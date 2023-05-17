Marriott International Promotes Brian Povinelli to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand

News provided by

Marriott International, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Expanded Role Includes Overseeing Brand Management to Increase Customer Preference for the Company's Portfolio of Premium, Select Service and Longer Stay Brands

BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MAR) is announcing the appointment of Brian Povinelli to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. Povinelli, who has been with Marriott since its acquisition of Starwood Hotels in September 2016, will lead the company's overall marketing strategy as well as the end-to-end guest experience for the Marriott's 22 Premium, Select & Longer-stay brands.

Continue Reading
Brian Povinelli
Brian Povinelli

"We're excited to bring Brian's strategic prowess, creativity and proven track record of designing transformative and world-class marketing and guest experience programs to this new role," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "He has successfully led our portfolio marketing strategy the past few of years and adding guest experience to his role will ensure every consumer touchpoint is thoughtfully and effectively imagined and executed."

Under Povinelli's expanded role, he will oversee a wide array of teams including Content Marketing, Loyalty Marketing, Portfolio Marketing, Purpose Driven Marketing, US and Canada Demand Generation Marketing, Marketing Partnerships, Premium & Select Service Brand Marketing and Brand Management and Riott Haus, Marriott's internal creative agency. 

"Having led both marketing and guest experience over the past sixteen years in the hotel industry, I welcome the opportunity to lead an integrated team to orchestrate an end-to-end guest experience," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. "This is a tremendous opportunity to position Marriott as a complete travel marketplace that will inspire and deliver transformative travel experiences for consumers whether they want to book a hotel or vacation rental, go cruising with us or indulge in once in a lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments and more." 

Povinelli joined Marriott seven years ago as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Leader for the Distinctive Premium Brand Group. For the past two and a half years he has held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Brand, Portfolio and Loyalty Marketing at Marriott. Previously, he spent ten years with Starwood Hotels helping to reposition and grow the Westin, Sheraton and Le Meridien brands - now among Marriott's 31 brands.  Prior to that, Povinelli held advertising and marketing leadership positions for seven years at Reebok after beginning his career at advertising agencies in the US and London. He is a graduate of James Madison University where he earned a BBA in Marketing.

Povinelli will continue to be based at Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, MD.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Also from this source

Renaissance Hotels Embraces the Coastal City of Porto with the Opening of Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.