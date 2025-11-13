Marriott International Named One of the Top 2025 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune and Great Place To Work

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott International, Inc. announced it has been named one of the top five World's Best Workplaces by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine.

2025 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work

"We are honored to once again be named one of the world's best workplaces. This recognition reflects Marriott's longstanding commitment to excellence and our people-first culture that continues to be our north star across the company and around the world," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International. "This year's recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our global teams and a powerful affirmation of the core values we've upheld for nearly a century. I am proud of our associates' dedication to creating authentic and memorable experiences for our members and guests and being a force for good in our communities."

Marriott's commitment to its core values and culture of putting people first is reflected in its people brand, "Be," which empowers associates to begin their career journey, belong to a global team, and become the best version of themselves. Through innovative programs like Elevate, one of Marriott's signature learning initiatives that equips frontline associates with the skills and confidence to step into their first manager role, the company is accelerating career growth and strengthening retention. Associates who participated in the program are twice as likely to experience career growth through a job change within the organization and over five times more likely to be promoted than those who have yet to take part in the program. Today, nearly 800,000 associates around the world wear the Marriott name badge, delivering exceptional experiences and building meaningful careers. The company's culture of opportunity is why Marriott continues to be recognized among the world's best workplaces.

"The powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals. These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited."

"The World's Best Workplaces list casts an important spotlight on what employees believe are today's exceptional workplaces, companies and organizations where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

To learn more about career opportunities and Marriott's workplace culture, visit Marriott Careers.

