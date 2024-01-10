MARS CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY WITH M&M'S®, OFFERING PERSONALIZED GIFTS PERFECT FOR SPREADING LOVE AND INSPIRING SWEET MOMENTS

Mars, Incorporated

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

M&M'S Launches its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide on MMS.com to Inspire More Moments of Colorful Happiness

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate love and friendship, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, released its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide exclusively on MMS.com, the one-stop-shop for customizable gifts, party favors and limited-time seasonal flavors. This year's annual Valentine's Day Gift Guide features an array of fun gift options that are heartfelt, flavorful and colorful.

"Valentine's Day and chocolate go hand-in-hand, Mars wants to make sure consumers have a sweet holiday by making it easy to find thoughtful gifts with our M&M'S Valentine's Day Gift Guide," said Jarid Lukin, Global Sr. Director, M&M'S Digital. "Complete with heart-shaped gift boxes, candy dispensers, party favors and more, our gifts continue to showcase what MMS.com has to offer, with personalized options that add an extra sprinkle of love."

Whether looking for a Valentine's gift for a significant other, a Galentine, or a parent, M&M'S Valentine's Day Gift Guide has a variety of gifts that will spark happiness for any recipient. They also have favors perfect for guests at a Valentine's party. The full offering includes best sellers like M&M'S Teddy Bear and Heart-Shaped Candy Gift Boxes, M&M'S Gift Bottle and Favor Packs, all of which can be personalized for an added touch. Gift givers can choose from 20+ M&M'S colors and can print custom messages, choose from hundreds of clipart and even print a photo on the candy!

To sweeten the holiday of love, M&M'S is introducing new treats in its Valentine's Day Gift Guide this year. M&M'S fans can enjoy these seasonal additions:

  • Heart Party Favors: Give m something to remember this Valentine's Day with our sweet favor packs. Have fun personalizing M&M'S® candies with meaningful messages, photos or a logo. The peek-a-boo window on each festive pack shows off your candy creation.
  • Customizable Packaging Options: Not only can you customize the M&M'S chocolate candies, but you can also add custom text on the packaging to make it extra special. Show that your customizable M&M'S were made with love by adding this thoughtful touch to tins and dispensers.

M&M'S is also gifting all of its fans the sweet feeling of sharing a shake with someone special with the brand's seasonal Valentine's flavor, bringing back the fan favorite seasonal flavor M&M'S White Chocolate Strawberry Shake back for a limited time only. Everyone can share this seasonal flavor that captures the timeless taste of a strawberry shake combined with smooth white chocolate and coated in Valentine's Day-themed shells.

For more inspiration on how to make, bake and decorate with M&M'S this holiday season, visit MMS.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED  
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. 

Contacts: 


Mary Jane Baker             

Katie Durkin

Weber Shandwick                                                                            

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]                                             

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

