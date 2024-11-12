Mars Announces New Leadership for its Food & Nutrition Regional Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars, Incorporated, makers of delicious and nutritious brands including BEN'S ORIGINAL™ and DOLMIO®, announced Dave Dusangh as Regional President for North America and Hans Bakker as Regional General Manager for its Food & Nutrition business in Europe. These appointments are intended to build on the company's strong momentum and drive ongoing growth and innovation in the vibrant food and nutrition business. Dusangh and Bakker will report into Global President of Mars Food & Nutrition, Shaid Shah and will begin these roles immediately.

"I am confident that Dave and Hans will continue to strengthen our business and brands, enhancing the value we deliver to our customers and consumers in their respective regions," said Shah. "Their appointments highlight our dedication to investing in talent as a fundamental enabler of strong business performance and our inspiring purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow™. I look forward to working with them in their new capacities."

Dave Dusangh: Leading the Next Phase of Growth in North America

Before becoming Mars Food & Nutrition Regional President for North America, Dave Dusangh was the Regional General Manager (GM) for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe where he drove transformation and growth in the region.

Dave started at Mars in 2011 with Mars Pet Nutrition Canada and moved on to lead Mars Food & Nutrition Canada in 2016. In 2018, he also became GM of TASTY BITE® North America and joined the Board of Tasty Bite Eatables in India, a position he continues to hold. Dave has expertise in customer relationships and team leadership. In his new role leading Mars Food & Nutrition North America, he will oversee brands including BEN'S ORIGINAL™, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, and TASTY BITE®.

"I am honored to lead the Mars Food & Nutrition North American business and look forward to working with our talented Associates as we move towards accelerated growth," said Dusangh. "My focus will be on strengthening our position as a leader in the category and continuing to deliver delicious, convenient, and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers."

Hans Bakker: Driving Continued Success in Europe

Hans Bakker has taken on the role of Regional General Manager for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe with a brand portfolio that includes leading brands BEN'S ORIGINAL™, DOLMIO® and SUZI WAN®.

Hans has worked for Mars for over 20 years. Since 2021, he has been Vice President of Global Transformation for Mars Food & Nutrition where he has led transformational programs to drive growth and productivity across the 30 countries in which the company operates. Prior to his global role, Hans worked across sales and marketing roles before becoming General Manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Germany. His ability to tackle complex challenges and develop talent makes him the ideal leader to continue the strong momentum in Europe.

"Europe is a vibrant and diverse region, brimming with rich cultures and culinary traditions. I cannot wait to work with our passionate Associates across the region to drive growth with our customers, bring our purpose to life and provide healthy, nutritious meals for our consumers," said Bakker.

Mars Food & Nutrition continues to deliver global growth through new innovations from its best-known brands including Ben's Original and Dolmio and by acquiring fast-growing, trailblazing businesses such as Kevin's Natural Foods. The focus remains on providing healthy, tasty and accessible food to all in a way which protects the planet and supports its farmers.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated, is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated, with 2,000 Associates across the globe. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, foodspring™, and DOLMIO® enjoyed in more than 30 markets around the world.

