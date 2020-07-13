Mars, Incorporated Announces Offering of Senior Notes

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated (the "Company" or "Mars") announced today the commencement of a private offering of senior notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and New Uno Holdings Corporation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the Company's outstanding borrowings under its multicurrency revolving credit facility and/or its outstanding term loans.

The offering of the Notes will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in the United States only to investors who are reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers," as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, Mars is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 70 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "continue" or other similar words. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market and industry material, experts' reports and opinions and long-term trends, as well as management's expectations, beliefs and projections concerning future events impacting it. Mars, Incorporated's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and its management believes that they have a reasonable basis to make these statements, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections will be achieved. All forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by law, Mars, Incorporated undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

