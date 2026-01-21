Mars Honored by Glassdoor as One of the Best Places to Work in the U.S.

Mars ranked #1 and #6 on two of Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice Awards lists, earning the distinctions based on employee feedback

Mars earned the top spot on Glassdoor's Inaugural Best Places to Work in Manufacturing and Energy list.

The company has also ranked number six on Glassdoor's 2026 Best Places to Work list.

Awards are determined based on voluntary, anonymous feedback from employees on Glassdoor.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, maker of some of the world's most-loved snacking, food, and pet brands and vet services including M&M'S®, Pringles®, PEDIGREE®, Royal Canin® and Ben's Original™, among others, has been recognized with two honors from Glassdoor's 18th annual Employees' Choice Awards. The awards, which are determined by voluntary employee reviews on Glassdoor, ranked Mars sixth out of one hundred companies on Glassdoor's 2026 Best Places to Work list and first out of twenty-five companies on Glassdoor's first-ever Best Places to Work in Manufacturing & Energy list.

Mars has earned spot #6 as part of Glassdoor’s 18th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2026.

A family-owned business that's been globally headquartered in the U.S. for more than a century, Mars employs more than 70,000 Associates and operates1. Guided by its purpose - the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today – Mars and its Associates utilize the company's Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom - to make a lasting impact for people, pets, and the planet.

"A company is only as strong as the people behind the work," said Rebecca Snow, Vice President, People & Organization at Mars, Incorporated. "The world-class talent we have at Mars, coupled with our Associates' shared commitment to delivering high-quality products and services for our consumers, is what makes working at Mars so special. Receiving these honors reinforces that our culture and the way we work is aligned with our purpose."

Mars has a long been committed to strengthening its U.S.-based footprint. In fact, 94% of Mars products that are sold in the U.S. are produced locally in the U.S. In 2025, Mars announced a $2 billion investment in American manufacturing through 2026, building on the $6 billion the company had already invested in manufacturing over the previous five years.

"At Mars, we're proud of our people-first environment, where Associates are empowered to shape their own futures," said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Snacking North America and Global Ice Cream and lead for cross-company reputation building in the U.S. "From our global headquarters to veterinary clinics, to factory floors, this recognition shows that our Associates see Mars as a place where they can learn, grow, and build meaningful careers."

More on Mars U.S. presence can be found here. The full 2026 Best Places to Work rankings here on Glassdoor.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

Copyright © 2008-2026, Glassdoor LLC. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor LLC.

Media Contact: MJ McComiskey, [email protected]

1 Information about Mars Associate count and U.S. presence reflect 2025 data and does not include figures from Kellanova, acquired in December 2025.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated