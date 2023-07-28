Mars Deploys Late-Night Ice Cream Truck in Celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches Delivered Across New York City

NEWARK, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Aug. 2, M&M'S® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, is deploying the M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck - Mars Ice Cream's first ever late-night ice cream truck designed to bring the fan favorite M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich to New Yorkers.

"Between projects, passions, and side hustles, we know hard work doesn't always end after a nine to five job," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "The M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck celebrates those who do it all, by inspiring more moments of happiness with a craveable late-night snack that has it all – creamy ice cream, chewy cookies, and sweet M&M'S."

The M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck will be traveling throughout New York City on Aug. 2 handing out free M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches in three flavors - Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies and Cream - until 11 p.m. The truck has stops planned at:

  • 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. at Hearst Tower (8th Ave. between 56th and 57th St.)
  • 1:15 p.m.–2:45 p.m. at Paramount Plaza (Broadway between W. 51th and W. 50st St.)
  • 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. at M&M'S New York (W. 48th St. between Broadway & 7th Ave.)
  • 4:45 p.m.–6:15 p.m. at Grace Building (W. 42nd St. between 5th and 6th Ave.)
  • 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Union Square (Union Square W. between E. 17th & E. 16th St.)
  • 9:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (or until supplies last) at Astor Place/St. Mark's (Corner of Cooper Sq. & Astor Pl.)

M&M'S Ice Cream fans working late nationwide will also have the chance to fuel their late-night ambitions with the satisfying treat. Fans can visit mms.com/nightfreeze and share their passion project for the chance to win a freezer filled with a summertime supply of M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

In addition to M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches being available on the M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck while supplies last, they can be purchased year-round at retailers nationwide.

For more on M&M'S Ice Cream visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on FacebookTwitter, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED  

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.  

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.  

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube.

