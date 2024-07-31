Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 4.9 percent worldwide, 3.9 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 7.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2023 second quarter;





Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.69 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.50 , compared to second quarter 2023 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.26 ;





Second quarter reported net income totaled $772 million , compared to reported net income of $726 million in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $716 million , compared to second quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $690 million ;





Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,324 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,219 million ;





The company added roughly 15,500 net rooms during the quarter;





At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled approximately 3,500 properties and more than 559,000 rooms, including roughly 33,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Over 209,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the second quarter;





Marriott repurchased 4.1 million shares of common stock for $1 .0 billion in the second quarter. Year to date through July 29 , the company has returned $2.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott reported strong second quarter results, with net rooms up 6 percent year over year and worldwide RevPAR1 growth of nearly 5 percent, as consumers continued to prioritize travel. International RevPAR increased more than 7 percent, with Asia Pacific excluding China leading the way, posting an impressive 13 percent RevPAR increase from the year-ago quarter.

"In the U.S. & Canada, second quarter RevPAR grew nearly 4 percent, with all customer segments growing versus the prior year quarter. Group RevPAR rose nearly 10 percent year over year, with both rate and occupancy increasing in the mid-single digits.

"With a membership base of over 210 million members and growing, Marriott Bonvoy is a key competitive advantage. We remain focused on enhancing the loyalty program's benefits and finding new ways to engage with our members both on and off property. In June, we announced a collaboration with Starbucks. The number of members who have linked their accounts is already well exceeding our expectations.

"Owner preference for our brands remains strong. We signed nearly 31,000 rooms in the quarter, 75 percent of which were in international markets. Our momentum around conversions continued, accounting for 37 percent of room additions in the quarter. We continue to expand our industry leading global portfolio, and our expectation for net rooms growth remains at 5.5 to 6 percent for full year 2024.

"With our solid financial results and strong cash generation, we have already returned $2.8 billion to shareholders year-to-date through July 29. We expect to return approximately $4.3 billion to our shareholders in 2024 through share repurchases and dividends."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,148 million in the 2024 second quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,057 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2024 second quarter totaled $234 million, compared to $206 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by a 10 percent increase in co-branded credit card fees, as well as $13 million of higher residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $195 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $193 million in the 2023 second quarter, and were impacted by weaker results in Greater China, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange. Managed hotels in international markets contributed more than 60 percent of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $99 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $103 million in the year-ago quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2024 second quarter totaled $248 million, compared to $240 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $164 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $141 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,195 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to 2023 second quarter reported operating income of $1,096 million. Reported net income totaled $772 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to 2023 second quarter reported net income of $726 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.69 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2024 second quarter totaled $1,120 million, compared to 2023 second quarter adjusted operating income of $1,043 million. Second quarter 2024 adjusted net income totaled $716 million, compared to 2023 second quarter adjusted net income of $690 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2024 second quarter totaled $2.50, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See page A-3 and page A-11 of the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,324 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,219 million. See page A-11 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added roughly 15,500 net rooms during the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 9,000 properties, with roughly 1,659,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,509 properties with more than 559,000 rooms, including 208 properties with roughly 33,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,127 properties with over 209,000 rooms under construction. Fifty-seven percent of rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets.

In the 2024 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.9 percent (a 4.0 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2023 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 3.9 percent (a 3.9 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 7.4 percent (a 4.2 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $13.1 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.3 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in debt and $0.3 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2023.

Year to date through July 29, the company has repurchased 10.4 million shares for $2.5 billion.

Company Outlook

The company's updated outlook includes a narrowing of the RevPAR growth range for full year 2024, primarily as a result of a weaker operating environment in Greater China, as well as marginally softer expectations in the U.S. & Canada.



Third Quarter 2024 vs Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide 3% to 4% 3% to 4%









Year-End 2024 vs Year-End 2023 Net rooms growth

5.5% to 6%





($ in millions, except EPS) Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Gross fee revenues $1,275 to $1,290 $5,130 to $5,180 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses Approx. $75 $345 to $350 General, administrative, and other expenses $250 to $240 $1,030 to $1,020 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,225 to $1,250 $4,950 to $5,015 Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3 $2.27 to $2.33 $9.23 to $9.40 Investment spending4

$1,000 to $1,200 Capital return to shareholders5

Approx. $4,300

1 See page A-12 and page A-13 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for third quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

3 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4 Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

5 Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.



1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2024 and 2023 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 2, 2024



Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A- 1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures A- 3



Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type A- 4



Total Lodging Products by Tier A- 6



Key Lodging Statistics A- 8



Adjusted EBITDA A- 12



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2024 A- 13



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024 A- 14



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A- 15

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER 2024 AND 2023 ($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)













As Reported

As Reported

Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Reported 2024 vs. 2023 REVENUES









Base management fees $ 330

$ 318

4 Franchise fees1 818

739

11 Incentive management fees 195

193

1 Gross Fee Revenues 1,343

1,250

7 Contract investment amortization2 (27)

(22)

(23) Net Fee Revenues 1,316

1,228

7 Owned, leased, and other revenue3 395

390

1 Cost reimbursement revenue4 4,728

4,457

6 Total Revenues 6,439

6,075

6











OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other - direct5 296

287

(3) Depreciation, amortization, and other6 47

48

2 General, administrative, and other7 248

240

(3) Merger-related charges and other 8

38

79 Reimbursed expenses4 4,645

4,366

(6) Total Expenses 5,244

4,979

(5)











OPERATING INCOME 1,195

1,096

9











Gains and other income, net8 4

2

100 Interest expense (173)

(140)

(24) Interest income 9

(1)

* Equity in earnings9 5

7

(29)











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,040

964

8











Provision for income taxes (268)

(238)

(13)











NET INCOME $ 772

$ 726

6











EARNINGS PER SHARE









Earnings per share - basic $ 2.70

$ 2.39

13 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.69

$ 2.38

13











Basic Shares 285.8

303.6



Diluted Shares 286.7

305.0

















* Calculated percentage is not meaningful. 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

A-1

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 AND 2023 ($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)













As Reported

As Reported

Percent

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Reported 2024 vs. 2023 REVENUES









Base management fees $ 643

$ 611

5 Franchise fees1 1,506

1,378

9 Incentive management fees 404

394

3 Gross Fee Revenues 2,553

2,383

7 Contract investment amortization2 (50)

(43)

(16) Net Fee Revenues 2,503

2,340

7 Owned, leased, and other revenue3 752

746

1 Cost reimbursement revenue4 9,161

8,604

6 Total Revenues 12,416

11,690

6











OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES









Owned, leased, and other - direct5 582

568

(2) Depreciation, amortization, and other6 92

92

— General, administrative, and other7 509

442

(15) Merger-related charges and other 16

39

59 Reimbursed expenses4 9,146

8,502

(8) Total Expenses 10,345

9,643

(7)











OPERATING INCOME 2,071

2,047

1











Gains and other income, net8 8

5

60 Interest expense (336)

(266)

(26) Interest income 19

14

36 Equity in earnings9 5

8

(38)











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,767

1,808

(2)











Provision for income taxes (431)

(325)

(33)











NET INCOME $ 1,336

$ 1,483

(10)











EARNINGS PER SHARE









Earnings per share - basic $ 4.64

$ 4.84

(4) Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.62

$ 4.81

(4)











Basic Shares 288.1

306.6



Diluted Shares 289.1

308.0

















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

A-1 (Cont.)

.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









Percent









Percent

June 30,

June 30,

Better/

June 30,

June 30,

Better/

2024

2023

(Worse)

2024

2023

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 6,439

$ 6,075





$ 12,416

$ 11,690



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,728)

(4,457)





(9,161)

(8,604)



Adjusted total revenues† 1,711

1,618





3,255

3,086



















































Operating income, as reported 1,195

1,096





2,071

2,047



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,728)

(4,457)





(9,161)

(8,604)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,645

4,366





9,146

8,502



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

38





16

39



Adjusted operating income† 1,120

1,043

7 %

2,072

1,984

4 %















































Operating income margin 19 %

18 %





17 %

18 %



Adjusted operating income margin† 65 %

64 %





64 %

64 %



















































Net income, as reported 772

726





1,336

1,483



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,728)

(4,457)





(9,161)

(8,604)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,645

4,366





9,146

8,502



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

38





16

39



Income tax effect of above adjustments 19

17





(1)

18



Less: Income tax special items —

—





—

(100)



Adjusted net income† $ 716

$ 690

4 %

$ 1,336

$ 1,338

— %























Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.69

$ 2.38





$ 4.62

$ 4.81



Adjusted diluted earnings per share† $ 2.50

$ 2.26

11 %

$ 4.62

$ 4.35

6 %























† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

A-3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of June 30, 2024















US & Canada Total International1 Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 617 213,712 1,363 354,789 1,980 568,501 Marriott Hotels 101 56,736 186 58,147 287 114,883 Sheraton 26 20,869 182 61,494 208 82,363 Courtyard 156 25,372 128 27,744 284 53,116 Westin 40 22,344 78 23,608 118 45,952 JW Marriott 23 13,189 74 26,496 97 39,685 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,354 77 18,047 118 30,401 Renaissance 21 9,065 53 16,542 74 25,607 Four Points 1 134 87 24,339 88 24,473 Le Méridien 1 100 71 19,861 72 19,961 W Hotels 23 6,516 42 11,805 65 18,321 Residence Inn 73 12,002 9 1,116 82 13,118 St. Regis 11 2,169 47 10,285 58 12,454 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 26 4,924 51 11,694 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 78 9,848 84 11,279 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 — — 6 10,220 Aloft 2 505 44 9,696 46 10,201 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 39 7,737 45 10,033 Autograph Collection 9 2,862 15 3,021 24 5,883 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 35 5,011 35 5,011 EDITION 5 1,379 15 2,844 20 4,223 SpringHill Suites 23 3,872 — — 23 3,872 Element 3 810 14 2,803 17 3,613 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 11 1,892 19 3,404 Moxy 1 380 12 2,771 13 3,151 Protea Hotels — — 23 2,824 23 2,824 Tribute Portfolio — — 10 1,284 10 1,284 TownePlace Suites 6 825 — — 6 825 Bulgari — — 7 650 7 650 Owned/Leased 13 4,335 37 8,775 50 13,110 Marriott Hotels 2 1,304 5 1,631 7 2,935 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton — — 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 — — 1 1,073 Protea Hotels — — 5 912 5 912 The Ritz-Carlton — — 2 550 2 550 Renaissance — — 2 505 2 505 JW Marriott — — 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection — — 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection — — 5 360 5 360 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio — — 2 249 2 249 St. Regis — — 1 160 1 160 Franchised, Licensed, and Other 5,425 818,512 1,384 244,237 6,809 1,062,749 Courtyard 910 121,873 126 23,197 1,036 145,070 Fairfield by Marriott 1,159 109,225 68 11,574 1,227 120,799 Residence Inn 794 94,604 36 4,670 830 99,274 Marriott Hotels 230 73,263 67 19,385 297 92,648 Sheraton 140 43,453 80 22,834 220 66,287 SpringHill Suites 534 62,100 — — 534 62,100 Autograph Collection 150 33,810 141 28,245 291 62,055 TownePlace Suites 511 51,664 — — 511 51,664 Westin 94 31,759 31 9,774 125 41,533 Four Points 150 22,503 77 13,609 227 36,112 AC Hotels by Marriott 113 18,471 107 15,707 220 34,178 Aloft 162 23,224 27 5,060 189 28,284 Renaissance 68 19,060 31 8,044 99 27,104 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy** 12 26,210 — — 12 26,210 Moxy 39 6,899 97 18,372 136 25,271 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Tribute Portfolio 71 14,016 42 5,670 113 19,686 Delta Hotels by Marriott 67 15,002 20 4,496 87 19,498 The Luxury Collection 13 7,607 57 10,414 70 18,021 City Express by Marriott — — 151 17,571 151 17,571 Element 83 11,136 3 397 86 11,533 Le Méridien 24 5,389 22 5,746 46 11,135 Design Hotels* 16 1,904 120 8,266 136 10,170 JW Marriott 12 6,072 15 3,272 27 9,344 Protea Hotels — — 35 3,035 35 3,035 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 — — 1 429 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 3 242 3 242 W Hotels — — 1 226 1 226 Bulgari — — 2 161 2 161 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* — — 1 149 1 149 Four Points Express — — 2 108 2 108 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy — — 1 107 1 107 Residences 71 7,631 59 6,668 130 14,299 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 43 4,790 19 1,756 62 6,546 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,785 23 2,983 W Residences 10 1,092 7 549 17 1,641 Marriott Hotels Residences — — 4 981 4 981 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Bulgari Residences — — 5 519 5 519 Sheraton Residences — — 3 472 3 472 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Renaissance Residences 1 112 — — 1 112 EDITION Residences 3 82 — — 3 82 JW Marriott Residences — — 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien Residences — — 1 62 1 62 Autograph Collection Residences — — 1 14 1 14 Grand Total 6,126 1,044,190 2,843 614,469 8,969 1,658,659















1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." ** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands. In the above table, under "Owned/Leased," The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019, which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

A-4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of June 30, 2024















US & Canada Total International1 Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 204 60,043 434 99,126 638 159,169 JW Marriott 35 19,261 90 30,264 125 49,525 JW Marriott Residences — — 1 62 1 62 The Ritz-Carlton 42 12,783 79 18,597 121 31,380 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 43 4,790 19 1,756 62 6,546 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* — — 1 149 1 149 The Luxury Collection 19 9,903 99 18,534 118 28,437 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 45 12,696 70 19,991 W Residences 10 1,092 7 549 17 1,641 St. Regis 11 2,169 48 10,445 59 12,614 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,785 23 2,983 EDITION 5 1,379 15 2,844 20 4,223 EDITION Residences 3 82 — — 3 82 Bulgari — — 9 811 9 811 Bulgari Residences — — 5 519 5 519 Premium 1,108 395,587 1,243 313,158 2,351 708,745 Marriott Hotels 333 131,303 258 79,163 591 210,466 Marriott Hotels Residences — — 4 981 4 981 Sheraton 166 64,322 266 86,158 432 150,480 Sheraton Residences — — 3 472 3 472 Westin 135 55,176 109 33,382 244 88,558 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Autograph Collection 159 36,672 161 31,626 320 68,298 Autograph Collection Residences — — 1 14 1 14 Renaissance 89 28,125 86 25,091 175 53,216 Renaissance Residences 1 112 — — 1 112 Delta Hotels by Marriott 92 21,772 46 9,420 138 31,192 Le Méridien 25 5,489 93 25,607 118 31,096 Le Méridien Residences — — 1 62 1 62 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy** 12 26,210 — — 12 26,210 Tribute Portfolio 71 14,016 54 7,203 125 21,219 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 — — 6 10,220 Design Hotels* 16 1,904 120 8,266 136 10,170 Marriott Executive Apartments — — 38 5,253 38 5,253 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy — — 1 107 1 107 Select 4,742 569,721 992 180,600 5,734 750,321 Courtyard 1,073 148,232 258 51,835 1,331 200,067 Fairfield by Marriott 1,165 110,656 146 21,422 1,311 132,078 Residence Inn 868 106,798 46 5,926 914 112,724 SpringHill Suites 557 65,972 — — 557 65,972 Four Points 151 22,637 164 37,948 315 60,585 TownePlace Suites 517 52,489 — — 517 52,489 Aloft 164 23,729 71 14,756 235 38,485 AC Hotels by Marriott 121 19,983 118 17,599 239 37,582 Moxy 40 7,279 109 21,143 149 28,422 Element 86 11,946 17 3,200 103 15,146 Protea Hotels — — 63 6,771 63 6,771 Midscale — — 153 17,679 153 17,679 City Express by Marriott — — 151 17,571 151 17,571 Four Points Express — — 2 108 2 108 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Grand Total 6,126 1,044,190 2,843 614,469 8,969 1,658,659















1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." ** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented within their respective brands. In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019, which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

A-6

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 249.86

1.6 %

73.3 %

-0.6 % pts.

$ 340.96

2.4 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 352.94

3.3 %

69.2 %

1.8 % pts.

$ 510.38

0.6 % W Hotels

$ 231.58

1.8 %

70.9 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 326.44

0.5 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 298.56

1.5 %

71.2 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 419.44

0.6 % Marriott Hotels

$ 184.03

4.0 %

74.4 %

0.3 % pts.

$ 247.21

3.6 % Sheraton

$ 172.59

8.9 %

72.9 %

3.0 % pts.

$ 236.76

4.4 % Westin

$ 191.97

5.5 %

75.2 %

2.1 % pts.

$ 255.20

2.6 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 180.87

5.2 %

73.8 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 244.97

3.7 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 205.80

4.0 %

73.3 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 280.87

2.6 % Courtyard

$ 124.52

3.1 %

72.4 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 172.10

1.6 % Residence Inn

$ 158.73

1.2 %

79.1 %

-0.7 % pts.

$ 200.75

2.1 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 136.01

2.3 %

74.8 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 181.96

1.4 % US & Canada - All5

$ 189.01

3.7 %

73.6 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 256.72

2.4 %

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 243.31

3.7 %

75.1 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 324.17

2.4 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 352.42

3.5 %

69.7 %

1.9 % pts.

$ 505.31

0.7 % W Hotels

$ 231.58

1.8 %

70.9 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 326.44

0.5 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 284.64

2.4 %

72.5 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 392.58

0.7 % Marriott Hotels

$ 155.93

5.2 %

72.9 %

1.3 % pts.

$ 213.88

3.3 % Sheraton

$ 139.57

7.5 %

72.0 %

2.4 % pts.

$ 193.83

3.9 % Westin

$ 173.59

4.5 %

74.7 %

1.6 % pts.

$ 232.28

2.2 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 157.64

5.5 %

72.8 %

1.7 % pts.

$ 216.61

3.0 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 171.82

4.9 %

72.7 %

1.7 % pts.

$ 236.19

2.5 % Courtyard

$ 123.46

2.5 %

73.9 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 167.06

1.9 % Residence Inn

$ 140.03

3.1 %

80.2 %

0.8 % pts.

$ 174.52

2.1 % Fairfield by Marriott

$ 102.55

2.5 %

74.2 %

0.5 % pts.

$ 138.25

1.8 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 121.99

3.1 %

76.1 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 160.40

2.1 % US & Canada - All5

$ 142.20

3.9 %

74.7 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 190.33

2.4 %





























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

A-8

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 255.92

2.5 %

72.2 %

0.0 % pts.

$ 354.38

2.5 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 351.79

2.3 %

67.1 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 524.52

1.0 % W Hotels

$ 209.99

0.5 %

64.8 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 324.30

-1.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 306.08

1.3 %

69.3 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 441.67

0.4 % Marriott Hotels

$ 170.40

4.2 %

70.4 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 242.10

3.2 % Sheraton

$ 163.33

9.9 %

69.5 %

3.4 % pts.

$ 235.05

4.5 % Westin

$ 173.17

4.5 %

69.6 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 248.68

2.8 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 167.57

4.6 %

69.7 %

0.8 % pts.

$ 240.28

3.4 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 196.92

3.5 %

69.6 %

0.8 % pts.

$ 282.73

2.3 % Courtyard

$ 112.86

1.6 %

67.2 %

0.2 % pts.

$ 168.05

1.2 % Residence Inn

$ 151.06

0.5 %

75.9 %

-1.4 % pts.

$ 199.03

2.3 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 126.13

1.3 %

70.3 %

-0.2 % pts.

$ 179.48

1.6 % US & Canada - All5

$ 179.89

3.1 %

69.8 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 257.72

2.3 %

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 245.84

3.2 %

73.1 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 336.28

2.6 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 347.55

2.4 %

67.2 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 516.93

0.9 % W Hotels

$ 209.99

0.5 %

64.8 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 324.30

-1.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 286.72

1.7 %

70.1 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 409.26

0.6 % Marriott Hotels

$ 142.83

4.2 %

68.2 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 209.49

3.0 % Sheraton

$ 126.08

7.1 %

66.7 %

2.0 % pts.

$ 188.96

3.9 % Westin

$ 161.00

3.4 %

70.2 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 229.25

2.0 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 144.83

4.4 %

68.2 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 212.36

2.6 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 160.68

3.8 %

68.4 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 234.88

2.2 % Courtyard

$ 111.23

1.2 %

68.9 %

-0.4 % pts.

$ 161.51

1.7 % Residence Inn

$ 129.25

1.9 %

76.1 %

-0.2 % pts.

$ 169.79

2.1 % Fairfield by Marriott

$ 91.03

1.0 %

68.5 %

-0.5 % pts.

$ 132.88

1.7 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 110.68

1.8 %

71.3 %

-0.1 % pts.

$ 155.17

1.9 % US & Canada - All5

$ 130.96

2.8 %

70.1 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 186.70

2.2 %





























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

A-8 (Cont.)

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 241.85

6.7 %

75.9 %

0.5 % pts.

$ 318.49

6.0 % Middle East & Africa

$ 121.16

16.8 %

65.1 %

3.5 % pts.

$ 186.07

10.6 % Greater China

$ 82.54

-4.6 %

68.9 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 119.84

-5.9 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 110.52

12.0 %

70.6 %

4.1 % pts.

$ 156.54

5.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 171.04

6.3 %

66.5 %

3.6 % pts.

$ 257.16

0.5 %



























International - All1

$ 121.60

6.4 %

69.3 %

2.4 % pts.

$ 175.42

2.8 %



























Worldwide2

$ 150.24

4.9 %

71.1 %

1.7 % pts.

$ 211.16

2.4 %

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 171.89

6.6 %

75.0 %

2.1 % pts.

$ 229.13

3.6 % Middle East & Africa

$ 113.15

18.1 %

64.9 %

3.8 % pts.

$ 174.41

11.2 % Greater China

$ 77.12

-4.2 %

67.9 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 113.54

-5.1 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 113.44

13.0 %

71.0 %

4.3 % pts.

$ 159.71

6.2 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 149.03

8.6 %

66.5 %

3.8 % pts.

$ 224.16

2.4 %



























International - All1

$ 121.14

7.4 %

69.7 %

2.6 % pts.

$ 173.80

3.4 %



























Worldwide2

$ 135.52

4.9 %

73.1 %

1.6 % pts.

$ 185.33

2.6 %





























1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

A-8 (Cont.)

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 195.35

6.0 %

68.8 %

0.8 % pts.

$ 283.82

4.7 % Middle East & Africa

$ 133.70

14.3 %

67.7 %

3.4 % pts.

$ 197.43

8.5 % Greater China

$ 83.84

0.1 %

67.2 %

1.6 % pts.

$ 124.72

-2.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 117.65

14.1 %

71.5 %

4.8 % pts.

$ 164.59

6.5 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 196.16

8.2 %

67.3 %

2.8 % pts.

$ 291.59

3.7 %



























International - All1

$ 122.39

8.2 %

68.6 %

2.8 % pts.

$ 178.27

3.9 %



























Worldwide2

$ 146.83

5.5 %

69.1 %

1.8 % pts.

$ 212.38

2.7 %

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 139.27

6.6 %

67.1 %

2.7 % pts.

$ 207.57

2.4 % Middle East & Africa

$ 123.62

15.5 %

66.7 %

3.3 % pts.

$ 185.36

9.8 % Greater China

$ 78.13

0.4 %

66.3 %

1.5 % pts.

$ 117.82

-1.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 118.61

14.8 %

71.3 %

4.7 % pts.

$ 166.35

7.3 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 167.20

10.3 %

68.1 %

3.8 % pts.

$ 245.56

4.2 %



























International - All1

$ 118.42

9.0 %

67.9 %

3.0 % pts.

$ 174.42

4.2 %



























Worldwide2

$ 126.98

4.5 %

69.4 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 182.89

2.7 %





























1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

A-8 (Cont.)

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)



Fiscal Year 2024

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 564

$ 772

$ 1,336 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433)

(4,728)

(9,161) Reimbursed expenses 4,501

4,645

9,146 Interest expense 163

173

336 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2

4 Provision for income taxes 163

268

431 Depreciation and amortization 45

47

92 Contract investment amortization 23

27

50 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 48

50

98 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 5

3

8 Stock-based compensation 53

57

110 Merger-related charges and other 8

8

16 Adjusted EBITDA† $ 1,142

$ 1,324

$ 2,466











Change from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA† 4 %

9 %

6 %



Fiscal Year 2023

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 757

$ 726

$ 752

$ 848

$ 3,083 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(4,457)

(4,391)

(4,418)

(17,413) Reimbursed expenses 4,136

4,366

4,238

4,684

17,424 Interest expense 126

140

146

153

565 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1

3

1

6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 87

238

237

(267)

295 Depreciation and amortization 44

48

46

51

189 Contract investment amortization 21

22

23

22

88 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

38

39

51

159 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

3

6

6

19 Stock-based compensation 37

56

54

58

205 Merger-related charges and other 1

38

13

8

60 Gain on asset dispositions —

—

(24)

—

(24) Adjusted EBITDA† $ 1,098

$ 1,219

$ 1,142

$ 1,197

$ 4,656





















† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

A-12

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST THIRD QUARTER 2024 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

Third Quarter 2024

Third Quarter 2023 Net income excluding certain items1 $ 643

$ 661



Interest expense 175

175



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2



Provision for income taxes 223

230



Depreciation and amortization 45

45



Contract investment amortization 25

25



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 50

50



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 5

5



Stock-based compensation 57

57



Adjusted EBITDA† $ 1,225

$ 1,250

$ 1,142











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA† 7 %

9 %

















† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.











1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2024 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

Full Year 2024

Full Year 2023 Net income excluding certain items1 $ 2,634

$ 2,683



Interest expense 698

698



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

7



Provision for income taxes 885

901



Depreciation and amortization 183

183



Contract investment amortization 103

103



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 200

200



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 18

18



Stock-based compensation 222

222



Adjusted EBITDA† $ 4,950

$ 5,015

$ 4,656











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA† 6 %

8 %

















† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.











1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2023 primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude merger-related charges and other expenses as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as our properties that were open and operating under one of our hotel brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2023 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and timeshare properties.

Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other non-hotel licensing fees.

A-15

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.