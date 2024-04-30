Mars Inspires Moments of Everyday Happiness with Customizable Gifts for Spring Celebrations

M&M'S® Adds Personalized, Colorful Fun for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation Gifting

NEWARK, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is spring-ing into the warmer weather with returning favorites and a new line-up of sweet treats for the season's celebrations. MMS.com is the one-stop-shop for customizable M&M'S gifts and party favors. Shoppers can personalize their perfect spring gift by choosing from over 20 unique M&M'S colors and add messages, clipart, or photos onto the chocolate candies.

M&M'S springs into the season with gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduation and any special occasions exclusively on MMS.com

"Spring's celebrations are some of the most meaningful for families, so Mars wants to make it easy to celebrate the important people in your life with a gift that makes any moment even sweeter," said Jarid Lukin, Global Senior Director, M&M'S. "Complete with candy dispensers, gift boxes, party favors and more, our personalized presents on MMS.com continue to spark happiness for every moment."

This spring, M&M'S is introducing even more colorful fun with heartfelt and flavorful gifting options for all upcoming occasions, including:

Treat On Trend This Spring Season With M&M'S Peanut Butter Offerings: Whether you are looking for classic M&M'S Peanut Butter or are in the mood for a NEW Mega or Mini peanut butter treat, there's something smooth and delicious for every peanut butter aficionado.

Whether you are looking for classic M&M'S Peanut Butter or are in the mood for a NEW Mega or Mini peanut butter treat, there's something smooth and delicious for every peanut butter aficionado. Mother's Day Candy Dispenser : With every twist of the turnkey, give mom made-for-her customized chocolate candies for a memorable treat. It is the gift that keeps on giving.

: With every twist of the turnkey, give mom made-for-her customized chocolate candies for a memorable treat. It is the gift that keeps on giving. Congrats Grad Party Favors : Caps off. Candy on! Celebrate the graduate with something sweet for their special day. These party can be customized to the grad's school colors, making them the perfect little gifts to recognize big achievements.

: Caps off. Candy on! Celebrate the graduate with something sweet for their special day. These party can be customized to the grad's school colors, making them the perfect little gifts to recognize big achievements. Father's Day Gift Jar: A unique gift for a one-of-a-kind dad. The transparent gift jar showcases the customized chocolate candies made to put a smile on his face.

The M&M'S brand invites consumers from across the globe to stop in and check out all the spring offerings at our stores. Fans can find the perfect M&M'S gear and sweet treats to gift and enjoy on upcoming spring break trips and year-round. For a full list of locations please visit: M&M'S Store Locations.

And for the perfect spring break snack, M&M'S have recently introduced a new addition to the Minis family – M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. Peanut butter is undoubtedly a favorite flavor for the spring season, and M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis are the perfect on-the-go treat to bring along for an outdoor picnic or road trip.

For more information on all personalized offerings from M&M'S, visit MMS.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

