S. and the world."

The Where You Work Matters List is an independent, non‑profit assessment powered by the American Opportunity Index and led by the Burning Glass Institute and the Schultz Family Foundation with methodology developed in partnership with Harvard Business School. The recognition is based on empirical analysis of hundreds of millions of real‑world career and compensation data points across industries, evaluating how effectively employers support early‑career opportunity, career growth, and job stability.

Marriott launched its people brand "Be" in 2023, designed to attract and retain top talent. "Be" empowers associates to fulfill their career goals, offers opportunities to grow in the hospitality industry and furthers Marriott's efforts to foster a culture that promotes long-term growth and career progression. Marriott has introduced global initiatives like Elevate, Marriott's signature frontline associate development program, designed to give associates access to flexible, technology-enabled learning and coaching. Participants in Marriott's Elevate program have seen a 25% higher retention rate and been 5.5 times more likely to be promoted compared to peers who have not participated in the program. Through its Digital Learning Zone and continued focus on coaching, the company is also providing associates with real-time learning and development opportunities, guidance, and communication in real-time and in local languages across more than 140 countries and territories.

The company is continuing to invest in associates with competitive pay, benefits and rewards, flexible scheduling, and its signature Explore by Marriott Bonvoy™ travel discount program, encouraging associates to visit its properties and see the world.

To learn more about life at Marriott visit http://www.marriott.com/careers.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.