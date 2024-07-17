Mars Food & Nutrition Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Ben's Original™ Street Food

This new line of craveable, convenient and globally inspired entrées is perfect for jam-packed schedules and fans can enter for a chance to win a lunch delivery right to their doorstep

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben's Original™, proudly part of Mars, is expanding its portfolio and launching its latest innovation, Ben's Original™ Street Food, taking the industry leader in rice known for its side dishes to the center of the plate. This new range of entrées is now available across North America in four delicious, bold flavors. And for a limited time, U.S. fans have the chance to win a Ben's Original Street Food lunch delivery right to their doorstep, plus they can enter to win a grand prize trip to New Orleans for a unique culinary experience.

Ben’s Original™ Street Food entrées are convenient, delicious options packed with fiber and protein, making them the perfect satisfying dish for busy schedules.

The Ben's Original Street Food innovation delivers convenience and is the perfect solution for those days when you're short on time but you're craving a tasty and flavor-packed dish. Ready in just 90 seconds in the microwave, each bowl of Ben's Original Street Food is bursting with mouthwatering flavors that transport your taste buds around the world. These convenient and delicious options are packed with fiber and protein, making them the perfect satisfying dish for busy schedules. They are also a versatile choice for lunches, quick dinners and late-night cravings.

"We are excited to introduce our newest innovation that responds to the changing needs of consumers," said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Food & Nutrition North America. "With Ben's Original Street Food, we are offering delicious meals that suit their fast-paced lifestyles. This innovation puts Ben's Original at the heart of the plate, not just the side. We are increasing our presence at retail stores."

According to Square's Spring 2024 Quarterly Restaurant Report, "Midday food spending has decreased 3.3% nationally compared to 2019." To reinforce the importance of a delicious workday lunch and celebrate the new Ben's Original Street Food, the brand is inviting all busy fans to replace their sad lunches with a delivery of Ben's Original Street Food right to their doorstep.

Starting today at 11am ET, Ben's Original will be delivering its new Ben's Original Street Food product in real-time to select fans in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago to their homes or workplaces until 6pm ET, or while supplies last. Fans across the U.S. who aren't located in these cities will also have a chance to receive samples via mail. For a chance to receive a Ben's Original Street Food entrée by delivery or mail, fans can submit details about their bland and boring lunches by visiting BensOriginal.com/StreetFoodSweeps or by checking out @bensoriginalusa on Instagram.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a grand prize trip to New Orleans for a memorable culinary experience. While in New Orleans, the winner and a guest will be able to participate in a New Orleans Food Tour in the French Quarter where their tastebuds can explore a variety of local fare and flavors. Fans can simply snap a picture of their Ben's Original Street Food entrée and share it on their Instagram, tagging @bensoriginalusa and using the hashtag #BensOriginalStreetFoodSweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize.

Investment in this new range of ready meals is part of an exciting next chapter for Mars Food & Nutrition and its mission to enable healthier and more flavorful eating to become part of people's daily lives. Mars Food & Nutrition is redefining the future of eating and accelerating its growth to support a world where more people can access healthy and tasty food.

By investing in innovation across its brand portfolio, Mars Food & Nutrition has brought award-winning new products to consumers' plates, including Ben's Original™ Plant Powered, Ben's Original™ 10 Medley and Ben's Original™ One Pan Creations. It has also been acquiring fast-growing trailblazing businesses such as Kevin's Natural Foods, a nutritious meal company helping to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor.

Ben's Original™ Street Food comes hot on the heels of the launch of the brand's new cupboard-ready meal range in the UK, including Ben's Original™ Lunch Bowls, a healthy range of tasty grain and vegetable bowls that can be enjoyed hot or cold, and Ben's Original™ Favourites, a range of ready to eat, delicious rice-based dishes with familiar flavors from popular meals across the world.

To learn more about Ben's Original Street Food, visit BensOriginal.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated with 2,000 Associates across 30 markets. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, foodspring™, and DOLMIO®.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

