Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 262.6 percent worldwide, 274.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 223.2 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 second quarter;

Second quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 43.8 percent worldwide, 39.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 55.6 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 second quarter;

Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.28 , compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.79 , compared to second quarter 2020 adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.57 ;

Second quarter reported net income totaled $422 million , compared to reported net loss of $234 million in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $260 million , compared to second quarter 2020 adjusted net loss of $184 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $558 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $61 million ;

The company added nearly 25,000 rooms globally during the second quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and a total of approximately 5,300 conversion rooms. Gross rooms growth was 6.1 percent for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 ;

At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,750 properties and nearly 478,000 rooms, including roughly 19,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 212,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2021 second quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported second quarter 2021 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The rate of global lodging recovery accelerated during the second quarter and momentum has continued into July. We are particularly pleased with the resilience of RevPAR1 in markets where consumers feel safe traveling. Worldwide occupancy continued to build, reaching 51 percent for the quarter. We also saw strong improvement in global average daily rate in the second quarter, which was down only 17 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.

"The swift resurgence of lodging demand once the virus has been largely contained and restrictions have eased has been most evident in Mainland China. Second quarter RevPAR in Mainland China was on par with the second quarter of 2019, and in April, for the first time since the pandemic began, leisure, business transient and group room nights were all ahead of 2019 levels.

"In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, demand stepped up significantly during the quarter, particularly at our resorts. Leisure demand once again led the way, although business transient and group demand also continued to grow. We are seeing more blending of trip purposes, a trend we expect will continue.

"Owners continue to seek out our brands. Year to date through June, rooms signed were 36 percent ahead of the same period in 2020 and more than 30 percent of rooms signed in the first half of this year are conversions. We have also seen strong openings, with approximately 49,000 rooms added to our system in the first six months of the year. For the full year 2021, we continue to expect gross rooms growth will accelerate to approximately 6 percent, with net rooms growth now expected to be towards the top end of the 3 to 3.5 percent range.

"Marriott Bonvoy hit 153 million members by quarter's end. We continue to focus on engaging with our loyal customers through multiple offerings beyond hotel stays. Second quarter co-brand credit card fees surpassed 2019 second quarter fees, thanks to strong cardholder spend and robust global cardholder acquisitions. Our recent international credit card launches in South Korea and Mexico have seen strong initial success as has our new Uber collaboration in the U.S. Last week, we began offering U.S. customers booking through our digital channels the opportunity to purchase Allianz travel insurance products, providing peace of mind to our customers throughout the travel journey.

"While we are keeping a close eye on the Delta and other variant strains, we are optimistic that the upward trajectory of the global recovery will continue. We anticipate that more workers returning to their offices on a hybrid basis will serve as a catalyst for a meaningful increase in business transient and group demand in the fall. Many of our associates are starting to get back on the road, and our largest corporate clients tell us they are beginning to do the same. Our recovery to date has shown us that there is tremendous pent-up demand for the travel experiences we consistently provide. Timelines are hard to predict and will continue to vary by region, but I believe that we are on our way to a full global recovery."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $486 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 2020 second quarter reported operating loss of $154 million. Reported net income totaled $422 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 2020 second quarter reported net loss of $234 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.28 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2021 second quarter totaled $406 million, compared to 2020 second quarter adjusted operating loss of $85 million. Adjusted operating loss in the 2020 second quarter excluded impairment charges of $24 million.

Second quarter 2021 adjusted net income totaled $260 million, compared to 2020 second quarter adjusted net loss of $184 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2021 second quarter totaled $0.79, compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. These adjusted results excluded special tax items of $98 million ($0.30 per share) in the 2021 second quarter and impairment charges of $25 million after-tax ($0.08 per share) in the 2020 second quarter.

Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $587 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $222 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand from the impacts of COVID-19. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2021 second quarter totaled $160 million, compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by a $43 million increase in credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $55 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to $12 million in the 2020 second quarter. Hotels in international markets earned $40 million of the fees in the quarter, with particular strength in Greater China.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a profit of $19 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to a $72 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The $91 million increase in revenue net of expenses year over year largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand from the impacts of COVID-19 as well as $18 million of subsidies received from German government COVID-19 assistance programs.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2021 second quarter totaled $50 million, compared to $72 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change is primarily due to a $15 million impairment charge recorded in the 2020 second quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2021 second quarter totaled $187 million, compared to $178 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects lower compensation costs in 2020 as a result of reductions in executive pay, shortened work weeks and furloughs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense in the 2021 quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $102 million in the second quarter compared to $119 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease is largely due to lower debt balances.

Equity in losses for the second quarter totaled $8 million, compared to a $30 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in losses largely reflects improved results at joint venture properties due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand from the impacts of COVID-19 and an $8 million impairment charge recorded in the 2020 second quarter.

In the 2021 second quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled a $41 million benefit, compared to a $64 million benefit in the 2020 second quarter. The change in benefit largely reflects higher income before taxes, partially offset by a $118 million reversal of reserves in the 2021 second quarter related to the closure of pre-acquisition Starwood audits.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $558 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $61 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 149 properties (24,909 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2021 second quarter, including approximately 5,300 conversion rooms and roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets. Additions in the 2021 second quarter included eight all-inclusive conversion properties (2,943 rooms) in the company's Caribbean and Latin America region, part of the nearly 7,000-room deal signed in the first quarter of 2021. Fourteen properties (2,486 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled 7,797 properties, with over 1,451,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,750 properties with nearly 478,000 rooms, including 1,069 properties with more than 212,000 rooms under construction and 114 properties with roughly 19,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2021 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 262.6 percent (a 268.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2020 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 274.6 percent (a 275.8 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 223.2 percent (a 244.1 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.2 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 billion. At year-end 2020, the company's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 billion.

The company's net liquidity was approximately $4.7 billion at the end of the second quarter, representing $0.6 billion in available cash balances and $4.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

On July 23, 2021, Marriott announced that on August 9, 2021 it will redeem all $400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.125% Series N Notes Due October 15, 2021.

Investment Spending

Marriott now anticipates that full year 2021 investment spending will total $575 million to $625 million. Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

COVID-19

Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results.

All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 3, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); recovery in lodging demand; travel and lodging demand and trends; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; the expected timing and completion of certain transactions; our investment spending expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; the pandemic's short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the pandemic's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and any dislocations in recovery as a result of resurgences of the pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

1 All occupancy, ADR and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2020 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 2, 2021































































































































Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported





















A-1































Non-GAAP Financial Measures

























A-3































Total Lodging Products

























A-4































Key Lodging Statistics

























A-7































Adjusted EBITDA

























A-12































Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

















A-13



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 156

$ 40

290

Franchise fees 1

431

182

137

Incentive management fees

55

12

358

Gross Fee Revenues

642

234

174

Contract investment amortization 2

(18)

(21)

14

Net Fee Revenues

624

213

193

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

187

49

282

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

2,338

1,202

95

Total Revenues

3,149

1,464

115

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

168

121

(39)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

50

72

31

General, administrative, and other 7

187

178

(5)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

3

6

50

Reimbursed expenses 4

2,255

1,241

(82)

Total Expenses

2,663

1,618

(65)

















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

486

(154)

416

















Gains and other income, net 8

5

5

-

Interest expense

(109)

(127)

14

Interest income

7

8

(13)

Equity in losses 9

(8)

(30)

73

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

381

(298)

228

















Benefit for income taxes

41

64

(36)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 422

$ (234)

280

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE













Earnings (Loss) per share - basic

$ 1.29

$ (0.72)

279

Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted

$ 1.28

$ (0.72)

278

















Basic Shares

327.1

325.6





Diluted Shares 10

329.1

325.6



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 262

$ 254

3

Franchise fees 1

737

597

23

Incentive management fees

88

12

633

Gross Fee Revenues

1,087

863

26

Contract investment amortization 2

(35)

(46)

24

Net Fee Revenues

1,052

817

29

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

295

329

(10)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,118

4,999

(18)

Total Revenues

5,465

6,145

(11)

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

303

393

23

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

102

222

54

General, administrative, and other 7

398

448

11

Restructuring and merger-related charges

4

4

-

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,088

5,118

20

Total Expenses

4,895

6,185

21

















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

570

(40)

1,525

















Gains and other income, net 8

6

1

500

Interest expense

(216)

(220)

2

Interest income

14

14

-

Equity in losses 9

(20)

(34)

41

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

354

(279)

227

















Benefit for income taxes

57

76

(25)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 411

$ (203)

302

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE













Earnings (Loss) per share - basic

$ 1.26

$ (0.63)

300

Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted

$ 1.25

$ (0.63)

298

















Basic Shares

326.9

325.5





Diluted Shares 10

329.0

325.5



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)



























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating income (loss) margin, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted diluted

earnings (loss) per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income (loss) margin.























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











Percent









Percent



June 30,

June 30,

Better/

June 30,

June 30,

Better/



2021

2020

(Worse)

2021

2020

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported $ 3,149

$ 1,464





$ 5,465

$ 6,145





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,338)

(1,202)





(4,118)

(4,999)





Add: Impairments 1 -

3





-

10





Adjusted total revenues ** 811

265





1,347

1,156































Operating income (loss), as reported 486

(154)





570

(40)





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,338)

(1,202)





(4,118)

(4,999)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 2,255

1,241





4,088

5,118





Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 3

6





4

4





Add: Impairments2 -

24





-

125





Adjusted operating income (loss) ** 406

(85)

*

544

208

162%



























Operating income (loss) margin 15%

-11%





10%

-1%





Adjusted operating income (loss) margin ** 50%

-32%





40%

18%































Net income (loss), as reported 422

(234)





411

(203)





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,338)

(1,202)





(4,118)

(4,999)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 2,255

1,241





4,088

5,118





Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 3

6





4

4





Add: Impairments3 -

32





4

133





Income tax effect of above adjustments 16

(27)





3

(77)





Less: Income tax special items (98)

-





(98)

-





Adjusted net income (loss) ** $ 260

$ (184)

*

$ 294

$ (24)

*



























Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 1.28

$ (0.72)





$ 1.25

$ (0.63)





Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share** $ 0.79

$ (0.57)

*

$ 0.89

$ (0.07)

*

























* Calculated percentage is not meaningful.

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the

limitations on their use.

























1 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $3 million and $10 million in the 2020 second quarter and 2020 second quarter year-to-date,

respectively.

























2 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $3 million and $10 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $21 million and $115

million in the 2020 second quarter and 2020 second quarter year-to-date, respectively.

























3 Includes impairment charges reported in Equity in losses of $4 million in the 2021 second quarter year-to-date. Includes impairment charges reported in Contract

investment amortization of $3 million and $10 million; Depreciation, amortization, and other of $21 million and $115 million; Equity in losses of $8 million in both the

2020 second quarter and 2020 second quarter year-to-date, respectively.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2021















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 643 221,660 1,282 329,998 1,925 551,658 Marriott Hotels 114 61,587 182 53,148 296 114,735 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 28 23,609 188 63,313 216 86,922 Courtyard 169 27,265 103 22,405 272 49,670 Westin 40 21,847 74 22,341 114 44,188 JW Marriott 21 12,712 62 23,099 83 35,811 Renaissance 24 10,607 58 18,284 82 28,891 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,406 65 16,410 103 27,816 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 Four Points 1 134 79 21,755 80 21,889 Le Méridien 1 100 70 20,031 71 20,131 W Hotels 22 6,403 33 8,984 55 15,387 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 Residence Inn 76 12,199 8 982 84 13,181 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 48 8,741 54 11,037 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 St. Regis 10 1,968 37 8,662 47 10,630 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 Aloft 1 330 41 9,452 42 9,782 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165 68 8,264 75 9,429 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 47 6,467 54 8,006 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 1 360 26 7,130 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 35 5,238 35 5,238 Autograph Collection 8 2,335 16 2,441 24 4,776 SpringHill Suites 27 4,496 - - 27 4,496 Protea Hotels - - 28 3,466 28 3,466 EDITION 4 1,207 7 1,488 11 2,695 Element 2 640 9 1,786 11 2,426 Moxy - - 5 887 5 887 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 453 5 453 Bulgari - - 5 442 5 442 Franchised 4,868 697,256 747 154,400 5,615 851,656 Courtyard 840 112,096 99 18,582 939 130,678 Fairfield by Marriott 1,082 101,273 33 5,707 1,115 106,980 Residence Inn 759 90,335 17 2,369 776 92,704 Marriott Hotels 224 70,954 61 18,412 285 89,366 Sheraton 154 46,451 67 18,679 221 65,130 SpringHill Suites 479 55,182 - - 479 55,182 TownePlace Suites 455 46,167 - - 455 46,167 Autograph Collection 120 23,959 87 19,309 207 43,268 Westin 89 30,194 23 7,163 112 37,357 Four Points 159 23,864 60 10,028 219 33,892 Renaissance 60 17,425 29 7,781 89 25,206 Aloft 139 20,072 22 3,561 161 23,633 AC Hotels by Marriott 78 13,004 37 6,614 115 19,618 Moxy 26 4,913 61 11,748 87 16,661 Delta Hotels 55 12,165 8 1,887 63 14,052 The Luxury Collection 10 2,644 51 9,465 61 12,109 Le Méridien 22 5,096 16 4,212 38 9,308 Element 64 8,544 2 293 66 8,837 Tribute Portfolio 34 5,689 20 2,497 54 8,186 JW Marriott 13 5,947 8 2,131 21 8,078 Protea Hotels - - 36 2,949 36 2,949 Design Hotels 5 853 8 862 13 1,715 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2021















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 39 9,288 65 15,771 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 6 991 6 991 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection1 - - 6 576 6 576 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 63 6,773 37 2,993 100 9,766 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 37 4,177 13 1,034 50 5,211 St. Regis Residences 10 1,105 7 598 17 1,703 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,896 20 3,862 92 22,758 Grand Total 5,672 951,068 2,125 500,541 7,797 1,451,609













*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2021















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 187 52,298 366 85,360 553 137,658 JW Marriott 34 18,659 71 25,726 105 44,385 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,835 67 16,960 106 28,795 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 37 4,177 13 1,034 50 5,211 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 The Luxury Collection1 16 4,940 103 18,623 119 23,563 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 24 7,182 35 9,649 59 16,831 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 St. Regis 10 1,968 38 8,822 48 10,790 St. Regis Residences 10 1,105 7 598 17 1,703 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,207 7 1,488 11 2,695 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 6 527 6 527 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 1,016 352,825 973 271,979 1,989 624,804 Marriott Hotels 340 133,849 249 73,624 589 207,473 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 182 70,060 259 83,822 441 153,882 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 Westin 130 53,114 97 29,504 227 82,618 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 Renaissance 85 28,349 89 26,570 174 54,919 Autograph Collection2 128 26,294 109 22,326 237 48,620 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 23 5,196 86 24,243 109 29,439 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels 80 18,935 9 2,247 89 21,182 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Tribute Portfolio 34 5,689 25 2,950 59 8,639 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 36 5,304 36 5,304 Design Hotels 5 853 8 862 13 1,715 Limited-Service 4,397 527,049 766 139,340 5,163 666,389 Courtyard 1,028 142,175 206 41,881 1,234 184,056 Fairfield by Marriott 1,089 102,812 80 12,174 1,169 114,986 Residence Inn 836 102,726 26 3,491 862 106,217 SpringHill Suites 506 59,678 - - 506 59,678 Four Points 160 23,998 139 31,783 299 55,781 TownePlace Suites 461 46,992 - - 461 46,992 Aloft 140 20,402 63 13,013 203 33,415 AC Hotels by Marriott 85 14,169 105 14,878 190 29,047 Moxy 26 4,913 66 12,635 92 17,548 Element 66 9,184 11 2,079 77 11,263 Protea Hotels - - 70 7,406 70 7,406 Timeshare* 72 18,896 20 3,862 92 22,758 Grand Total 5,672 951,068 2,125 500,541 7,797 1,451,609

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$128.58 909.5%

48.5% 42.5% pts.

$265.07 25.8% The Ritz-Carlton

$236.30 582.3%

49.6% 40.2% pts.

$476.74 29.2% W Hotels

$127.76 910.8%

42.9% 37.2% pts.

$297.92 33.4% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$173.52 805.1%

46.9% 40.3% pts.

$369.88 26.8% Marriott Hotels

$67.46 526.5%

41.4% 34.4% pts.

$163.00 6.2% Sheraton

$59.63 581.2%

34.1% 27.1% pts.

$174.92 38.8% Westin

$79.07 648.1%

40.6% 34.1% pts.

$194.62 20.0% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$66.74 618.3%

38.7% 32.5% pts.

$172.26 14.8% US & Canada Full-Service3

$88.51 682.7%

40.4% 34.1% pts.

$219.04 21.4% Courtyard

$65.34 429.1%

57.9% 45.8% pts.

$112.88 10.8% Residence Inn

$102.17 166.3%

71.3% 41.7% pts.

$143.36 10.5% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$74.56 294.1%

60.9% 44.4% pts.

$122.36 7.1% US & Canada - All5

$85.36 554.9%

45.0% 36.4% pts.

$189.49 25.1%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$128.54 987.7%

49.9% 44.9% pts.

$257.72 8.9% The Ritz-Carlton

$231.29 595.1%

49.1% 40.1% pts.

$471.31 27.7% W Hotels

$127.76 910.8%

42.9% 37.2% pts.

$297.92 33.4% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$163.97 823.0%

47.6% 41.4% pts.

$344.32 20.5% Marriott Hotels

$67.99 425.5%

44.1% 34.5% pts.

$154.02 14.6% Sheraton

$56.11 338.4%

40.7% 28.4% pts.

$137.95 32.1% Westin

$75.82 493.1%

43.0% 33.8% pts.

$176.13 27.6% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$70.08 446.4%

43.3% 33.4% pts.

$161.89 25.1% US & Canada Full-Service3

$81.05 504.7%

43.8% 34.3% pts.

$185.07 30.9% Courtyard

$72.99 288.8%

60.3% 41.3% pts.

$121.12 22.2% Residence Inn

$95.46 110.2%

73.8% 33.4% pts.

$129.40 15.0% Fairfield by Marriott

$69.43 209.7%

65.0% 39.7% pts.

$106.78 20.8% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$77.16 187.7%

65.3% 38.5% pts.

$118.10 18.0% US & Canada - All5

$78.83 274.6%

56.1% 36.7% pts.

$140.63 29.3%











































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$78.73 117.0%

63.9% 28.6% pts.

$123.20 19.9% Asia Pacific excluding China

$32.64 164.1%

29.6% 16.6% pts.

$110.13 15.9% Caribbean & Latin America

$74.09 1105.4%

41.7% 35.4% pts.

$177.58 83.1% Europe

$39.27 1030.5%

23.8% 20.8% pts.

$165.29 40.9% Middle East & Africa

$66.28 211.1%

45.1% 28.0% pts.

$146.92 18.3%





















International - All1

$56.09 203.1%

41.8% 24.3% pts.

$134.07 27.3%





















Worldwide2

$69.73 336.9%

43.3% 29.9% pts.

$160.92 35.1%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$75.03 114.3%

62.4% 27.5% pts.

$120.14 20.1% Asia Pacific excluding China

$33.57 147.6%

30.3% 16.4% pts.

$110.98 13.7% Caribbean & Latin America

$60.45 1068.5%

39.7% 33.5% pts.

$152.35 80.6% Europe

$34.30 732.1%

23.2% 19.7% pts.

$147.73 25.7% Middle East & Africa

$60.89 219.1%

43.7% 27.5% pts.

$139.21 18.7%





















International - All1

$49.94 223.2%

38.4% 23.3% pts.

$130.09 26.7%





















Worldwide2

$70.29 262.6%

50.8% 32.8% pts.

$138.28 28.9%





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$109.31 24.0%

40.4% 8.3% pts.

$270.24 -1.5% The Ritz-Carlton

$210.02 47.4%

42.5% 9.5% pts.

$494.06 14.3% W Hotels

$108.78 13.2%

35.3% 3.9% pts.

$307.74 0.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$153.10 29.9%

39.4% 7.1% pts.

$388.29 6.5% Marriott Hotels

$51.29 -20.0%

32.8% 0.9% pts.

$156.44 -22.1% Sheraton

$42.84 -28.1%

25.8% -5.0% pts.

$166.08 -14.1% Westin

$59.92 -7.6%

32.3% 1.4% pts.

$185.50 -11.5% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$50.36 -18.6%

30.5% -0.7% pts.

$164.95 -16.8% US & Canada Full-Service3

$71.32 -2.7%

32.3% 0.9% pts.

$220.48 -5.5% Courtyard

$51.38 17.2%

49.4% 16.8% pts.

$104.09 -22.7% Residence Inn

$89.43 18.3%

66.2% 18.3% pts.

$135.12 -14.4% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$60.98 15.8%

53.2% 16.4% pts.

$114.61 -19.8% US & Canada - All5

$68.98 0.5%

37.1% 4.4% pts.

$186.13 -11.4%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$107.06 22.6%

42.1% 10.6% pts.

$254.25 -8.2% The Ritz-Carlton

$203.99 46.9%

41.7% 9.2% pts.

$489.57 14.3% W Hotels

$108.78 13.2%

35.3% 3.9% pts.

$307.74 0.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$142.01 27.9%

40.0% 7.9% pts.

$354.97 2.7% Marriott Hotels

$52.41 -7.4%

35.8% 3.6% pts.

$146.38 -16.7% Sheraton

$43.03 -12.8%

33.4% 0.6% pts.

$128.84 -14.3% Westin

$58.59 -7.6%

35.0% 1.9% pts.

$167.41 -12.7% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$54.19 -5.2%

35.3% 2.8% pts.

$153.45 -12.8% US & Canada Full-Service3

$64.46 1.6%

35.9% 3.4% pts.

$179.71 -8.1% Courtyard

$58.01 25.5%

51.9% 15.2% pts.

$111.82 -11.3% Residence Inn

$83.14 20.7%

68.0% 15.6% pts.

$122.27 -7.0% Fairfield by Marriott

$55.51 38.1%

56.0% 16.7% pts.

$99.10 -3.2% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$63.41 26.2%

57.6% 15.7% pts.

$110.16 -8.2% US & Canada - All5

$63.86 14.2%

48.2% 10.4% pts.

$132.44 -10.5%

































































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$67.09 100.5%

56.0% 26.1% pts.

$119.81 6.9% Asia Pacific excluding China

$34.84 -28.5%

31.6% -1.5% pts.

$110.14 -25.2% Caribbean & Latin America

$63.16 1.6%

36.6% 5.4% pts.

$172.56 -13.5% Europe

$28.41 -37.4%

18.6% -6.3% pts.

$152.83 -16.0% Middle East & Africa

$65.27 15.7%

43.4% 5.6% pts.

$150.33 0.9%





















International - All1

$50.15 9.2%

38.4% 7.2% pts.

$130.64 -11.3%





















Worldwide2

$58.93 4.3%

37.8% 5.9% pts.

$156.04 -12.0%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$64.34 97.1%

55.0% 25.4% pts.

$116.89 6.2% Asia Pacific excluding China

$35.99 -25.8%

32.5% -0.8% pts.

$110.75 -24.1% Caribbean & Latin America

$49.66 -1.1%

34.2% 4.9% pts.

$145.19 -15.3% Europe

$24.86 -38.4%

18.2% -6.6% pts.

$136.64 -16.0% Middle East & Africa

$59.81 15.9%

42.2% 5.3% pts.

$141.76 1.5%





















International - All1

$44.17 1.8%

35.1% 4.9% pts.

$125.93 -12.4%





















Worldwide2

$58.05 11.1%

44.3% 8.8% pts.

$130.92 -10.9%





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2021 vs 2019 In Constant $





















Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019 Greater China

$75.03 -16.9%

62.4% -5.3% pts.

$120.14 -9.9% Asia Pacific excluding China

$33.57 -69.0%

30.3% -39.9% pts.

$110.98 -28.2% Caribbean & Latin America

$60.45 -38.7%

39.7% -22.0% pts.

$152.35 -4.7% Europe

$34.30 -77.4%

23.2% -52.7% pts.

$147.73 -26.1% Middle East & Africa

$60.89 -31.0%

43.7% -19.4% pts.

$139.21 -0.3%





















International - All2

$49.94 -55.6%

38.4% -30.8% pts.

$130.09 -20.0%





















US & Canada - All

$78.83 -39.5%

56.1% -21.2% pts.

$140.63 -16.6%





















Worldwide3

$70.29 -43.8%

50.8% -24.1% pts.

$138.28 -17.2%











































Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019 Greater China

$64.34 -27.1%

55.0% -10.3% pts.

$116.89 -13.6% Asia Pacific excluding China

$35.99 -68.6%

32.5% -38.5% pts.

$110.75 -31.5% Caribbean & Latin America

$49.66 -54.9%

34.2% -29.1% pts.

$145.19 -16.7% Europe

$24.86 -80.9%

18.2% -51.2% pts.

$136.64 -27.0% Middle East & Africa

$59.81 -38.2%

42.2% -24.0% pts.

$141.76 -3.0%





















International - All2

$44.17 -59.9%

35.1% -32.6% pts.

$125.93 -22.5%





















US & Canada - All

$63.86 -47.7%

48.2% -25.0% pts.

$132.44 -20.6%





















Worldwide3

$58.05 -51.0%

44.3% -27.2% pts.

$130.92 -21.0%











































1 The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019. 2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2021









First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Total







Net (loss) income, as reported $ (11)

$ 422

$ 411







Cost reimbursement revenue (1,780)

(2,338)

(4,118)







Reimbursed expenses 1,833

2,255

4,088







Interest expense 107

109

216







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

3







Benefit for income taxes (16)

(41)

(57)







Depreciation and amortization 52

50

102







Contract investment amortization 17

18

35







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

27

55







Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

9

19







Stock-based compensation 53

43

96







Restructuring and merger-related charges 1

3

4







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 296

$ 558

$ 854



























Change from 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ** -33%

815%

70%





























Fiscal Year 2020

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income (loss), as reported $ 31

$ (234)

$ 100

$ (164)

$ (267) Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452) Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435 Interest expense 93

127

113

112

445 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 3

1

12

8

24 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (12)

(64)

27

(150)

(199) Depreciation and amortization 150

72

53

71

346 Contract investment amortization 25

21

48

38

132 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 26

27

27

29

109 Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

16

3

78

104 Stock-based compensation 41

50

49

57

197 Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

262

267 Loss on asset dispositions -

-

-

6

6 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 442

$ 61

$ 327

$ 317

$ 1,147







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Margin. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted operating income (loss) margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income (loss) margin reflects Adjusted operating income (loss) divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, non-cash impairment charges, losses and gains on asset dispositions (when applicable), income tax special items, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. The income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefit arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in the 2021 second quarter. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), non-cash impairment charges, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees. In our presentations of Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted operating income (loss) margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges related to our management and franchise contracts, leases, and equity investments, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in losses" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in losses" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

