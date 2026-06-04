Modern Heritage, Perfectly Worn: St. Regis and Drake's Collaborate for Father's Day

A curated limited edition accessories collection bringing together the two brands, offering effortlessly refined essentials for men from tailored to classic styles.

BETHESDA, Md., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announces a Father's Day partnership with Drake's, the London-based menswear house renowned for its relaxed elegance and enduring craftsmanship. The collaboration arrives as St. Regis prepares to open its newest address in London later this fall, reinforcing a shared appreciation for British heritage, modern refinement and cultural exchange. Together, the two heritage brands unveil a limited-edition capsule collection of men's accessories, accompanied by a series of immersive experiences celebrating modern fatherhood.

St. Regis and Drake’s Collaborate for Father’s Day

Created in homage to fathers who navigate their many roles with character and intention, the accessories capsule collection reflects a shared philosophy: tradition, thoughtfully reimagined for contemporary life. Rooted in ceremony yet designed for everyday moments, the collaboration unites St. Regis' legacy as the House of Celebration with Drake's singular approach to dressing well.

A Meeting of Kindred Spirits

Founded in East London in 1977 by Michael Drake, Drake's began as a maker of fine scarves and shawls near Spitalfields' historic silk-weaving district and has since cultivated a global following for its idiosyncratic design, handmade ties, and softly constructed tailoring, all guided by an ethos of relaxed elegance. St. Regis, synonymous with bespoke service, ritual, and modern glamour, traces its legacy to the Astor family, who envisioned the brand as a setting for elegant society and spirited gatherings at the turn of the 20th century, a legacy that continues today through its identity as the House of Celebration. Enduring traditions such as Champagne Sabrage and the Midnight Supper reflect this heritage, celebrating moments of transition, connection, and cultural exchange. Together, the collaboration brings these distinct yet aligned perspectives into dialogue, united by craftsmanship, character, and an enduring approach to style.

"Since its founding by the Astor Family, St. Regis has been a place where life's most meaningful milestones are celebrated with grace, ritual, and a touch of glamour; a legacy rooted in bringing people together to honor family and the occasions worth dressing up for," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "Father's Day feels like a particularly fitting expression of that spirit. Our partnership with Drake's brings together a shared appreciation for timeless craftsmanship, enduring yet modern style, and the thoughtful art of celebrating the moments that matter most."

The Capsule: On Duty, Off Duty

The limited-edition collection includes thoughtfully designed accessories created to move effortlessly between professional polish and off duty ease. Designed as an expression of shared heritage, each piece reflects the duality of modern fatherhood — refined yet relaxed, ceremonial yet lived-in:

Deep Green Silk Necktie : Drawn from an archival Drake's pattern, offering quiet character and refined polish for on-duty moments and beyond.

: Drawn from an archival Drake's pattern, offering quiet character and refined polish for on-duty moments and beyond. Silk Pocket Square : Finished with both brand marks and a champagne bottle motif, subtly referencing St. Regis' Champagne Sabrage ritual as a symbol of celebration.

: Finished with both brand marks and a champagne bottle motif, subtly referencing St. Regis' Champagne Sabrage ritual as a symbol of celebration. Silk Bandana : A versatile silk-blend bandana featuring a distinguished, archival Drake's motif, complemented by the St. Regis crest seamlessly woven into the design.

: A versatile silk-blend bandana featuring a distinguished, archival Drake's motif, complemented by the St. Regis crest seamlessly woven into the design. Baseball Cap: A vintage-inspired design that reimagines classic sportswear, finished with a stitched "#1" flag as a nostalgic tribute to the number one dad.

United by uncompromising craftsmanship, elevated materials, and meticulous attention to detail, each piece embodies the shared belief of St. Regis and Drake's in dressing with intention, whether for formal gatherings, professional events, or relaxed moments spent off the clock with family.

"Heritage is what makes both Drake's and St. Regis so special, something we wanted to draw on for this collection," said Michael Hill, Creative Director of Drake's. "Whether that's St. Regis's sabrage ritual or our extensive archive of prints dating back to the 1970s, this collaboration brings together two worlds rooted in craftsmanship and character."

Moments of Celebration

Launching worldwide on June 4, 2026, the collection will be available at select St. Regis hotels across North America, Drake's flagship locations in London and New York, and online via drakes.com and stregisboutiques.com. The debut will be accompanied by a series of curated on-property experiences designed to bring the collaboration to life. Participating hotels, including The St. Regis San Francisco, The St. Regis Toronto, and The St. Regis Chicago, will partner with Drake's to host limited-time retail pop-ups alongside exclusive trunk shows and made-to-order tailoring experiences set within top-tier suites for hotel guests. Bespoke bar menus inspired by the collection and St. Regis' celebrated cocktail rituals will further anchor the experience, while curated suite packages will include the full accessories collection, a personalized welcome amenity, and a credit toward spa or other on-property experiences, creating a seamless expression of style, service, and celebration.

Together, these moments reinforce St. Regis' role as a cultural curator, inviting guests to celebrate life's milestones through craftsmanship, connection, and thoughtful indulgence.

For more information on the partnership, visit https://st-regis.marriott.com/experiences/house-of-celebration/.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT DRAKE'S

Drake's was founded by Michael Drake in East London in 1977, a short walk from the city's silk weaving roots in Spitalfields. Originally a maker of men's 'Scarves, Shawls and Plaids,' the company soon expanded into handmade ties and handkerchiefs, its designs gaining a reputation for quality amongst the high-end boutiques and department stores of Paris, Milan, Tokyo and New York. Today, under the guidance of Creative Director Michael Hill, Drake's produces soft tailoring in Italy, traditional knitwear in Scotland, shirts in our own shirt factory in Chard, Somerset, alongside premium jersey and an expansive range of outerwear, accessories and Selvedge denim, all with the brand ethos of 'Relaxed Elegance.' We outfit artists, actors, chefs, writers, photographers and everyone in between. We are proud of our commitment to craftsmanship, materials, attention to detail and idiosyncratic design. These are clothes that, in the words of Michael Hill, "People can and will want to wear, for years and years to come."

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.