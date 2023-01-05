Mars Celebrates Women Who Are Flipping The Status Quo With M&M'S® Limited-Edition Packs and $800,000 in Funding

In celebration of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women doing incredible work in their respective fields and daily lives. $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle. Additional donations (totaling $300k), outside of the limited-edition packs, will be made to Female Founder Collective, Geena Davis Institute In Gender and Media and women who are flipping the status quo, as part of the overall program.

As part of the additional donation outside of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is inviting fans to visit MMS.com from January 5th – 15th to nominate women in their lives who are flipping the status quo, for the chance to be featured on M&M'S platforms and receive $10,000 grants to further fund their flip. Ten winners will be identified in partnership with the M&M'S FUNd Advisory Council and revealed on International Women's Day.

In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. Mars is contributing towards that goal, by bringing programs to life that spotlight women. These include, the #HereToBeHeard global listening study amplifying the voices of women across various intersections, and the Full Potential global platform to advance gender equality in our global Mars workplaces, the marketplace and our sourcing communities.

Additionally, to support more women who are flipping the status quo, we've teamed up with six female creators within the pop culture space to collaborate with our female characters, Purple, Green and Brown. Together they will create original content inspired by each of the female characters, including:

Aint Afraid : Hip-Hop artists/twin sisters, empowering people through their music.

: Hip-Hop artists/twin sisters, empowering people through their music. Ashlee Muhammad : Streetwear designer, promoting self-love to help change the world.

: Streetwear designer, promoting self-love to help change the world. Barbiana Liu : Creative director and designer, helping young female entrepreneurs find their creative freedom.

: Creative director and designer, helping young female entrepreneurs find their creative freedom. Ledania : LGBTQ Colombian graffiti artist, bringing people together through her art.

: LGBTQ Colombian graffiti artist, bringing people together through her art. Liz Marek : Realistic cake sculptor, pushing boundaries in the culinary space.

