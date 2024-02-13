MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Marriott International, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

  • Fourth quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 7.2 percent worldwide, 3.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 17.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 fourth quarter;
     
  • Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.87, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $3.57, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96;
     
  • Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $848 million, compared to reported net income of $673 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $622 million;
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million;
     
  • The company added nearly 81,300 rooms globally during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets.  Net rooms grew 4.7 percent from year-end 2022;
     
  • At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 3,400 properties and roughly 573,000 rooms, including over 21,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 232,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2023;
     
  • For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares of common stock for $3.9 billion, including 4.7 million shares for $965 million in the fourth quarter. The company returned over $4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2023.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team delivered excellent results in 2023, as demand for our industry leading portfolio of properties and offerings around the world continued to grow.  Full year global RevPAR1 rose 15 percent, net rooms grew 4.7 percent, and our fee-driven, asset-light business model generated record levels of cash.

"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 7 percent.  International RevPAR grew 17 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific and Europe.

"In the U.S. & Canada, fourth quarter RevPAR rose over 3 percent. Group revenue at our hotels increased 7 percent compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, driven by solid rate increases.  While already significantly above 2019 levels, hotel leisure revenue rose again, up 2 percent.  Business transient revenue at our hotels grew 3 percent from the year-ago quarter, with demand from large corporate customers continuing to make gains.

"Our development team had a stellar 2023, signing a record 164,000 organic rooms globally, including 37,000 rooms from our deal with MGM Resorts International, and our development pipeline reached a new high of roughly 573,000 rooms at year end.  During the year, we added nearly 81,300 rooms to our distribution, with one in four organic rooms from conversions. 

"The power of our unparalleled Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program continues to increase, with 196 million members at year end.  We've continued to leverage our global portfolio and have expanded our co-brand credit card offerings, with 31 cards now across 11 countries. In 2023, global card spend increased a remarkable 11 percent over the prior year.

"In 2024, we expect another year of solid growth and significant shareholder returns.  With normalizing RevPAR growth around the world, we anticipate a worldwide full year RevPAR increase of 3 to 5 percent and net rooms growth of 5.5 to 6 percent. We expect this should yield adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion for the year and enable us to return $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion to shareholders after factoring in $500 million to purchase the Sheraton Grand Chicago."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,026 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $945 million in the year-ago quarter.  The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth.  Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $220 million, compared to $215 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by higher co-brand credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $218 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 17 percent increase compared to $186 million in the 2022 fourth quarter.  Managed hotels in international markets contributed two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $151 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $101 million in the year-ago quarter.  Results in the 2023 quarter included a $63 million ($47 million after-tax and $0.16 per share) termination fee related to a development project.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $330 million, compared to $236 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year change reflects a $27 million ($20 million after-tax and $0.07 per share) litigation reserve related to an international hotel, as well as higher performance-related compensation expenses, professional fees, and bad debt reserves.

Interest expense, net, totaled $144 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter.  The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2023 fourth quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled a $267 million benefit, compared to a $218 million expense in the 2022 fourth quarter.  The favorable year-over-year change is primarily due to international intellectual property restructuring transactions completed in the quarter resulting in $228 million ($0.77 per share) of benefits and a $223 million ($0.75 per share) favorable impact from the release of a tax valuation allowance.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $718 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported operating income of $996 million. Reported net income totaled $848 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 26 percent increase compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported net income of $673 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.87 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $992 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $926 million. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $622 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $3.57, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses.  See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 10 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million.  See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information
Marriott added 558 properties (81,281 rooms) to its worldwide portfolio during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets.  Sixty-three properties (9,430 rooms) exited the system during the year.  At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 8,800 properties, with more than 1,597,000 rooms.

At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,379 properties with roughly 573,000 rooms, including 126 properties with over 21,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,066 properties with more than 232,000 rooms under construction, or 41 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM deal.

In the 2023 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 7.2 percent (a 7.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 fourth quarter.  RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 3.3 percent (a 3.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 17.4 percent (an 18.7 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At year-end 2023, Marriott's total debt was $11.9 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.

The company repurchased 4.7 million shares of common stock in the 2023 fourth quarter for $965 million.  For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares for $3.9 billion.  Year to date through February 9, the company has repurchased 1.3 million shares for $300 million.

Company Outlook

First Quarter 2024

vs First Quarter 2023

Full Year 2024

vs Full Year 2023

Comparable systemwide constant $

RevPAR growth

Worldwide

4% to 5%

3% to 5%





Year-End 2024

vs Year-End 2023

Net rooms growth

5.5% to 6%

($ in millions, except EPS)

First Quarter 2024

Full Year 2024

Gross fee revenues

$1,190 to $1,205

$5,120 to $5,220

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses

$65 to $70

$320 to $330

General, administrative, and other expenses

$245 to $235

$1,035 to $1,015

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,120 to $1,150

$4,880 to $5,010

Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3

$2.12 to $2.19

$9.18 to $9.52

Investment spending4

$1,000 to $1,200

Capital return to shareholders5

$4,100 to $4,300

1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for first quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 

5Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending.  Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link.  A replay will be available at that same website until February 13, 2025.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-245-3047, or Global: +1 203-518-9765. The conference ID is MAR4Q23.  A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024.  To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-934-2730 or Global: +1 402-220-1141.

Note on forward-looking statements:  All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 13, 2024. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; our development pipeline and growth expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

Tables follow

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), RevPAR and hotel revenue statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar.  Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period.  Occupancy, ADR, RevPAR and hotel revenue comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 4, 2023






Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

A-3



Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-4



Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-6



Key Lodging Statistics

A-7



Adjusted EBITDA

A-11



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2024

A-12



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024

A-13



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
















As Reported

As Reported

Percent


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022

REVENUES





Base management fees

$                        321

$                        287

12

Franchise fees 1

705

658

7

Incentive management fees

218

186

17

Gross Fee Revenues

1,244

1,131

10

Contract investment amortization 2

(22)

(24)

8

Net Fee Revenues

1,222

1,107

10

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

455

396

15

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,418

4,420

-

  Total Revenues

6,095

5,923

3







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES





Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

304

295

(3)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

51

46

(11)

General, administrative, and other 7

330

236

(40)

Merger-related charges and other

8

1

(700)

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,684

4,349

(8)

  Total Expenses

5,377

4,927

(9)







OPERATING INCOME

718

996

(28)







Gains and other income, net 8

7

2

250

Interest expense

(153)

(115)

(33)

Interest income 

9

8

13

Equity in earnings 9

-

-

-







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

581

891

(35)







Benefit (provision) for income taxes

267

(218)

222







NET INCOME

$                        848

$                        673

26







EARNINGS PER SHARE





  Earnings per share - basic

$                       2.88

$                       2.13

35

  Earnings per share - diluted

$                       2.87

$                       2.12

35







Basic Shares

294.3

316.5

Diluted Shares 

295.6

317.9



1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and 

residential branding fees.

2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from 

other equity investments.

9

Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FULL YEAR 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
















As Reported

As Reported

Percent


Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022

REVENUES





Base management fees

$                        1,238

$                        1,044

19

Franchise fees 1

2,831

2,505

13

Incentive management fees

755

529

43

Gross Fee Revenues

4,824

4,078

18

Contract investment amortization 2

(88)

(89)

1

Net Fee Revenues

4,736

3,989

19

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,564

1,367

14

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

17,413

15,417

13

  Total Revenues

23,713

20,773

14







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES





Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

1,165

1,074

(8)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

189

193

2

General, administrative, and other 7

1,011

891

(13)

Merger-related charges and other

60

12

(400)

Reimbursed expenses 4

17,424

15,141

(15)

  Total Expenses

19,849

17,311

(15)







OPERATING INCOME

3,864

3,462

12







Gains and other income, net 8

40

11

264

Interest expense

(565)

(403)

(40)

Interest income 

30

26

15

Equity in earnings 9

9

18

(50)







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,378

3,114

8







Provision for income taxes

(295)

(756)

61







NET INCOME 

$                        3,083

$                        2,358

31







EARNINGS PER SHARE





  Earnings per share - basic

$                        10.23

$                         7.27

41

  Earnings per share - diluted

$                        10.18

$                         7.24

41







Basic Shares

301.5

324.4

Diluted Shares 

302.9

325.8



1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and 

residential branding fees.

2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from 

other equity investments.

9

Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions except per share amounts)












The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings

per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

























Three Months Ended 

Twelve Months Ended 





Percent




Percent

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

2023

2022

(Worse)

2023

2022

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$          6,095

$          5,923


$         23,713

$         20,773

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,418)

(4,420)


(17,413)

(15,417)

Add: Impairments 1

-

-


-

5

Adjusted total revenues **

1,677

1,503


6,300

5,361













Operating income, as reported

718

996


3,864

3,462

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,418)

(4,420)


(17,413)

(15,417)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,684

4,349


17,424

15,141

Add: Merger-related charges and other

8

1


60

12

Add: Impairments 1

-

-


-

5

Adjusted operating income **

992

926

7 %

3,935

3,203

23 %












Operating income margin

12 %

17 %


16 %

17 %

Adjusted operating income margin **

59 %

62 %


62 %

60 %













Net income, as reported

848

673


3,083

2,358

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,418)

(4,420)


(17,413)

(15,417)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,684

4,349


17,424

15,141

Add: Merger-related charges and other

8

1


60

12

Add: Impairments 2

-

-


-

11

Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3

-

-


-

(23)

Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4

-

-


(24)

(2)

Income tax effect of above adjustments

(67)

19


(3)

69

Less: Income tax special items

-

-


(100)

30

Adjusted net income **

$          1,055

$             622

70 %

$          3,027

$          2,179

39 %












Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$            2.87

$            2.12


$          10.18

$            7.24

Adjusted diluted earnings per share**

$            3.57

$            1.96

82 %

$            9.99

$            6.69

49 %


 ** 

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations

on their use.


1

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.


2

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million. 


3

Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.


4

Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of December 31, 2023








US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Managed

624

215,246

1,422

360,717

2,046

575,963

 Marriott Hotels 

102

56,993

181

57,199

283

114,192

 Sheraton 

26

20,869

185

62,777

211

83,646

 Courtyard 

158

25,723

124

27,046

282

52,769

 Westin 

41

22,669

79

24,032

120

46,701

 JW Marriott 

23

13,189

73

25,940

96

39,129

 The Ritz-Carlton 

41

12,358

75

17,842

116

30,200

 Renaissance 

22

9,438

55

17,041

77

26,479

 Four Points 

1

134

86

24,130

87

24,264

 Le Méridien 

1

100

72

19,800

73

19,900

 W Hotels 

23

6,516

43

11,938

66

18,454

 Residence Inn 

73

11,857

9

1,116

82

12,973

 St. Regis 

11

2,169

46

10,053

57

12,222

 Delta Hotels by Marriott 

25

6,770

27

5,052

52

11,822

 Fairfield by Marriott 

6

1,431

78

9,858

84

11,289

 Aloft 

2

505

44

9,747

46

10,252

 Gaylord Hotels 

6

10,220

6

10,220

 The Luxury Collection 

6

2,296

40

7,819

46

10,115

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

8

1,512

68

8,465

76

9,977

 Autograph Collection 

9

2,862

24

3,728

33

6,590

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

36

5,171

36

5,171

 SpringHill Suites 

25

4,241

25

4,241

 EDITION 

5

1,379

14

2,779

19

4,158

 Element 

3

810

14

2,803

17

3,613

 Protea Hotels 

24

2,897

24

2,897

 Moxy 

1

380

8

1,551

9

1,931

 Tribute Portfolio 

10

1,283

10

1,283

 TownePlace Suites 

6

825

6

825

 Bulgari 

7

650

7

650

Franchised

5,259

752,630

1,210

218,830

6,469

971,460

 Courtyard 

901

120,381

118

21,929

1,019

142,310

 Fairfield by Marriott 

1,147

108,014

59

10,079

1,206

118,093

 Residence Inn 

787

93,862

32

4,279

819

98,141

 Marriott Hotels 

233

74,555

64

18,378

297

92,933

 Sheraton 

142

44,054

79

22,664

221

66,718

 SpringHill Suites 

522

60,533

522

60,533

 Autograph Collection 

144

28,459

122

25,474

266

53,933

 TownePlace Suites 

497

50,238

497

50,238

 Westin 

92

31,078

30

9,305

122

40,383

 Four Points 

153

22,831

69

11,877

222

34,708

 Aloft 

160

22,952

26

4,966

186

27,918

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

109

17,874

51

9,127

160

27,001

 Renaissance 

66

18,603

30

7,671

96

26,274

 Moxy 

34

6,192

95

17,921

129

24,113

 Delta Hotels by Marriott 

67

14,960

16

3,732

83

18,692

 City Express by Marriott 

150

17,431

150

17,431

 Tribute Portfolio 

66

10,725

40

4,870

106

15,595

 The Luxury Collection 

11

3,112

53

9,818

64

12,930

 Le Méridien 

24

5,389

22

5,740

46

11,129

 Element 

80

10,712

2

269

82

10,981

 JW Marriott 

12

6,072

12

2,733

24

8,805

 Design Hotels 

11

1,605

100

7,097

111

8,702

 Protea Hotels 

34

2,802

34

2,802

 The Ritz-Carlton 

1

429

1

429

 W Hotels 

1

246

1

246

 Bulgari 

2

161

2

161

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

2

154

2

154

 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy 

1

107

1

107

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of December 31, 2023








US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Owned/Leased

13

4,339

37

8,776

50

13,115

 Marriott Hotels 

2

1,308

5

1,631

7

2,939

 Courtyard 

7

987

4

894

11

1,881

 Sheraton 

4

1,830

4

1,830

 W Hotels 

2

779

2

665

4

1,444

 Westin 

1

1,073

1

1,073

 Protea Hotels 

5

912

5

912

 The Ritz-Carlton 

2

550

2

550

 Renaissance 

2

505

2

505

 JW Marriott 

1

496

1

496

 The Luxury Collection 

3

383

3

383

 Autograph Collection 

5

361

5

361

 Residence Inn 

1

192

1

140

2

332

 Tribute Portfolio 

2

249

2

249

 St. Regis 

1

160

1

160

Residences

69

7,416

57

6,532

126

13,948

 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 

41

4,575

18

1,644

59

6,219

 St. Regis Residences 

10

1,198

13

1,777

23

2,975

 W Residences 

10

1,092

7

547

17

1,639

 Marriott Hotels Residences 

4

981

4

981

 Westin Residences 

3

266

2

353

5

619

 Bulgari Residences 

5

519

5

519

 Sheraton Residences 

3

472

3

472

 The Luxury Collection Residences 

1

91

3

115

4

206

 Renaissance Residences 

1

112

1

112

 EDITION Residences 

3

82

3

82

 JW Marriott Residences 

1

62

1

62

 Le Méridien Residences 

1

62

1

62

 Timeshare* 

72

18,839

21

3,906

93

22,745

 Yacht* 

1

149

1

149

Grand Total

6,037

998,470

2,748

598,910

8,785

1,597,380







*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER

As of December 31, 2023








US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Luxury

200

55,337

422

96,897

622

152,234

 JW Marriott 

35

19,261

86

29,169

121

48,430

 JW Marriott Residences 

1

62

1

62

 The Ritz-Carlton 

42

12,787

77

18,392

119

31,179

 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 

41

4,575

18

1,644

59

6,219

 The Luxury Collection 

17

5,408

96

18,020

113

23,428

 The Luxury Collection Residences 

1

91

3

115

4

206

 W Hotels 

25

7,295

46

12,849

71

20,144

 W Residences 

10

1,092

7

547

17

1,639

 St. Regis 

11

2,169

47

10,213

58

12,382

 St. Regis Residences 

10

1,198

13

1,777

23

2,975

 EDITION 

5

1,379

14

2,779

19

4,158

 EDITION Residences 

3

82

3

82

 Bulgari 

9

811

9

811

 Bulgari Residences 

5

519

5

519

Premium

1,084

362,108

1,203

307,719

2,287

669,827

 Marriott Hotels 

337

132,856

250

77,208

587

210,064

 Marriott Hotels Residences 

4

981

4

981

 Sheraton 

168

64,923

268

87,271

436

152,194

 Sheraton Residences 

3

472

3

472

 Westin 

134

54,820

109

33,337

243

88,157

 Westin Residences 

3

266

2

353

5

619

 Autograph Collection 

153

31,321

151

29,563

304

60,884

 Renaissance 

88

28,041

87

25,217

175

53,258

 Renaissance Residences 

1

112

1

112

 Le Méridien 

25

5,489

94

25,540

119

31,029

 Le Méridien Residences 

1

62

1

62

 Delta Hotels by Marriott 

92

21,730

43

8,784

135

30,514

 Tribute Portfolio 

66

10,725

52

6,402

118

17,127

 Gaylord Hotels 

6

10,220

6

10,220

 Design Hotels 

11

1,605

100

7,097

111

8,702

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

38

5,325

38

5,325

 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy 

1

107

1

107

Select

4,681

562,186

951

172,808

5,632

734,994

 Courtyard 

1,066

147,091

246

49,869

1,312

196,960

 Fairfield by Marriott 

1,153

109,445

137

19,937

1,290

129,382

 Residence Inn 

861

105,911

42

5,535

903

111,446

 SpringHill Suites 

547

64,774

547

64,774

 Four Points 

154

22,965

155

36,007

309

58,972

 TownePlace Suites 

503

51,063

503

51,063

 Aloft 

162

23,457

70

14,713

232

38,170

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

117

19,386

119

17,592

236

36,978

 Moxy 

35

6,572

103

19,472

138

26,044

 Element 

83

11,522

16

3,072

99

14,594

 Protea Hotels 

63

6,611

63

6,611

Midscale

150

17,431

150

17,431

City Express by Marriott

150

17,431

150

17,431

 Timeshare* 

72

18,839

21

3,906

93

22,745

 Yacht* 

1

149

1

149

Grand Total

6,037

998,470

2,748

598,910

8,785

1,597,380







*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

JW Marriott

$216.01

4.3 %

67.2 %

0.5 %

pts.

$321.37

3.6 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$320.06

-1.1 %

64.0 %

0.4 %

pts.

$499.85

-1.7 %

W Hotels

$214.88

5.1 %

64.9 %

3.5 %

pts.

$331.27

-0.6 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$282.21

2.0 %

66.4 %

0.9 %

pts.

$425.24

0.6 %

Marriott Hotels

$160.56

6.7 %

65.9 %

1.3 %

pts.

$243.70

4.7 %

Sheraton

$142.88

3.6 %

63.2 %

-0.2 %

pts.

$225.99

4.0 %

Westin

$165.74

4.3 %

65.9 %

0.2 %

pts.

$251.54

4.0 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$157.36

4.7 %

65.7 %

0.5 %

pts.

$239.69

3.9 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$183.74

3.8 %

65.8 %

0.6 %

pts.

$279.23

2.9 %

Courtyard

$102.41

3.0 %

62.9 %

0.1 %

pts.

$162.88

2.8 %

Residence Inn

$137.50

1.9 %

72.6 %

-1.4 %

pts.

$189.41

3.9 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$115.39

2.7 %

66.3 %

-0.6 %

pts.

$174.00

3.6 %

US & Canada - All5

$167.34

3.6 %

65.9 %

0.3 %

pts.

$253.83

3.1 %






















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

JW Marriott

$209.27

3.4 %

68.1 %

0.6 %

pts.

$307.46

2.5 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$317.65

-1.1 %

64.2 %

0.4 %

pts.

$494.90

-1.7 %

W Hotels

$214.88

5.1 %

64.9 %

3.5 %

pts.

$331.27

-0.6 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$264.35

1.7 %

66.9 %

0.9 %

pts.

$395.05

0.3 %

Marriott Hotels

$130.26

6.4 %

63.3 %

1.3 %

pts.

$205.71

4.3 %

Sheraton

$111.56

4.4 %

61.2 %

0.4 %

pts.

$182.40

3.7 %

Westin

$150.71

4.2 %

66.2 %

1.2 %

pts.

$227.72

2.3 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$135.49

4.7 %

64.1 %

0.9 %

pts.

$211.50

3.3 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$149.93

4.1 %

64.4 %

0.9 %

pts.

$232.88

2.7 %

Courtyard

$102.04

2.3 %

64.7 %

-0.3 %

pts.

$157.81

2.7 %

Residence Inn

$119.27

3.0 %

72.2 %

-0.3 %

pts.

$165.14

3.4 %

Fairfield by Marriott

$83.72

1.4 %

64.8 %

-0.9 %

pts.

$129.24

2.7 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$101.83

2.5 %

67.2 %

-0.3 %

pts.

$151.55

3.0 %

US & Canada - All5

$121.68

3.3 %

66.0 %

0.2 %

pts.

$184.28

3.1 %

1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott.  Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

JW Marriott

$224.01

10.9 %

69.7 %

4.8 %

pts.

$321.24

3.2 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$323.71

0.2 %

65.3 %

1.3 %

pts.

$496.09

-1.7 %

W Hotels

$214.97

8.5 %

66.3 %

5.2 %

pts.

$324.33

0.0 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$282.35

5.3 %

67.9 %

3.3 %

pts.

$416.06

0.2 %

Marriott Hotels

$166.07

14.3 %

69.5 %

4.6 %

pts.

$239.09

6.6 %

Sheraton

$149.43

14.2 %

67.1 %

5.1 %

pts.

$222.64

5.5 %

Westin

$170.97

10.3 %

69.0 %

3.2 %

pts.

$247.68

5.1 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$162.08

13.3 %

69.0 %

4.7 %

pts.

$235.05

5.5 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$187.49

10.6 %

68.7 %

4.4 %

pts.

$272.81

3.5 %

Courtyard

$109.37

9.5 %

66.3 %

2.0 %

pts.

$164.96

6.1 %

Residence Inn

$147.26

6.1 %

76.3 %

0.2 %

pts.

$193.02

5.8 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$122.12

8.3 %

69.6 %

1.5 %

pts.

$175.50

5.9 %

US & Canada - All5

$171.81

10.2 %

68.9 %

3.7 %

pts.

$249.25

4.3 %






















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

JW Marriott

$217.17

8.7 %

70.7 %

4.3 %

pts.

$307.33

2.2 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$321.09

0.5 %

65.5 %

1.5 %

pts.

$490.30

-1.7 %

W Hotels

$214.97

8.5 %

66.3 %

5.2 %

pts.

$324.33

0.0 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$265.70

5.2 %

68.6 %

3.3 %

pts.

$387.44

0.1 %

Marriott Hotels

$138.12

13.0 %

67.1 %

4.5 %

pts.

$205.75

5.5 %

Sheraton

$118.69

13.0 %

64.9 %

4.5 %

pts.

$182.92

5.2 %

Westin

$156.38

11.0 %

69.3 %

4.3 %

pts.

$225.78

4.1 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$141.33

11.7 %

67.4 %

4.4 %

pts.

$209.70

4.4 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$155.27

10.4 %

67.5 %

4.3 %

pts.

$229.92

3.4 %

Courtyard

$109.90

8.0 %

68.9 %

2.0 %

pts.

$159.44

4.8 %

Residence Inn

$127.73

6.7 %

76.2 %

0.6 %

pts.

$167.69

5.9 %

Fairfield by Marriott

$91.40

6.4 %

69.3 %

1.3 %

pts.

$131.95

4.4 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$109.27

7.5 %

71.3 %

1.6 %

pts.

$153.17

5.1 %

US & Canada - All5

$128.25

8.9 %

69.8 %

2.7 %

pts.

$183.83

4.7 %

1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated International Properties













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

Greater China

$85.33

87.4 %

68.9 %

23.6 %

pts.

$123.90

23.2 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$124.20

10.8 %

72.3 %

3.2 %

pts.

$171.84

6.0 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$177.82

4.3 %

65.9 %

2.9 %

pts.

$269.64

-0.2 %

Europe

$170.44

9.3 %

70.8 %

3.1 %

pts.

$240.85

4.4 %

Middle East & Africa

$159.41

2.6 %

71.8 %

1.0 %

pts.

$222.06

1.2 %











International - All1

$125.46

20.1 %

70.3 %

10.3 %

pts.

$178.37

2.5 %











Worldwide2

$143.46

11.2 %

68.4 %

6.0 %

pts.

$209.60

1.4 %






















Comparable Systemwide International Properties













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

Greater China

$80.49

80.9 %

68.0 %

22.3 %

pts.

$118.36

21.4 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$125.45

13.3 %

72.3 %

3.1 %

pts.

$173.52

8.5 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$145.16

3.1 %

65.7 %

1.3 %

pts.

$221.11

1.1 %

Europe

$133.94

9.5 %

68.4 %

3.3 %

pts.

$195.71

4.1 %

Middle East & Africa

$147.10

4.0 %

70.3 %

0.6 %

pts.

$209.15

3.1 %











International - All1

$119.68

17.4 %

69.2 %

8.1 %

pts.

$173.08

3.6 %











Worldwide2

$121.06

7.2 %

67.0 %

2.6 %

pts.

$180.69

3.0 %

1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated International Properties













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

Greater China

$88.18

80.3 %

68.9 %

22.4 %

pts.

$128.03

21.7 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$117.33

41.9 %

69.5 %

11.5 %

pts.

$168.86

18.4 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$168.44

13.8 %

64.0 %

4.4 %

pts.

$263.19

6.0 %

Europe

$183.67

21.2 %

70.7 %

7.7 %

pts.

$259.65

8.0 %

Middle East & Africa

$128.99

12.5 %

67.6 %

3.2 %

pts.

$190.71

7.2 %











International - All1

$120.78

35.6 %

68.8 %

13.1 %

pts.

$175.62

9.7 %











Worldwide2

$142.69

21.2 %

68.8 %

9.1 %

pts.

$207.27

5.1 %






















Comparable Systemwide International Properties













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

vs. 2022

Greater China

$82.77

78.6 %

67.9 %

22.2 %

pts.

$121.91

20.2 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$117.89

43.2 %

69.4 %

10.9 %

pts.

$169.93

20.7 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$142.85

13.9 %

64.7 %

4.2 %

pts.

$220.73

6.5 %

Europe

$142.88

21.8 %

68.7 %

8.3 %

pts.

$207.86

7.2 %

Middle East & Africa

$120.67

14.7 %

66.6 %

2.9 %

pts.

$181.18

9.7 %











International - All1

$116.81

32.6 %

67.9 %

11.7 %

pts.

$172.05

9.7 %











Worldwide2

$124.70

14.9 %

69.2 %

5.5 %

pts.

$180.24

5.8 %

1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)











Fiscal Year 2023

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$   757

$   726

$   752

$   848

$ 3,083

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,147)

(4,457)

(4,391)

(4,418)

(17,413)

Reimbursed expenses

4,136

4,366

4,238

4,684

17,424

Interest expense

126

140

146

153

565

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

1

1

3

1

6

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

87

238

237

(267)

295

Depreciation and amortization

44

48

46

51

189

Contract investment amortization

21

22

23

22

88

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 

31

38

39

51

159

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

4

3

6

6

19

Stock-based compensation

37

56

54

58

205

Merger-related charges and other

1

38

13

8

60

Gain on asset dispositions

-

-

(24)

-

(24)

Adjusted EBITDA **

$1,098

$1,219

$1,142

$1,197

$ 4,656










Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **

45 %

20 %

16 %

10 %

21 %











Fiscal Year 2022

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$   377

$   678

$   630

$   673

$ 2,358

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417)

Reimbursed expenses

3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141

Interest expense

93

95

100

115

403

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

1

2

2

1

6

Provision for income taxes

99

200

239

218

756

Depreciation and amortization

48

49

50

46

193

Contract investment amortization

24

19

22

24

89

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

26

29

32

31

118

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

13

3

7

4

27

Stock-based compensation

44

52

48

48

192

Merger-related charges and other

9

-

2

1

12

Gains on investees' property sales

(8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23)

Gain on asset dispositions

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA **

$   759

$1,019

$   985

$1,090

$ 3,853

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FIRST QUARTER 2024

($ in millions)













Range


Estimated
First Quarter 2024


First Quarter 2023 **

Net income excluding certain items

$   616

$   638

Interest expense 

160

160

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

2

2

Provision for income taxes

177

185

Depreciation and amortization

45

45

Contract investment amortization

20

20

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

43

43

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

4

4

Stock-based compensation

53

53

Adjusted EBITDA **

$ 1,120

$ 1,150

$                     1,098






Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **

2 %

5 %




** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.


1

Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2024

($ in millions)













Range


Estimated
Full Year 2024


Full Year 2023 **

Net income excluding certain items

$ 2,621

$ 2,718

Interest expense 

680

680

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

7

7

Provision for income taxes

875

908

Depreciation and amortization

180

180

Contract investment amortization

100

100

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

180

180

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

17

17

Stock-based compensation

220

220

Adjusted EBITDA **

$ 4,880

$ 5,010

$               4,656






Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **

5 %

8 %




** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.


1

Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other licensing fees.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

