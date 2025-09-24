MARS HONORED AS A BEST-LED COMPANY IN 2025, A GLASSDOOR AWARD HONORING EXCEPTIONAL SENIOR LEADERSHIP

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, maker of some of the world's best-loved brands in snacking, food, and pet nutrition – including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™ – and operator of veterinary health and diagnostics networks through BANFIELD™, VCA™, BLUEPEARL™, and ANTECH® has been named a winner of Glassdoor's award for Best-Led Companies 2025 in the United States. This award honors companies with exceptional senior leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience. Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor's awards rely on input over the past year from employees who anonymously submit a company review on Glassdoor.

"Being named one of Glassdoor's Best-Led Companies is especially meaningful because it reflects honest feedback from our Associates. Leadership at Mars means investing in our people, having a positive impact on society and balancing purpose and profits. This recognition reflects the strength of our culture, and the principles that guide how we operate as a global business and that our Associates bring to life every day," said Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Incorporated.

With 150,000 Associates working across more than 70 countries, Mars operates with a long-term view guided by the Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom. As a family-owned business, Mars combines scale with agility, balancing performance with purpose to create growth that benefits people and pets around the world. At the heart of Mars leadership is a commitment to Associates – ensuring they feel valued, supported and empowered to build rewarding careers while making a lasting impact in their communities.

"At its foundation, leadership is about trust," said Glassdoor's Chief Economist, Daniel Zhao. "At a time when many workers are questioning their path forward, strong leadership can make all the difference. The companies on this list are showing that when leaders communicate clearly, prioritize people, and stay grounded in the company's mission, employees notice - and stay. We're proud to recognize these standout companies as examples of what great leadership looks like in today's world of work."

When providing a company review, employees are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's job performance as well as around senior management, among other factors. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are able to choose from one of three options: approve, disapprove or no opinion of the CEO. Employees are also asked to share some of the best reasons to work for the company (pros), any downsides (cons), and are encouraged to provide advice to management. Additionally, the Best-Led Companies algorithm leveraged Review Intelligence™, a Glassdoor sentiment analysis tool that reads, analyzes and categorizes reviews to surface topics, insights and trends to score company reviews that mention "senior leadership" topics.

Glassdoor award winners for the Best-Led Companies 2025 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each leadership approval rating was determined based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. During the year-long eligibility period, companies considered for the list must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 75 ratings across the two leadership attributes (CEO job performance and senior management). Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

Media Contact: Sang Lee; [email protected]

