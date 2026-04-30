W Hotels Continues Its Italian Expansion with the Debut of W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu

W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu brings the brand's distinctive design and dynamic energy to one of Italy's most coveted Mediterranean destinations.

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BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the official opening of W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu, following a preview in 2025. Set along one of the Mediterranean's most striking islands, the new opening brings the brand's design-driven, culture-forward perspective to Sardinia, building on the brand's dynamic growth in Italy alongside W Rome and W Florence.

W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu

W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu is set along Sardinia's northeast coast, between Porto Cervo and Baia Sardinia, overlooking the Marina dell'Orso in the storied village of Poltu Quatu – meaning 'hidden port' in the island's ancient language. Carved into a natural fjord, the resort's whitewashed architecture cascades across wind-sculpted granite cliffs, framed by lush Mediterranean landscape and crystal-clear water.

Designed by the multi-disciplinary studio Meyer Davis – the creative force behind W Rome – and architecture by DE.TALES, the hotel features 157 stylishly appointed guestrooms and suites conceived as immersive retreats. Social life centers around destination-driven spaces including TANIT, a marina-front seafood restaurant, a signature W Lounge, WET Deck, AWAY Spa, and FIT, the brand's take on the hotel gym.

"The opening of W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu marks an important milestone for W Hotels as we debut on the island of Sardinia and continue to deepen our presence across Italy," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "Italy's cultural influence is unmatched – from design and cuisine to music and fashion – and Sardinia brings a distinct rhythm all its own. This opening reflects our intention to grow thoughtfully in destinations where culture leads, and where W Hotels can offer a bold, modern point of view while staying deeply connected to place."

Coastline Craft Meets Distinctive Design

The hotel's architecture honors the original vision of renowned architect Le Suisse. Sweeping arches and geometric openings reinforce a strong sense of place, blending heritage architecture with a contemporary, design‑forward lens. On arrival, guests are welcomed by a signature W statue by Sardinian artist Nicola Filia, crafted from steel and clay. Inside, the W Lounge draws inspiration from local legends of the Janas – mythical guardians said to dwell in Sardinia's caves. A sculptural wall by ceramist Luca Scassellati recalls marine life, while mirrored surfaces, hammered metals, matte finishes, and Sardinian Orosei marble flooring evoke the allure of submerged relics and ancient grottoes.

Design at W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu is grounded in a deep sense of place, with soft textures, tactile materials, and sculptural, rounded forms echoing the island's natural rhythms, layered in a palette of sand, stone, and sun‑washed wood tones. Select suites feature private plunge pools, while curated works by local artists bring Sardinian craftsmanship into focus – from ceramic vases by Walter Usai and tapestries by Fabrizio Sanna, to paintings by Cinzia Murgia, all selected in collaboration with Kooness art studio. Each space is further enriched with aerial photography by Giuseppe Chironi, creating an immersive, gallery‑like experience that feels both refined and rooted.

The experience reaches its apex in the two Penthouse Suites, offering sweeping outdoor terraces with a private pool, alongside a full kitchen and bar designed for elevated entertaining. Set against panoramic views of Sardinia's dramatic coastline, the Penthouses deliver a residential‑style retreat defined by privacy, scale, and effortless luxury.

Social energy unfolds across the hotel's public spaces. W Lounge, inspired by the island's flora and ancient ruins, blends sea and shoreline influences into a dynamic gathering space, while outdoors, the brand's signature WET Deck pool terrace reflects the sculptural beauty of the surrounding granite. Natural textures and relaxed, architectural huts set the scene for sun‑soaked days that transition seamlessly into vibrant nights. FIT completes the experience, offering a modern wellness counterpoint to the hotel's always‑on rhythm.

Taste the Island Through Sardinian Slow Dining

At W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu, dining is an expression of place – rooted in Sardinia tradition and reimagined through a modern, creative lens. Led by Chef Antonio Bitetto, alongside award-winning Pastry Chef Fabrizio, each culinary experience balances heritage and innovation, celebrating the local ingredients, coastal rhythms, and the island's deeply ingrained culture of gathering around the table. Fiorani's signature desserts take center stage in the Dolce Room, an interactive, immersive space where guests are invited to engage with his playful, sweet creations.

TANIT, named for the ancient goddess of abundance, pays homage to the sea and Sardinia's enduring connection to it. Open daily for breakfast and dinner, the waterfront restaurant delivers a refined take on Sardinia seafood, set against sweeping marina views. Organic curves, textured white walls, and sculptural lighting echo the movement of the water, while traditional thatched ceilings frame an atmosphere that feels both elemental and elevated.

From day to night, WET Deck and W Lounge anchor the resort's social and dining scene with live music and curated DJ sets, creating an elevated cocktail culture that reflects the brand's always-on energy. Outdoors, WET Deck pairs poolside bites and aperitivos with sun-drenched views, transitioning seamlessly from relaxed afternoons to vibrant evenings – where food, music, and atmosphere converge at the heart of the resort.

Always-on Island Programming

At W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu, the island becomes the stage. Throughout the season, the hotel brings together Sardinian artisans, chefs, and performers, creating a rotating calendar of experiences rooted in craft, culture, and creative exchange. Culinary rituals spotlight native ingredients and local producers, while the artist-in-residence program invites guests to engage directly with Sardinia's creative community. From hands-on moments with local ceramicists and traditional pasta-making sessions, to guided hikes through rugged, untamed landscapes, each experience is designed to feel intimate, immersive, and unmistakably of place. As day turns to night, the rhythm shifts to handcrafted cocktails, live music, and DJ-led moments, closing each chapter of discovery with the brand's signature social energy.

Wellness at W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu, moves beyond the walls of FIT, the resort's 24/7 Technogym-powered fitness center, extending outdoors and into the natural surroundings. Experiences include sunrise yoga overlooking the sea and energizing power walks around the marina, blending movement, mindfulness, and the restorative pace of island life.

From the hotel's private marina, guests can venture out to explore some of the Mediterranean's most spectacular coastal scenery. In partnership with Fjord 41 XL speedboats, curated excursions unlock exclusive access to Sardinia's spectacular coastline – from anchoring in hidden coves and secluded swimming spots, to discovering La Maddalena Archipelago and embarking on day trips to the pristine island of Caprera. Each journey is designed as a gateway to the island's wild beauty, sense of freedom, and spirit of exploration.

To book and for further information visit W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu and connect on social @wsardiniapoltuquatu.

ABOUT W HOTELS

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With over 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.