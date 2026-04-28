St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Debuts in the Heart of Budapest Honouring the Heritage of the Exquisite Klotild Palace

The brand's legacy of service and celebration arrives in Hungary, set within one of Budapest's most iconic architectural treasures.

BUDAPEST, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has debuted in Hungary with the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis Budapest, gracefully set within the iconic Klotild Palace, one of the city's most distinguished architectural landmarks. Moments from the Danube and the capital's most admired attractions, The St. Regis Budapest revives a storied Belle Époque monument, introducing the brand's timeless sophistication, signature rituals and anticipatory service to Budapest's most distinguished address. The opening marks a defining new chapter for luxury hospitality in Hungary, introducing a sanctuary where historic grandeur meets contemporary refinement.

The St. Regis Budapest

Klotild Palace is Neo-Baroque architectural emblem of the Austro‑Hungarian Golden Age, commissioned as a twin palace at the turn of the 20th century by Her Imperial and Royal Highness Princess Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha and designed by celebrated architects of the time, Flóris Korb and Kálmán Giergl. The building was once the ceremonial entrance to Pest for travellers crossing the Elisabeth Bridge, recognised by its defining feature, a 48‑metre tower, adorned with enlarged replicas of Archduke Joseph Karl's crown. The intricate design honours the building's royal lineage and celebrates the palace's origins and its status as a protected UNESCO‑listed architectural site.

The St. Regis Budapest features 63 refined rooms and 39 luxurious suites, including the coveted Klotild Tower Suite and a two-bedroom Presidential Suite that extends over 169 square metres with a private balcony offering sweeping Danube and city views, including the Elizabeth Bridge and the Citadella. Each room has been designed to reflect elevated living, exceptional comfort and discreet sophistication, showcasing a refreshment centre that recalls the traditional Hungarian tile stove. Inspired by Budapest's long-standing connection to Opera anchored by the Hungarian State Opera House which opened its doors in 1884 in the city, guestrooms are designed as a private theatre box framed with city views. Design touches include tiles, shaded fabrics and refined brass-accented bedside details that echo the city's Art-Nouveau traditional decorative technique. Guests will also enjoy the St. Regis Butler Service, a signature offering that provides each guest with personalised and anticipatory attention.

The hotel's interiors reflect the Danube River's movement, its ever-changing light and reflections. This narrative is woven throughout the property by soft blue tones, fluid graphic patterns and shimmering finishes. This complements features that take inspiration from the Hungarian Baths, using of ceramics and decorative tiles, toned and steam-like textures. The design has hints of Secessionism and Art Nouveau, with bronze detailing, black and white floor patterns, curved forms and ornamental motifs that highlight Budapest's artistic legacy. At the entrance of the hotel guests are welcomed by a grand staircase imagined as a vertical river of light anchored by sculptural ceramics, reflective surfaces and a glass ceiling surrounded by a cascade of floral bronze patterns and crown shaped chandeliers, recalling The Saxe-Coburg Gotha's crown.

Inspired by the city's literary café culture is the Passage, a gallery connecting the welcome area with the meeting and event spaces, that once served as porte cochere, with suspended mirrors, arched ceilings and layered lighting, creating a space for cultural gatherings, artistic collaborations and conversation.

"The St. Regis Budapest stands as a remarkable expression of architectural heritage, one that feels inherently aligned with the legacy of St. Regis," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "The Astors, our brand's founding family, were drawn to places where culture, society, and celebration converged, and Budapest embodies that spirit. Bringing the House of Astor to Klotild Palace is a natural extension of that legacy, introducing our signature rituals, legendary St. Regis Butler Service, and enduring glamour to one of Europe's most storied capitals, where every moment is designed to be celebrated."

The St. Regis Bar showcases a stage-inspired layout, featuring sculptural alcoves and a bar counter framed by a large glass mural painting reimagining the orchestra playing at the Hungarian State Opera House. The St. Regis Bar will be a new beacon for evening gatherings, live music and bespoke cocktails, including the hotel's twist on the Bloody Mary, named The Crown Mary, paying homage to the roots of the Klotild Palace, and to The St. Regis New York where the Bloody Mary was born back in 1934 as the Red Snapper. The cocktails have been created by Head Mixologist Norbert Tengely, whose award-winning philosophy of "perfection through simplicity and minimalism" anchors the menu.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant showcases premium ingredients and celebrates the fusion of traditional Japanese culinary techniques, paired with a modern presentation. The restaurant features a show kitchen and private dining room for an elevated omakase seasonal experience curated by Chef Thinus van der Westhuizen, Group Culinary Director of Ninety-Nine.

Klotild Patisserie offers Hungarian and French-Viennoiserie pâtisserie and artisanal coffee, including a bespoke limited-edition blend, within a historic apothecary creating an atmosphere steeped in timeless charm. Honouring St. Regis traditions, in the Atrium guests will be able to enjoy some of the brand's signature rituals, including Afternoon Tea and the celebrated Champagne Sabrage.

The St. Regis Spa is an intimate sanctuary featuring an indoor pool, a traditional hammam, a Finnish sauna, experience showers, and three dedicated treatment rooms, offering elevated bespoke spa rituals which perfectly merge scientific innovation with the rich Hungarian Baths heritage. For its products offering, The St. Regis Spa has partnered with Sothys, as well as Omorovicza, a locally recognized luxury skincare brand backed by science and deeply rooted in Budapest's historic bathing culture. The spa features a Celebration Bar, designed as a continuation of the relaxation experience. On the 6th floor, a fitness studio, with a beautiful glass roof, is fitted with the latest and state-of-the-art machines.

As a true House of Celebration, The St. Regis Budapest features an elegant suite of event spaces, including the John Jacob Astor Boardroom, three refined salons, and the grand Caroline Salon.

The opening of The St. Regis Budapest further strengthens the brand's presence in Europe, introducing a destination where timeless luxury, artistic heritage, and contemporary glamour converge.

For more information on The St. Regis Budapest and to book, please visit stregisbudapest.com

Follow The St. Regis Budapest on Instagram: instagram.com/stregis.budapest/

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at over 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.