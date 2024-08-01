MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ZHONG AN COMMERCIAL GROUP TO BRING W HOTELS TO HANGZHOU

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Zhong An Commercial Group, part of China New City Group, to bring the W Hotels brand to Hangzhou. Anticipated to open in 2031, W Hangzhou will be located at the northwest intersection of Minhe Road and Liyi Road in Qianjiang Century City, Hangzhou's developing new CBD. With its bold, detail-driven design, elevated service, and engaging always-on programming, the hotel is poised to become a new symbol of luxury hospitality in Hangzhou.

Rendering of W Hangzhou

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Zhong An Commercial Group to introduce W Hotels to Hangzhou, inviting guests to indulge in the vibrant culture and dynamic spirit of this historic city through a distinct lens of luxury," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "We look forward to further expanding our luxury portfolio in Greater China, aligning W Hotels with complementary destinations to cater to the ever-evolving global luxury traveler."

Slated to open in Hangzhou's new CBD on the east bank of the Qiantang River, W Hangzhou's street-front location ensures excellent visibility and accessibility, approximately 15 kilometers from Hangzhou East Railway Station and about 24 kilometers from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. The hotel is adjacent to renowned landmarks and attractions, including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, a landmark complex in Qianjiang Century City, and the largest retail center in the area, InCity.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, W Hangzhou will occupy the top floors of a 240-meter building that will be part of the IOC complex. The hotel will feature 270 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites, with approximately half of the rooms offering direct river views for a serene experience for guests. Guests will be able to enjoy two signature restaurants and one bar, a swimming pool, a FIT@ fitness center, and the AWAY@ Spa for rejuvenation. For social events and meetings, the hotel will offer a ballroom, a junior ballroom and four meeting rooms.

"We are excited to collaborate with Luxury Group by Marriott International on this landmark project within the IOC complex in Hangzhou," said Mr. Shi Guanyu, Vice President of China New City Group of Zhong An Group and President of Zhong An Commercial Group. " As a leading lifestyle hospitality brand, W Hotels aligns perfectly with the new CBD core advocated by IOC Hangzhou, where luxury seamlessly blends into the dynamic pulse of an international hub. This collaboration will inject the brand's distinct design and vibrant energy into Qianjiang Century City, providing an immersive luxury experience for both visitors and local residents alike."

Marriott International now boasts over 70 luxury hotels in Greater China. The signing of W Hangzhou further cements the company's growing luxury footprint, setting Hangzhou as one of China's premier destinations for luxury travelers.

