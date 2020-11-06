Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2020 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 65.9 percent worldwide, 65.4 percent in North America and 67.4 percent outside North America , compared to the 2019 third quarter;

Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.31 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.06 , compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.47 . Third quarter 2020 impairment charges related to COVID-19 impacted reported and adjusted diluted EPS by $0.07 ;

Third quarter reported net income totaled $100 million , compared to reported net income of $387 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $20 million , compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $488 million . Third quarter 2020 impairment charges related to COVID-19 impacted reported and adjusted net income by $24 million after-tax;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $327 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $901 million ;

The company added more than 19,000 rooms globally during the third quarter, including roughly 1,400 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 7,600 rooms in international markets. Net rooms grew 3.8 percent from the year-ago quarter;

At quarter-end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 hotels and more than 496,000 rooms, including roughly 25,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 228,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter;

As of the end of the third quarter, the company's net liquidity totaled approximately $5.1 billion , representing roughly $1.5 billion in available cash balances, and $3.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, less $30 million of commercial paper outstanding.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2020 results, which were dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19).

Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, "While COVID-19 is still significantly impacting our business, our results for the third quarter showed continued improvement in demand trends around the world. Worldwide RevPAR1 declined 66 percent in the quarter, a nearly 19-percentage point improvement from the decline in the second quarter. Greater China continues to lead the recovery and demonstrates the resiliency of travel demand, with third quarter occupancy of 61 percent and RevPAR recovering to down 26 percent, a 35-percentage point improvement compared to the decline in the second quarter. Third quarter occupancy at our hotels in North America reached 37 percent, nearly double occupancy in the second quarter, primarily driven by leisure, drive-to demand, with business and group recovering more slowly. Globally, 94 percent of our hotels are now open and welcoming guests.

"The Asia Pacific region led deal signings in the third quarter, accounting for more than half of all rooms signed globally, with the vast majority of those rooms in Greater China. During the third quarter, we added more than 19,000 rooms to our system, nearly 70 percent more than were added in the second quarter, achieving 5 percent gross rooms growth in the last 12 months. At quarter-end, approximately 228,000 rooms of our more than 496,000-room pipeline were under construction. Progress on projects under construction largely continues apace around the world, although we have designated a slightly higher number of projects on hold given macroeconomic uncertainty and discussions with our owners. For full year 2020, we now expect 2.5 to 3 percent net rooms growth, including terminations of 1.5 to 2 percent. Assuming progress is made in containing COVID-19, we would expect gross room additions in 2021 to accelerate compared to our expectations for 2020.

"Although the timing of a full recovery remains unpredictable, we are pleased with the significant progress we have made in restructuring and repositioning the company to successfully manage through these challenging times. Financially, we have strengthened our liquidity position, realigned our cost structure, and minimized our cash burn. We have also remained keenly focused on working with our hotel owners and franchisees to significantly reduce hotel level costs and help preserve cash in this extremely low revenue environment. Operationally, we have elevated our health and cleanliness standards to establish trust and credibility with travelers and to enhance the safety and wellbeing of our associates and guests.

"We still have a long road ahead, but this crisis will come to an end, and I believe travel will rebound quickly. I am confident that the many steps we have taken this year, combined with our unrivaled global portfolio, the strength of our brands, and the power of Marriott Bonvoy position us very well now and for the future."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $252 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 2019 third quarter reported operating income of $607 million. Reported net income totaled $100 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 2019 third quarter reported net income of $387 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.31 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. Reported results in the 2020 third quarter included impairment charges of $32 million pretax ($24 million after-tax and $0.07 per share), related to COVID-19.

Adjusted operating income in the 2020 third quarter totaled $147 million, compared to 2019 third quarter adjusted operating income of $734 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2020 third quarter included impairment charges of $32 million, related to COVID-19.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income totaled $20 million, compared to 2019 third quarter adjusted net income of $488 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter totaled $0.06, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. These 2020 third quarter adjusted results included impairment charges of $24 million after-tax ($0.07 per share), related to COVID-19. Adjusted results exclude restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. See page A-3 for the calculation of adjusted results.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $366 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $821 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR declines related to COVID-19 and a decrease in other non-RevPAR related franchise fees. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2020 third quarter of $119 million were $26 million, or 18 percent, lower than the year-ago quarter, largely due to lower credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $31 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to incentive management fees of $134 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in these fees is primarily attributable to lower net house profits at many hotels related to COVID-19. Roughly three-quarters of the incentive management fees recognized in the quarter were earned at hotels in the Asia Pacific region.

Contract investment amortization for the 2020 third quarter totaled $48 million, compared to $16 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts related to COVID-19.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled an $18 million loss in the 2020 third quarter, compared to $67 million of profit in the year-ago quarter as a result of RevPAR declines related to COVID-19.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2020 third quarter totaled $131 million, compared to $220 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses in the 2020 third quarter reflect the company's cost reduction efforts.

Restructuring and merger-related charges totaled $1 million in the third quarter compared to $9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Charges in the third quarter of 2020 reflect $40 million of costs related to the company's organizational realignment, largely offset by a $39 million reduction of the non-tax-deductible accrual for the fine imposed by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office in relation to the data security incident disclosed in November 2018.

Interest expense, net, totaled $107 million in the third quarter compared to $92 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is largely due to higher long-term debt balances and higher interest expense associated with new debt issuances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $327 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $901 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 127 new properties (19,064 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2020 third quarter, including roughly 1,400 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 7,600 rooms in international markets. Thirty-one properties (6,066 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter-end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled roughly 7,600 properties and timeshare resorts, with nearly 1,414,000 rooms.

At quarter-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,899 properties with more than 496,000 rooms, including 1,201 properties with approximately 228,000 rooms under construction and 160 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2020 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR declined 65.9 percent (a 65.9 percent decline using actual dollars). North American RevPAR declined 65.4 percent (a 65.4 percent decline using actual dollars), and international RevPAR declined 67.4 percent (a 67.3 percent decline using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At quarter-end, Marriott's net debt was $9.4 billion, representing total debt of $11.0 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion. At year-end 2019, the company's net debt was $10.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.9 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $1.0 billion of Series GG Senior Notes due in 2032 with a 3.5 percent interest rate coupon.

The company's net liquidity was approximately $5.1 billion as of the end of the third quarter, representing roughly $1.5 billion in available cash balances, and $3.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, less $30 million of commercial paper outstanding.

The company halted share repurchases in February of this year and suspended its quarterly dividend beginning in the second quarter.

COVID-19

Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the financial impact of this unprecedented situation, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results.

The company expects to provide additional information about the current impact of COVID-19 on its business on its call later this morning.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 6, 2020. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); future performance of the company's hotels; RevPAR, occupancy and demand estimates and trends; our development pipeline, room additions, terminations and net rooms growth; our liquidity expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the location and extent of resurgences of the virus and the availability of effective treatments or vaccines; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules implemented during portions of 2020, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.



1 All occupancy and RevPAR statistics are comparable systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED



THIRD QUARTER 2020 AND 2019



(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)











































As Reported

As Reported

Percent







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)







September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Reported 2020 vs. 2019



REVENUES















Base management fees

$ 87

$ 291

(70)



Franchise fees 1

279

530

(47)



Incentive management fees

31

134

(77)



Gross Fee Revenues

397

955

(58)



Contract investment amortization 2

(48)

(16)

(200)



Net Fee Revenues

349

939

(63)



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

116

393

(70)



Cost reimbursement revenue 4

1,789

3,952

(55)



Total Revenues

2,254

5,284

(57)





















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

134

326

59



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

53

52

(2)



General, administrative, and other 7

131

220

40



Restructuring and merger-related charges

1

9

89



Reimbursed expenses 4

1,683

4,070

59



Total Expenses

2,002

4,677

57





















OPERATING INCOME

252

607

(58)





















Gains and other income, net 8

2

10

(80)



Interest expense

(113)

(100)

(13)



Interest income

6

8

(25)



Equity in (losses) earnings 9

(20)

2

(1,100)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

127

527

(76)





















Provision for income taxes

(27)

(140)

81





















NET INCOME

$ 100

$ 387

(74)





















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.31

$ 1.17

(74)



Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.31

$ 1.16

(73)





















Basic Shares

325.9

329.9







Diluted Shares

326.8

332.5























1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and



residential branding fees.













2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related



impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.













3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.





4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of



our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,



and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.









7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from



other equity investments.













9 Equity in (loss) earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.









MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED



THIRD QUARTER 2020 AND 2019



(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)











































As Reported

As Reported

Percent







Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)







September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Reported 2020 vs. 2019



REVENUES















Base management fees

$ 341

$ 882

(61)



Franchise fees 1

876

1,505

(42)



Incentive management fees

43

462

(91)



Gross Fee Revenues

1,260

2,849

(56)



Contract investment amortization 2

(94)

(45)

(109)



Net Fee Revenues

1,166

2,804

(58)



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

445

1,186

(62)



Cost reimbursement revenue 4

6,788

11,611

(42)



Total Revenues

8,399

15,601

(46)





















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

527

982

46



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

275

162

(70)



General, administrative, and other 7

579

671

14



Restructuring and merger-related charges

5

191

97



Reimbursed expenses 4

6,801

12,069

44



Total Expenses

8,187

14,075

42





















OPERATING INCOME

212

1,526

(86)





















Gains and other income, net 8

3

16

(81)



Interest expense

(333)

(299)

(11)



Interest income

20

20

-



Equity in (losses) earnings 9

(54)

10

(640)





















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(152)

1,273

(112)





















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

49

(279)

118





















NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (103)

$ 994

(110)





















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE















(Loss) Earnings per share - basic

$ (0.32)

$ 2.97

(111)



(Loss) Earnings per share - diluted

$ (0.32)

$ 2.95

(111)





















Basic Shares

325.7

334.4







Diluted Shares 10

325.7

337.2























1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and



residential branding fees.













2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related



impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.













3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.





4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of



our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,



and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.









7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from



other equity investments.













9 Equity in (loss) earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.





10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.













MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



($ in millions except per share amounts)































The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted



diluted earnings (loss) per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating



income margin.























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













Percent









Percent





September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/





2020

2019

(Worse)

2020

2019

(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported $ 2,254

$ 5,284





$ 8,399

$ 15,601







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,789)

(3,952)





(6,788)

(11,611)







Adjusted total revenues** 465

1,332





1,611

3,990



































Operating income, as reported 252

607





212

1,526







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,789)

(3,952)





(6,788)

(11,611)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 1,683

4,070





6,801

12,069







Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 1

9





5

191







Adjusted operating income ** 147

734

-80%

230

2,175

-89%































Operating income margin 11%

11%





3%

10%







Adjusted operating income margin ** 32%

55%





14%

55%



































Net income (loss), as reported 100

387





(103)

994







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,789)

(3,952)





(6,788)

(11,611)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 1,683

4,070





6,801

12,069







Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 1

9





5

191







Income tax effect of above adjustments 25

(26)





(20)

(148)







Adjusted net income (loss)** $ 20

$ 488

-96%

$ (105)

$ 1,495

-107%































Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.31

$ 1.16





$ (0.32)

$ 2.95







Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share** $ 0.06

$ 1.47

-96%

$ (0.32)

$ 4.43

-107%





























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-12 and A-13 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and

the limitations on their use.

























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2020















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 752 237,107 1,255 324,089 2,007 561,196 Marriott Hotels 115 62,210 176 51,626 291 113,836 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 28 23,609 191 64,360 219 87,969 Courtyard 232 36,900 105 22,878 337 59,778 Westin 41 22,349 71 21,720 112 44,069 JW Marriott 20 12,192 61 22,692 81 34,884 Renaissance 25 11,051 58 18,109 83 29,160 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,404 62 16,008 100 27,412 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 713 5 713 Le Méridien 2 160 74 20,856 76 21,016 Four Points 1 134 76 20,041 77 20,175 Residence Inn 107 16,199 6 701 113 16,900 W Hotels 24 6,911 31 8,148 55 15,059 The Luxury Collection 5 2,236 51 9,242 56 11,478 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 St. Regis 10 1,968 34 7,819 44 9,787 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 Aloft 1 330 40 9,047 41 9,377 AC Hotels by Marriott 5 901 68 8,323 73 9,224 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 1 360 26 7,130 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 34 5,478 41 7,017 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 33 4,814 33 4,814 Autograph Collection 8 2,094 14 2,200 22 4,294 Protea Hotels - - 33 4,043 33 4,043 EDITION 4 1,209 7 1,488 11 2,697 TownePlace Suites 17 1,947 - - 17 1,947 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Moxy - - 5 887 5 887 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 453 5 453 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,663 670,374 657 134,448 5,320 804,822 Courtyard 816 108,706 88 16,264 904 124,970 Fairfield by Marriott 1,041 96,991 26 4,523 1,067 101,514 Residence Inn 737 87,980 12 1,474 749 89,454 Marriott Hotels 222 70,148 59 16,928 281 87,076 Sheraton 158 47,465 65 18,676 223 66,141 SpringHill Suites 449 51,708 - - 449 51,708 TownePlace Suites 431 43,526 - - 431 43,526 Westin 89 29,964 23 7,171 112 37,135 Autograph Collection 111 22,074 62 12,258 173 34,332 Four Points 159 24,027 55 8,722 214 32,749 Renaissance 62 17,823 28 7,691 90 25,514 Aloft 129 18,775 19 3,100 148 21,875 AC Hotels by Marriott 66 11,102 35 6,269 101 17,371 Moxy 21 4,149 45 9,002 66 13,151 Delta Hotels 48 10,612 7 1,706 55 12,318 The Luxury Collection 11 2,794 47 8,702 58 11,496 Le Méridien 19 4,320 16 4,225 35 8,545 JW Marriott 13 5,947 6 1,624 19 7,571 Element 52 6,954 2 293 54 7,247 Tribute Portfolio 23 4,027 17 1,947 40 5,974 Protea Hotels - - 37 2,961 37 2,961 Design Hotels 5 853 6 761 11 1,614 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2020















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 40 9,161 66 15,644 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 5 1,631 7 2,939 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection1 - - 7 705 7 705 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 60 6,318 35 2,919 95 9,237 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,064 11 938 46 5,002 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis Residences 8 703 7 598 15 1,301 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,905 19 3,850 91 22,755 Grand Total 5,573 939,187 2,006 474,467 7,579 1,413,654















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2020















North America Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 185 51,921 352 82,001 537 133,922 JW Marriott 33 18,139 68 24,812 101 42,951 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,833 64 16,558 103 28,391 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,064 11 938 46 5,002 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 713 5 713 The Luxury Collection1 16 5,030 102 18,361 118 23,391 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 W Hotels 26 7,690 33 8,813 59 16,503 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis 10 1,968 35 7,979 45 9,947 St. Regis Residences 8 703 7 598 15 1,301 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,209 7 1,488 11 2,697 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 994 348,411 930 260,987 1,924 609,398 Marriott Hotels 339 133,666 240 70,185 579 203,851 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 186 71,074 260 84,866 446 155,940 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 Westin 131 53,386 94 28,891 225 82,277 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 Renaissance 88 29,191 88 26,305 176 55,496 Autograph Collection2 119 24,168 83 15,163 202 39,331 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 21 4,480 90 25,081 111 29,561 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels 73 17,382 8 2,066 81 19,448 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 23 4,027 22 2,400 45 6,427 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 34 4,880 34 4,880 Design Hotels 5 853 6 761 11 1,614 Limited-Service 4,322 519,950 705 127,629 5,027 647,579 Courtyard 1,067 148,420 197 40,036 1,264 188,456 Fairfield by Marriott 1,048 98,530 60 10,001 1,108 108,531 Residence Inn 845 104,371 19 2,315 864 106,686 SpringHill Suites 479 56,604 - - 479 56,604 Four Points 160 24,161 131 28,763 291 52,924 TownePlace Suites 448 45,473 - - 448 45,473 Aloft 130 19,105 59 12,147 189 31,252 AC Hotels by Marriott 71 12,003 103 14,592 174 26,595 Moxy 21 4,149 50 9,889 71 14,038 Element 53 7,134 9 1,714 62 8,848 Protea Hotels - - 77 8,172 77 8,172 Timeshare* 72 18,905 19 3,850 91 22,755 Grand Total 5,573 939,187 2,006 474,467 7,579 1,413,654















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$49.27 -75.0%

20.6% -59.1% pts.

$239.49 -3.3% The Ritz-Carlton

$101.50 -63.0%

27.2% -44.4% pts.

$373.43 -2.6% W Hotels

$39.79 -81.5%

20.1% -60.1% pts.

$198.47 -26.0% Composite North American Luxury1

$68.69 -72.0%

22.4% -54.4% pts.

$306.91 -3.9% Marriott Hotels

$22.30 -85.4%

16.7% -62.1% pts.

$133.66 -31.0% Sheraton

$18.36 -88.9%

13.8% -68.2% pts.

$132.85 -34.3% Westin

$29.51 -83.2%

19.6% -61.0% pts.

$150.59 -30.9% Composite North American Premium2

$23.57 -84.9%

16.6% -62.6% pts.

$141.69 -27.9% North American Full-Service3

$32.60 -81.2%

17.8% -61.0% pts.

$183.28 -16.9% Courtyard

$27.30 -73.8%

28.0% -46.2% pts.

$97.48 -30.6% Residence Inn

$61.60 -53.8%

48.6% -33.5% pts.

$126.85 -21.9% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $36.23 -67.7%

33.4% -43.5% pts.

$108.45 -25.5% North American - All5

$33.78 -78.0%

22.9% -55.3% pts.

$147.65 -24.9%











































Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$48.78 -74.6%

22.3% -56.9% pts.

$219.09 -9.8% The Ritz-Carlton

$98.97 -64.2%

26.8% -45.7% pts.

$369.90 -3.1% W Hotels

$39.79 -81.5%

20.1% -60.1% pts.

$198.47 -26.0% Composite North American Luxury1

$64.56 -72.7%

22.9% -54.6% pts.

$281.82 -7.6% Marriott Hotels

$29.56 -77.8%

22.7% -52.8% pts.

$130.01 -26.3% Sheraton

$25.44 -79.2%

23.2% -53.5% pts.

$109.64 -31.2% Westin

$32.88 -78.9%

23.4% -55.4% pts.

$140.77 -28.8% Composite North American Premium2

$31.61 -77.0%

23.5% -53.0% pts.

$134.44 -25.3% North American Full-Service3

$35.29 -76.3%

23.4% -53.2% pts.

$150.54 -22.4% Courtyard

$38.42 -64.2%

37.3% -38.3% pts.

$102.99 -27.5% Residence Inn

$69.28 -45.0%

58.9% -23.7% pts.

$117.62 -22.9% Fairfield by Marriott

$43.63 -51.5%

46.8% -29.3% pts.

$93.22 -21.2% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $48.02 -55.0%

46.3% -31.5% pts.

$103.80 -24.3% North American - All5

$42.85 -65.4%

37.0% -40.3% pts.

$115.82 -27.6%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels,



and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$64.48 -24.5%

62.6% -9.6% pts.

$103.05 -12.9% Rest of Asia Pacific

$26.73 -76.9%

24.3% -51.2% pts.

$110.24 -27.9% Asia Pacific

$47.18 -52.4%

45.0% -28.7% pts.

$104.83 -22.1%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$22.15 -78.2%

16.7% -44.8% pts.

$132.54 -19.9% Europe

$33.34 -81.9%

18.0% -62.5% pts.

$185.36 -19.1% Middle East & Africa

$34.17 -61.6%

25.8% -40.0% pts.

$132.30 -2.0%





















International - All1

$39.97 -65.7%

33.6% -39.3% pts.

$118.96 -25.5%





















Worldwide2

$37.09 -72.2%

28.6% -46.7% pts.

$129.61 -26.9%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$63.05 -25.6%

61.4% -10.0% pts.

$102.73 -13.4% Rest of Asia Pacific

$31.45 -73.1%

25.4% -49.8% pts.

$123.86 -20.5% Asia Pacific

$46.80 -53.8%

42.9% -30.5% pts.

$109.17 -21.0%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$15.61 -82.0%

14.7% -45.0% pts.

$106.24 -26.8% Europe

$34.36 -78.6%

20.8% -58.7% pts.

$165.11 -18.0% Middle East & Africa

$31.93 -62.4%

25.3% -40.7% pts.

$126.03 -2.1%





















International - All1

$37.42 -67.4%

30.7% -41.9% pts.

$122.06 -22.8%





















Worldwide2

$41.24 -65.9%

35.1% -40.8% pts.

$117.44 -26.4%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.









2 Includes North American - All and International - All.

















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$78.89 -64.2%

28.6% -51.0% pts.

$275.88 -0.3% The Ritz-Carlton

$134.18 -56.6%

31.6% -43.1% pts.

$424.45 2.6% W Hotels

$65.14 -68.6%

27.3% -49.0% pts.

$238.44 -12.3% Composite North American Luxury1

$104.13 -61.0%

29.4% -47.5% pts.

$354.32 1.9% Marriott Hotels

$48.95 -68.6%

26.9% -50.7% pts.

$181.88 -9.5% Sheraton

$45.01 -71.7%

25.5% -53.0% pts.

$176.84 -12.8% Westin

$52.49 -69.0%

27.7% -50.3% pts.

$189.19 -13.0% Composite North American Premium2

$48.24 -69.1%

26.5% -51.0% pts.

$181.95 -9.5% North American Full-Service3

$59.46 -66.6%

27.1% -50.3% pts.

$219.51 -4.7% Courtyard

$37.53 -63.7%

30.9% -41.6% pts.

$121.62 -14.9% Residence Inn

$67.13 -48.5%

47.4% -32.8% pts.

$141.63 -13.0% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $45.59 -58.9%

35.5% -39.6% pts.

$128.43 -13.1% North American - All5

$54.93 -64.8%

29.8% -46.8% pts.

$184.08 -9.7%











































Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$76.36 -63.2%

28.5% -49.6% pts.

$267.95 0.8% The Ritz-Carlton

$130.37 -57.5%

31.0% -43.9% pts.

$419.97 2.5% W Hotels

$65.14 -68.6%

27.3% -49.0% pts.

$238.44 -12.3% Composite North American Luxury1

$96.77 -61.6%

29.2% -47.6% pts.

$331.36 1.0% Marriott Hotels

$46.98 -64.8%

29.2% -45.1% pts.

$160.88 -10.6% Sheraton

$39.79 -66.0%

29.7% -43.7% pts.

$134.01 -15.9% Westin

$52.98 -65.5%

30.0% -46.5% pts.

$176.87 -12.0% Composite North American Premium2

$48.27 -64.6%

29.7% -44.9% pts.

$162.76 -11.0% North American Full-Service3

$53.70 -64.0%

29.6% -45.2% pts.

$181.40 -9.1% Courtyard

$43.15 -58.4%

36.6% -36.5% pts.

$117.85 -16.9% Residence Inn

$68.90 -42.7%

54.6% -25.1% pts.

$126.21 -16.2% Fairfield by Marriott

$41.45 -50.8%

42.0% -30.3% pts.

$98.76 -15.3% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $49.43 -51.5%

43.4% -31.5% pts.

$113.93 -16.3% North American - All5

$51.16 -57.7%

37.8% -37.0% pts.

$135.36 -16.3%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels,



and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$42.51 -49.2%

41.2% -27.1% pts.

$103.11 -15.9% Rest of Asia Pacific

$42.06 -63.3%

30.6% -42.5% pts.

$137.40 -12.4% Asia Pacific

$42.30 -56.8%

36.4% -34.1% pts.

$116.34 -16.2%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$53.66 -57.8%

25.7% -38.0% pts.

$208.81 4.4% Europe

$39.95 -73.9%

22.9% -51.7% pts.

$174.44 -15.1% Middle East & Africa

$48.31 -50.5%

34.2% -32.0% pts.

$141.20 -4.2%





















International - All1

$43.71 -61.0%

32.2% -37.9% pts.

$135.63 -15.2%





















Worldwide2

$48.91 -63.1%

31.1% -42.0% pts.

$157.20 -13.3%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$41.76 -49.8%

40.6% -27.2% pts.

$102.95 -16.1% Rest of Asia Pacific

$43.40 -62.1%

31.0% -41.8% pts.

$139.82 -11.0% Asia Pacific

$42.60 -57.1%

35.7% -34.7% pts.

$119.45 -15.3%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$41.44 -60.9%

24.2% -37.7% pts.

$171.10 0.0% Europe

$37.10 -72.0%

23.9% -49.3% pts.

$155.31 -14.2% Middle East & Africa

$45.63 -51.0%

33.6% -32.4% pts.

$135.90 -3.6%





















International - All1

$41.27 -62.1%

30.6% -39.0% pts.

$134.98 -13.8%





















Worldwide2

$48.23 -59.0%

35.7% -37.6% pts.

$135.27 -15.6%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.









2 Includes North American - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)

























Fiscal Year 2020







First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Total





Net income (loss), as reported $ 31

$ (234)

$ 100

$ (103)





Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(6,788)





Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

6,801





Interest expense 93

127

113

333





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 3

1

12

16





(Benefit) provision for income taxes (12)

(64)

27

(49)





Depreciation and amortization 150

72

53

275





Contract investment amortization 25

21

48

94





Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 26

27

27

80





Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

16

3

26





Share-based compensation 41

50

49

140





Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

5





Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 442

$ 61

$ 327

$ 830



























Change from 2019 Adjusted EBITDA ** -46%

-94%

-64%

-69%





























Fiscal Year 2019



First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported $ 375

$ 232

$ 387

$ 279

$ 1,273

Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,903)

(3,952)

(3,988)

(15,599)

Reimbursed expenses 3,892

4,107

4,070

4,370

16,439

Interest expense 97

102

100

95

394

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

3

2

8

Provision for income taxes 57

82

140

47

326

Depreciation and amortization 54

56

52

179

341

Contract investment amortization 14

15

16

17

62

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30

29

33

29

121

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

8

5

9

29

Share-based compensation 40

50

47

49

186

Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(9)

(134)

(143)

Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges 9

173

9

(53)

138

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821

$ 952

$ 901

$ 901

$ 3,575











































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-12 and A-13 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and

the limitations on their use.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.



Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.



Adjusted Net Income/Loss and Adjusted Diluted Earnings/Loss Per Share. Adjusted net income/loss and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.



Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges, and share-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.



In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income/loss, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.



We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.



SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

