Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter;

  • Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 25.8 percent worldwide, 19.9 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 40.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;

  • Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.67, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.99, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13;

  • Third quarter reported net income totaled $220 million, compared to reported net income of $100 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $327 million, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $44 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million;

  • The company added roughly 17,500 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,200 conversion rooms;

  • At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties and nearly 477,000 rooms, including roughly 25,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 206,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2021 third quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2021 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased to see continued meaningful improvement in global trends in the third quarter, despite the impact of the Delta variant during the second half of the quarter.  For the quarter, worldwide RevPAR1 was down 26 percent compared to the 2019 third quarter, a significant improvement from the second quarter RevPAR decline of 44 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019.  Third quarter occupancy topped 58 percent, driven largely by continued strength in leisure demand.  Average daily rate, which was only 4 percent below 2019 levels for the quarter, has been recovering much more quickly than in the past two downturns. 

"Most of our regions saw considerable improvement in RevPAR in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.  In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, third quarter RevPAR came in 20 percent below the same quarter in 2019, compared to down 40 percent in the second quarter versus the same quarter in 2019.  Europe saw a dramatic rise in demand in the quarter, as many key international borders opened, with 2021 RevPAR compared to 2019 improving to down 44 percent from down 77 percent in the second quarter.  ADR for the region trailed third quarter 2019 levels by just 5 percent. 

"Globally, leisure travel generally remained very strong throughout the quarter, while the Delta variant had the most impact on business transient demand.   With the worst of the Delta variant wave now hopefully behind us, business transient demand picked up again in October, a trend we expect to continue.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our owners and franchisees to drive revenue and lower costs.  And we're seeing the benefits of this work in our development activity.  Third quarter year-to-date room signings, nearly one-third of which were conversions, increased nearly 30 percent year-over-year, and our pipeline remains the largest in the industry.  With more than 40 percent of our pipeline rooms in the luxury and upper upscale tiers, we believe we also have the most valuable pipeline in the industry.  Finally on the development front, with more clarity around our estimated full year deletions, we now expect 2021 net rooms growth will be approximately 3.5 percent. 

"We're proud of the dedication and perseverance our associates have demonstrated over the past year and a half, as they navigated the most challenging environment we have ever faced.  With global trends improving, we believe we are well-positioned for growth as the global recovery continues.  We are very optimistic about our future." 

Third Quarter 2021 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $545 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported operating income of $252 million.  Reported net income totaled $220 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported net income of $100 million.  Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.67 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter totaled $527 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted operating income of $179 million.  Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter and the 2020 third quarter excluded impairment charges of $11 million and $32 million, respectively.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income totaled $327 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted net income of $44 million.  Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2021 third quarter totaled $0.99, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.  The 2021 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $122 million after-tax ($0.37 per share) loss on the extinguishment of debt and $8 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) of impairment charges.  The 2020 third quarter adjusted results excluded $24 million after-tax ($0.07 per share) of impairment charges.  

Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses.  These items totaled $23 million of after-tax profits ($0.07 per share) in the 2021 third quarter and $80 million of after-tax profits ($0.25 per share) in the 2020 third quarter.  See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $723 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $366 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.  Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2021 third quarter totaled $173 million, compared to $119 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher credit card and residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $53 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to $31 million in the 2020 third quarter.  Hotels in international markets earned $36 million of the fees in the quarter.

Contract investment amortization for the 2021 third quarter totaled $21 million, compared to $48 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts related to COVID-19 recorded in the 2020 third quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a profit of $37 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to an $18 million loss in the year-ago quarter, and reflected the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.   

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $64 million, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter.  Expenses in the 2021 third quarter included an $11 million impairment charge.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $212 million, compared to $131 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher compensation costs compared to 2020 cost reduction measures, which included reducing executive compensation, implementing reduced work weeks for many of our corporate associates, and furloughing a substantial number of associates.

Interest expense, net, totaled $99 million in the third quarter compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year decrease is largely due to lower debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million.  See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information
The company added 114 properties (17,456 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2021 third quarter, including more than 2,200 conversion rooms and approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets.  Twenty properties (5,414 rooms) exited the system during the quarter.  At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled 7,892 properties, with nearly 1,464,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties with nearly 477,000 rooms, including 1,028 properties with more than 206,000 rooms under construction and 155 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2021 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 118.4 percent (a 120.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2020 third quarter.  RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 134.7 percent (a 135.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 76.3 percent (an 81.8 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $9.0 billion, representing total debt of $9.8 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.8 billion.  At year-end 2020, the company's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.9 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $700 million of Series II Senior Notes due in 2033 with a 2.75 percent interest rate coupon.

In September 2021, Marriott completed a cash tender offer and retired $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Series EE Senior Notes maturing in 2025 with a 5.75 percent interest rate coupon.  The company used proceeds from the Series II Senior Notes offering and cash on hand to complete the repurchase of such notes, including the payment of accrued interest and other costs incurred.

Investment Spending
Marriott now anticipates that full year 2021 investment spending will total $525 million to $550 million.  Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

COVID-19
Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results. 

Note on forward-looking statements:  All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 3, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); recovery in lodging demand; travel and lodging demand and trends; our growth prospects and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; our investment spending expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; the pandemic's short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the pandemic's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and any dislocations in recovery as a result of resurgences of the pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

1 All occupancy, ADR and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.  Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period.  RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2020 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 3, 2021
































































Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported







A-1
















Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










A-3
















Total Lodging Products












A-4
















Key Lodging Statistics












A-7
















Adjusted EBITDA












A-12
















Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures




A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)



















As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES






Base management fees

$                                             190

$                                               87

118

Franchise fees 1

533

279

91

Incentive management fees

53

31

71

Gross Fee Revenues

776

397

95

Contract investment amortization 2

(21)

(48)

56

Net Fee Revenues

755

349

116

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

241

116

108

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

2,950

1,789

65

  Total Revenues

3,946

2,254

75









OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES






Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

204

134

(52)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

64

53

(21)

General, administrative, and other 7

212

131

(62)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

4

1

(300)

Reimbursed expenses 4

2,917

1,683

(73)

  Total Expenses

3,401

2,002

(70)









OPERATING INCOME

545

252

116









Gains and other income, net 8

-

2

(100)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(164)

-

 * 

Interest expense

(107)

(113)

5

Interest income 

8

6

33

Equity in losses 9

(4)

(20)

80









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

278

127

119









Provision for income taxes

(58)

(27)

(115)









NET INCOME

$                                             220

$                                             100

120









EARNINGS PER SHARE






  Earnings per share - basic

$                                            0.67

$                                            0.31

116

  Earnings per share - diluted

$                                            0.67

$                                            0.31

116









Basic Shares

327.3

325.9


Diluted Shares 

329.3

326.8









 * 

Calculated percentage is not meaningful.





1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and 

residential branding fees.





2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.





3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from 

other equity investments.





9

Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.




MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)



















As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES






Base management fees

$                                             452

$                                             341

33

Franchise fees 1

1,270

876

45

Incentive management fees

141

43

228

Gross Fee Revenues

1,863

1,260

48

Contract investment amortization 2

(56)

(94)

40

Net Fee Revenues

1,807

1,166

55

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

536

445

20

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

7,068

6,788

4

  Total Revenues

9,411

8,399

12









OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES






Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

507

527

4

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

166

275

40

General, administrative, and other 7

610

579

(5)

Restructuring and merger-related charges 

8

5

(60)

Reimbursed expenses 4

7,005

6,801

(3)

  Total Expenses

8,296

8,187

(1)









OPERATING INCOME

1,115

212

426









Gains and other income, net 8

6

3

100

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(164)

-

 * 

Interest expense

(323)

(333)

3

Interest income 

22

20

10

Equity in losses 9

(24)

(54)

56









INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

632

(152)

516









(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(1)

49

(102)









NET INCOME (LOSS) 

$                                             631

$                                            (103)

713









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE






  Earnings (Loss) per share - basic

$                                            1.93

$                                           (0.32)

703

  Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted

$                                            1.92

$                                           (0.32)

700









Basic Shares

327.0

325.7


Diluted Shares 10

329.1

325.7









 * 

Calculated percentage is not meaningful.





1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and 

residential branding fees.





2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.





3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.





9

Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.



10

Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because 

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.






MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)














The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,

to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
















Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 






Percent




Percent


September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/


2021

2020

(Worse)

2021

2020

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$             3,946

$             2,254


$             9,411

$             8,399


Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)

(1,789)


(7,068)

(6,788)


Add: Impairments 1

-

30


-

40


Adjusted total revenues **

996

495


2,343

1,651















Operating income, as reported

545

252


1,115

212


Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)

(1,789)


(7,068)

(6,788)


Add: Reimbursed expenses

2,917

1,683


7,005

6,801


Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

4

1


8

5


Add: Impairments2

11

32


11

157


Adjusted operating income **

527

179

194%

1,071

387

177%














Operating income margin

14%

11%


12%

3%


Adjusted operating income margin **

53%

36%


46%

23%















Net income (loss), as reported

220

100


631

(103)


Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)

(1,789)


(7,068)

(6,788)


Add: Reimbursed expenses

2,917

1,683


7,005

6,801


Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

4

1


8

5


Add: Impairments3

11

32


15

165


Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

164

-


164

-


Income tax effect of above adjustments

(39)

17


(36)

(60)


Less: Income tax special items

-

-


(98)

-


Adjusted net income **

$                327

$                  44

643%

$                621

$                  20

3005%














Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported

$               0.67

$               0.31


$               1.92

$              (0.32)


Adjusted diluted earnings per share**

$               0.99

$               0.13

662%

$               1.89

$               0.06

3050%













 ** 

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the 

limitations on their use.























1

Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.













2

Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million in both the 2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date. Includes 

impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million

in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.






















3

Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million and $11 million; and Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $4 million in the 

2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date, respectively. Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million; 

Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million; Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $8 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter 

year-to-date, respectively. 










MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021


US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

 Managed 

639

220,257

1,291

331,304

1,930

551,561

 Marriott Hotels 

113

61,300

186

54,563

299

115,863

 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments 

-

-

1

154

1

154

 Sheraton 

27

23,108

189

63,804

216

86,912

 Courtyard 

169

27,265

104

22,626

273

49,891

 Westin 

40

21,850

73

22,225

113

44,075

 JW Marriott 

21

12,712

62

23,099

83

35,811

 Renaissance 

24

10,607

57

17,735

81

28,342

 The Ritz-Carlton 

38

11,406

65

16,410

103

27,816

 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments 

-

-

5

715

5

715

 Four Points 

1

134

78

21,466

79

21,600

 Le Méridien 

1

100

70

19,869

71

19,969

 W Hotels 

21

5,916

34

9,329

55

15,245

 W Hotels Serviced Apartments 

-

-

1

160

1

160

 Residence Inn 

76

12,199

8

982

84

13,181

 The Luxury Collection 

6

2,296

48

8,740

54

11,036

 St. Regis 

10

1,968

37

8,722

47

10,690

 St. Regis Serviced Apartments 

-

-

1

70

1

70

 Gaylord Hotels 

6

10,220

-

-

6

10,220

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

7

1,165

69

8,339

76

9,504

 Aloft 

1

330

40

8,956

41

9,286

 Fairfield by Marriott 

7

1,539

50

6,856

57

8,395

 Delta Hotels 

25

6,770

2

477

27

7,247

 Autograph Collection 

8

2,340

16

2,441

24

4,781

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

-

-

34

4,646

34

4,646

 SpringHill Suites 

26

4,360

-

-

26

4,360

 Protea Hotels 

-

-

28

3,466

28

3,466

 Element 

2

640

11

2,184

13

2,824

 EDITION 

4

1,207

7

1,488

11

2,695

 Moxy 

-

-

5

887

5

887

 TownePlace Suites 

6

825

-

-

6

825

 Tribute Portfolio 

-

-

5

453

5

453

 Bulgari 

-

-

5

442

5

442

 Franchised 

4,926

704,438

777

159,283

5,703

863,721

 Courtyard 

844

112,424

103

19,166

947

131,590

 Fairfield by Marriott 

1,096

102,571

36

6,132

1,132

108,703

 Residence Inn 

761

90,566

19

2,544

780

93,110

 Marriott Hotels 

226

71,450

61

18,073

287

89,523

 Sheraton 

152

46,001

67

18,722

219

64,723

 SpringHill Suites 

484

55,847

-

-

484

55,847

 TownePlace Suites 

465

47,206

-

-

465

47,206

 Autograph Collection 

122

24,331

93

20,175

215

44,506

 Westin 

90

30,484

24

7,353

114

37,837

 Four Points 

162

24,336

61

10,239

223

34,575

 Renaissance 

61

17,514

29

7,781

90

25,295

 Aloft 

142

20,501

22

3,561

164

24,062

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

84

13,867

38

6,968

122

20,835

 Moxy 

26

4,913

69

13,187

95

18,100

 Delta Hotels 

56

12,298

10

2,415

66

14,713

 The Luxury Collection 

10

2,644

51

9,459

61

12,103

 Le Méridien 

22

5,096

17

4,468

39

9,564

 Element 

67

8,898

1

160

68

9,058

 Tribute Portfolio 

35

5,869

21

2,613

56

8,482

 JW Marriott 

14

6,328

9

2,305

23

8,633

 Protea Hotels 

-

-

36

2,949

36

2,949

 Design Hotels 

6

865

8

862

14

1,727

 The Ritz-Carlton 

1

429

-

-

1

429

 Bulgari 

-

-

1

85

1

85

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

-

-

1

66

1

66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021


US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Owned/Leased

26

6,483

39

9,288

65

15,771

Courtyard

19

2,814

4

894

23

3,708

Marriott Hotels

2

1,308

6

2,064

8

3,372

Sheraton

-

-

4

1,830

4

1,830

W Hotels

2

779

2

665

4

1,444

Westin

1

1,073

-

-

1

1,073

Protea Hotels

-

-

6

991

6

991

Renaissance

1

317

2

505

3

822

Autograph Collection1

-

-

6

576

6

576

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

550

2

550

JW Marriott

-

-

1

496

1

496

The Luxury Collection2

-

-

4

417

4

417

Residence Inn

1

192

1

140

2

332

St. Regis

-

-

1

160

1

160

Residences

65

6,925

37

3,013

102

9,938

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

38

4,234

14

1,116

52

5,350

St. Regis Residences

11

1,200

7

598

18

1,798

W Residences

10

1,089

4

359

14

1,448

Bulgari Residences

-

-

5

514

5

514

Westin Residences

3

266

-

-

3

266

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

2

246

2

246

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

3

115

4

206

Sheraton Residences

-

-

1

50

1

50

EDITION Residences

2

45

-

-

2

45

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

15

1

15

Timeshare*

72

18,839

20

3,862

92

22,701

Grand Total

5,728

956,942

2,164

506,750

7,892

1,463,692









*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations.  For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021


US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Luxury

189

52,344

369

86,014

558

138,358

JW Marriott

35

19,040

72

25,900

107

44,940

The Ritz-Carlton

39

11,835

67

16,960

106

28,795

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

38

4,234

14

1,116

52

5,350

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

715

5

715

The Luxury Collection1

16

4,940

103

18,616

119

23,556

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

3

115

4

206

W Hotels

23

6,695

36

9,994

59

16,689

W Residences

10

1,089

4

359

14

1,448

W Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

160

1

160

St. Regis

10

1,968

38

8,882

48

10,850

St. Regis Residences

11

1,200

7

598

18

1,798

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

70

1

70

EDITION

4

1,207

7

1,488

11

2,695

EDITION Residences

2

45

-

-

2

45

Bulgari

-

-

6

527

6

527

Bulgari Residences

-

-

5

514

5

514

Full-Service

1,021

353,167

986

274,181

2,007

627,348

Marriott Hotels

341

134,058

253

74,700

594

208,758

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

2

246

2

246

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

154

1

154

Sheraton

179

69,109

260

84,356

439

153,465

Sheraton Residences

-

-

1

50

1

50

Westin

131

53,407

97

29,578

228

82,985

Westin Residences

3

266

-

-

3

266

Renaissance

86

28,438

88

26,021

174

54,459

Autograph Collection2

130

26,671

115

23,192

245

49,863

Le Méridien

23

5,196

87

24,337

110

29,533

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

15

1

15

Delta Hotels

81

19,068

12

2,892

93

21,960

Gaylord Hotels

6

10,220

-

-

6

10,220

Tribute Portfolio

35

5,869

26

3,066

61

8,935

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

35

4,712

35

4,712

Design Hotels

6

865

8

862

14

1,727

Limited-Service

4,446

532,592

789

142,693

5,235

675,285

Courtyard

1,032

142,503

211

42,686

1,243

185,189

Fairfield by Marriott

1,103

104,110

86

12,988

1,189

117,098

Residence Inn

838

102,957

28

3,666

866

106,623

SpringHill Suites

510

60,207

-

-

510

60,207

Four Points

163

24,470

139

31,705

302

56,175

TownePlace Suites

471

48,031

-

-

471

48,031

Aloft

143

20,831

62

12,517

205

33,348

AC Hotels by Marriott

91

15,032

107

15,307

198

30,339

Moxy

26

4,913

74

14,074

100

18,987

Element

69

9,538

12

2,344

81

11,882

Protea Hotels

-

-

70

7,406

70

7,406

Timeshare*

72

18,839

20

3,862

92

22,701

Grand Total

5,728

956,942

2,164

506,750

7,892

1,463,692



*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations.  For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties













Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott

$133.20

203.7%

53.4%

32.7%

pts.

$249.67

17.5%

The Ritz-Carlton

$254.66

144.3%

55.7%

28.2%

pts.

$457.14

20.7%

W Hotels

$152.07

297.4%

53.0%

35.0%

pts.

$286.81

34.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$195.98

204.4%

55.0%

33.6%

pts.

$356.59

18.3%

Marriott Hotels

$100.16

345.2%

54.3%

38.1%

pts.

$184.57

32.3%

Sheraton

$100.83

617.5%

53.0%

41.8%

pts.

$190.21

51.3%

Westin

$119.69

336.8%

55.5%

37.1%

pts.

$215.57

44.6%

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$103.64

357.2%

53.8%

38.1%

pts.

$192.52

33.9%

US & Canada Full-Service3

$122.18

293.5%

54.1%

37.2%

pts.

$226.01

23.0%

Courtyard

$83.23

205.2%

63.5%

35.8%

pts.

$131.16

32.9%

Residence Inn

$120.56

89.4%

73.8%

25.6%

pts.

$163.28

23.8%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$93.06

156.0%

66.1%

33.5%

pts.

$140.71

26.5%

US & Canada - All5

$115.57

258.3%

56.8%

36.3%

pts.

$203.46

29.1%






















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties













Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott

$140.74

209.3%

56.6%

34.7%

pts.

$248.47

19.8%

The Ritz-Carlton

$253.78

149.0%

56.1%

29.0%

pts.

$452.14

20.4%

W Hotels

$152.07

297.4%

53.0%

35.0%

pts.

$286.81

34.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$188.74

206.6%

56.2%

34.1%

pts.

$335.54

20.6%

Marriott Hotels

$93.79

222.7%

54.6%

32.6%

pts.

$171.74

30.3%

Sheraton

$82.99

241.3%

52.7%

30.6%

pts.

$157.53

43.1%

Westin

$110.44

248.2%

56.4%

33.9%

pts.

$195.85

38.9%

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$99.00

220.6%

55.1%

32.3%

pts.

$179.55

32.8%

US & Canada Full-Service3

$109.37

217.7%

55.3%

32.5%

pts.

$197.90

30.8%

Courtyard

$90.46

127.7%

65.8%

27.6%

pts.

$137.50

32.3%

Residence Inn

$111.49

58.6%

76.5%

17.1%

pts.

$145.74

23.1%

Fairfield by Marriott

$84.81

93.0%

69.8%

22.9%

pts.

$121.51

29.8%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$93.28

90.7%

69.7%

22.9%

pts.

$133.81

27.9%

US & Canada - All5

$100.19

134.7%

63.5%

27.1%

pts.

$157.78

34.7%






















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.

  Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, 

  and AC Hotels by Marriott.  Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated International Properties













Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China

$67.15

-1.8%

54.6%

-6.8%

pts.

$122.94

10.5%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$34.57

37.1%

33.2%

9.1%

pts.

$104.22

-0.6%

Caribbean & Latin America

$81.73

257.1%

46.4%

28.2%

pts.

$175.95

40.6%

Europe

$104.65

215.8%

47.1%

28.8%

pts.

$222.03

22.5%

Middle East & Africa

$72.42

90.7%

50.8%

24.2%

pts.

$142.46

-0.1%











International - All1

$68.32

64.2%

46.3%

12.3%

pts.

$147.63

20.5%











Worldwide2

$89.88

140.8%

51.1%

23.3%

pts.

$175.96

31.0%






















Comparable Systemwide International Properties













Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China

$63.41

-4.0%

52.7%

-7.8%

pts.

$120.28

10.3%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$40.46

37.6%

36.1%

10.9%

pts.

$112.14

-4.1%

Caribbean & Latin America

$70.07

317.5%

45.7%

29.8%

pts.

$153.41

45.2%

Europe

$92.75

177.7%

46.7%

26.3%

pts.

$198.64

21.0%

Middle East & Africa

$68.19

93.3%

50.3%

23.8%

pts.

$135.45

2.1%











International - All1

$67.53

76.3%

45.9%

14.9%

pts.

$147.04

19.2%











Worldwide2

$90.32

118.4%

58.2%

23.4%

pts.

$155.21

30.6%











1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.








MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott

$117.36

60.1%

44.8%

16.5%

pts.

$261.98

1.1%

The Ritz-Carlton

$225.07

73.8%

47.0%

15.8%

pts.

$479.30

15.2%

W Hotels

$126.08

59.9%

41.4%

14.3%

pts.

$304.60

4.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$168.79

67.7%

44.7%

16.1%

pts.

$377.22

7.5%

Marriott Hotels

$67.80

35.2%

40.0%

13.4%

pts.

$169.48

-10.1%

Sheraton

$61.72

40.7%

34.6%

10.6%

pts.

$178.51

-2.4%

Westin

$80.07

53.2%

40.1%

13.4%

pts.

$199.52

2.0%

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$68.27

40.3%

38.3%

12.4%

pts.

$178.10

-4.9%

US & Canada Full-Service3

$88.47

49.7%

39.6%

13.1%

pts.

$223.29

0.2%

Courtyard

$62.11

62.3%

54.1%

23.2%

pts.

$114.79

-7.4%

Residence Inn

$99.92

39.6%

68.8%

20.8%

pts.

$145.31

-2.5%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$71.84

52.1%

57.6%

22.1%

pts.

$124.74

-6.3%

US & Canada - All5

$84.70

50.1%

43.7%

15.2%

pts.

$193.80

-1.9%






















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott

$118.41

61.6%

47.0%

18.7%

pts.

$251.90

-2.7%

The Ritz-Carlton

$220.77

74.8%

46.5%

15.9%

pts.

$474.36

15.1%

W Hotels

$126.08

59.9%

41.4%

14.3%

pts.

$304.60

4.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$158.60

67.2%

45.6%

16.8%

pts.

$348.17

5.6%

Marriott Hotels

$66.49

40.2%

42.2%

13.4%

pts.

$157.50

-4.3%

Sheraton

$56.44

38.1%

39.9%

10.7%

pts.

$141.38

1.1%

Westin

$76.15

44.4%

42.3%

12.8%

pts.

$180.20

0.8%

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$69.43

43.5%

42.1%

12.8%

pts.

$165.03

-0.2%

US & Canada Full-Service3

$79.74

48.3%

42.5%

13.3%

pts.

$187.74

2.0%

Courtyard

$69.06

56.8%

56.7%

19.5%

pts.

$121.87

2.9%

Residence Inn

$92.69

33.6%

70.9%

16.1%

pts.

$130.80

3.2%

Fairfield by Marriott

$65.50

57.7%

60.8%

18.9%

pts.

$107.77

8.7%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$73.54

47.5%

61.7%

18.2%

pts.

$119.19

4.1%

US & Canada - All5

$76.20

47.9%

53.4%

16.1%

pts.

$142.59

3.4%

































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.



2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.

  Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.







3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.




4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, 

  and AC Hotels by Marriott.  Systemwide also includes Moxy.







5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.




MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $











Comparable Company-Operated International Properties













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China

$67.33

49.8%

55.8%

15.4%

pts.

$120.73

8.4%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$34.38

-14.6%

32.3%

2.3%

pts.

$106.51

-20.8%

Caribbean & Latin America

$68.54

39.9%

40.0%

13.0%

pts.

$171.46

-5.5%

Europe

$54.26

32.4%

28.2%

5.6%

pts.

$192.41

6.1%

Middle East & Africa

$68.11

35.0%

46.3%

12.0%

pts.

$147.14

-0.1%











International - All1

$56.24

27.5%

41.3%

9.2%

pts.

$136.23

-1.1%











Worldwide2

$69.24

39.2%

42.4%

11.9%

pts.

$163.35

0.0%






















Comparable Systemwide International Properties













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China

$64.10

46.8%

54.3%

14.4%

pts.

$118.03

7.9%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$37.29

-10.9%

33.7%

3.3%

pts.

$110.55

-19.6%

Caribbean & Latin America

$56.61

45.2%

38.4%

13.5%

pts.

$147.39

-5.7%

Europe

$47.88

26.3%

27.8%

4.5%

pts.

$172.23

5.6%

Middle East & Africa

$62.93

36.0%

45.3%

11.7%

pts.

$139.07

1.0%











International - All1

$52.14

25.7%

38.9%

8.5%

pts.

$133.90

-1.7%











Worldwide2

$68.94

42.2%

49.1%

13.8%

pts.

$140.51

2.2%











1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.








MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2021 vs 2019

In Constant $











Comparable Systemwide Properties1












Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2019

2021

 vs. 2019

2021

 vs. 2019

Greater China

$63.41

-27.4%

52.7%

-16.9%

pts.

$120.28

-4.1%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$40.46

-63.9%

36.1%

-37.9%

pts.

$112.14

-26.0%

Caribbean & Latin America

$70.07

-17.8%

45.7%

-14.1%

pts.

$153.41

7.5%

Europe

$92.75

-43.5%

46.7%

-31.5%

pts.

$198.64

-5.4%

Middle East & Africa

$68.19

-19.2%

50.3%

-15.3%

pts.

$135.45

5.3%











International - All2

$67.53

-40.7%

45.9%

-25.4%

pts.

$147.04

-7.9%











US & Canada - All

$100.19

-19.9%

63.5%

-13.1%

pts.

$157.78

-3.4%











Worldwide3

$90.32

-25.8%

58.2%

-16.8%

pts.

$155.21

-4.4%






















Comparable Systemwide Properties1












Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019


REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2021

 vs. 2019

2021

 vs. 2019

2021

 vs. 2019

Greater China

$64.10

-25.8%

54.3%

-12.2%

pts.

$118.03

-9.1%

Asia Pacific excluding China

$37.29

-67.0%

33.7%

-38.0%

pts.

$110.55

-29.9%

Caribbean & Latin America

$56.61

-44.3%

38.4%

-23.9%

pts.

$147.39

-9.7%

Europe

$47.88

-66.1%

27.8%

-44.5%

pts.

$172.23

-11.9%

Middle East & Africa

$62.93

-32.0%

45.3%

-20.6%

pts.

$139.07

-1.1%











International - All2

$52.14

-52.9%

38.9%

-29.9%

pts.

$133.90

-16.8%











US & Canada - All

$76.20

-38.1%

53.4%

-20.9%

pts.

$142.59

-13.9%











Worldwide3

$68.94

-42.3%

49.1%

-23.7%

pts.

$140.51

-14.5%






















1 The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019.

2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2021


First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Total

Net (loss) income, as reported

$                  (11)

$              422

$              220

$              631

Cost reimbursement revenue

(1,780)

(2,338)

(2,950)

(7,068)

Reimbursed expenses

1,833

2,255

2,917

7,005

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

164

164

Interest expense

107

109

107

323

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

2

1

2

5

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(16)

(41)

58

1

Depreciation and amortization

52

50

64

166

Contract investment amortization

17

18

21

56

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

28

27

28

83

Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

10

9

5

24

Stock-based compensation

53

43

43

139

Restructuring and merger-related charges

1

3

4

8

Adjusted EBITDA **

$                  296

$              558

$              683

$           1,537











Change from 2020 Adjusted EBITDA **

-33%

815%

109%

85%












Fiscal Year 2020

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Total

Net income (loss), as reported

$                    31

$             (234)

$              100

$             (164)

$             (267)

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452)

Reimbursed expenses

3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435

Interest expense

93

127

113

112

445

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

3

1

12

8

24

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12)

(64)

27

(150)

(199)

Depreciation and amortization

150

72

53

71

346

Contract investment amortization

25

21

48

38

132

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

26

27

27

29

109

Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

7

16

3

78

104

Stock-based compensation

41

50

49

57

197

Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges

(2)

6

1

262

267

Loss on asset dispositions 

-

-

-

6

6

Adjusted EBITDA **

$                  442

$                61

$              327

$              317

$           1,147




















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the

limitations on their use.








MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

 

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, non-cash impairment charges, losses and gains on asset dispositions (when applicable), loss on extinguishment of debt, income tax special items, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. The income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefit arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in the 2021 second quarter. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

 

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash impairment charges, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

 

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment, as applicable, which we record in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges related to our management and franchise contracts, leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in losses" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

 

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses,"  and "Equity in losses" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

