Marriott International Provides Financial Outlook Update Following Termination of Agreement with Sonder

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND, "Sonder") was no longer in effect due to Sonder's default.

With the removal of the Sonder rooms from Marriott's system, Marriott's net rooms growth for 2025 is now expected to approach 4.5 percent. There are no changes to the rest of the outlook metrics that Marriott provided on November 4, 2025.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to our rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future actions and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

