Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed an agreement with Larco to bring W Hotels' bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming to Toronto for the first time, underscoring growing demand for luxury in Canada and the brand's boundary-breaking approach to design.

W Toronto will feature an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and lounge equipped with a DJ booth/recording studio.

The 9-story, 255-room property located at 90 Bloor Street East in Toronto's fashionable Yorkville neighbourhood, will be surrounded by high-end boutiques, galleries and design studios as well as chic cafes, polished bars and fine-dining restaurants. The $40 million design transformation, which began in July 2019, will reimagine the property's guest rooms, restaurants and amenities. The property is expected to open as W Toronto in Summer 2020.

"We are applying a unique, vibrant sensibility to the upcoming W Toronto, one that has not been seen before in Toronto," said Paul Cahill, Area Vice President, Eastern Canada for Marriott International. "The exciting evolution of this property into Toronto's first W hotel is consistent with the ongoing evolution of this Toronto neighbourhood whose vibrancy, sophistication, and density continues to grow. This is a strategic location for the brand, and we foresee it welcoming international business and leisure travellers, but also becoming a destination for urban thrill-seekers."

W Toronto will redefine modern luxury in Toronto, taking inspiration from social, historical and physical insights and embedding elements of each into the rooms and public spaces. Upon entering the hotel, guests will be immersed in a modern biophilia and laboratory style experience, that leads to breath-taking indoor/outdoor spaces, perfect for soaking in spectacular sunsets and sounds.

When it opens, W Toronto is expected to feature multiple food and beverage venues including: an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and lounge equipped with a DJ booth/recording studio for collaborating, broadcasting and recording podcasts; a specialty restaurant and a 9th floor roof top restaurant, accessible from street level with a glass exterior elevator; and a unique coffee and cocktail bar. W Toronto will also feature a 3,300 square foot fitness facility and 4,800 square feet of meeting space to serve as a unique venue for social and corporate events.

W Toronto will embody the brand's signature work hard, play hard philosophy, with FUEL-focused activities (fitness and wellness programming) including weekly workouts, healthy and delicious cuisine and amazing adventures powered by the W brand mantra of DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

This signing also underscores Marriott's growing luxury portfolio in Canada, where the company now has 7 open luxury hotels along with additional luxury hotel projects expected to be announced before year-end.

For more information visit w-hotels.marriott.com.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with more than 50 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

