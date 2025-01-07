Mars Celebrates Valentine's Day with Personalized Gifts, Favors and Flavors From M&M'S®, Made for Sharing with Those You Love

M&M'S launches its 2025 Valentine's Day Gift Guide with a range of offerings to bring people together in the season of love and friendship, available exclusively on MMS.com

NEWARK, N.J. , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, revealed its 2025 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, the one-stop shop for customizable gifts, party favors and limited-time seasonal flavors to share the love this holiday. Whether looking for a Valentine's gift for that special someone, a party favor for a Galentine's bash, or just a little something sweet to treat the family, M&M'S has an array of colorfully fun and heartfelt products that bring people together.

"M&M'S have been a Valentine's Day staple for decades," said Andreas Fredriksson, Senior Director, M&M'S Digital. "This year's M&M'S Gift Guide is sweetening the season with thoughtful, customizable gifts full of our iconic chocolate candies to make this Valetine's Day extra special. With an array of gifts, favors and flavors on MMS.com fans can find something that shows how much they care for all the special people in their lives."

Most Loved Fan Favorites

Fan-favorite products that had fans falling in love last year, including the M&M'S Teddy Bear, Heart-Shaped Gift Boxes, Gift Bottles and Favor Packs are back to make the season of love that much sweeter. Show how much you care by creating the perfect personalized one-of-a-kind candy blend inside these heartfelt offerings by choosing from 22 unique M&M'S colors, and adding a photo, clip art or custom message.

Sweet New Arrivals

M&M'S is also introducing new offerings that are sure to capture hearts, and tastebuds, this season.

Limited-Edition Seasonal Offering: M&M'S is gifting fans with a new seasonal Valentine's flavor: Strawberries & Creme . Available for a limited time online and at national retailers, this flavor is a delightful take on a traditional chocolate covered strawberry, with the scrumptious taste of strawberries and crème-flavored white chocolate covered in festive shades of pink candy shells.

M&M'S is gifting fans with a new seasonal Valentine's flavor: . Available for a limited time online and at national retailers, this flavor is a delightful take on a traditional chocolate covered strawberry, with the scrumptious taste of strawberries and crème-flavored white chocolate covered in festive shades of pink candy shells. Mars 2025 Valentine's Bundle: The Mars 2025 Valentine's Day Bundle includes the limited-edition Strawberries & Creme M&M'S Valentine's Day flavor, M&M'S Minis in festive packaging, LIFESAVER Wild Berry Gummies X'S & O'S and SKITTLES in heart-shaped boxes. Who needs flowers?

The Mars 2025 Valentine's Day Bundle includes the limited-edition Strawberries & Creme M&M'S Valentine's Day flavor, M&M'S Minis in festive packaging, LIFESAVER Wild Berry Gummies X'S & O'S and SKITTLES in heart-shaped boxes. Who needs flowers? M&M'S Valentine's Day Peanut Butter Mega Tubes : To show your Valentine or Galentine you are nuts about them, this treat brings together the creamy, comforting indulgence of M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega in festive Valentine's Day packaging for the ultimate sweet-and-salty delight.

: To show your Valentine or Galentine you are about them, this treat brings together the creamy, comforting indulgence of M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega in festive Valentine's Day packaging for the ultimate sweet-and-salty delight. M&M'S Three-Tier Cake Display: Creating a festive centerpiece for your Galentine's celebrations is a piece of cake with M&M'S Three-Tier Cake Display. This three-tier showstopper is a centerpiece and a serving bowl all in one.

All of these colorfully fun, lovely offerings plus more are available on MMS.com starting at $5.99. Gift givers should place all orders by Friday, February 7 to arrive in time for Valentine's Day celebrations. Hugs & kisses & M&M'S.

For more information on these Valentine's Day offerings visit MMS.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

