MARS INSPIRES MOMENTS OF EVERYDAY HAPPINESS WITH NEW SPRING SEASON INNOVATIONS AND RETURNING FAN-FAVORITES EVERY BUNNY WILL LOVE

NEWARK, N.J., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, is bringing joy to consumers everywhere as the egg-citement of the spring season is officially in the air! It's simply not Easter without colorful sweets—in fact, 85 percent of U.S. adults plan to enhance their celebrations by buying food, candy and gifts1. From nostalgic favorites to new, limited-edition flavor innovations, Mars is set to deliver a range of goodies guaranteed to make the holiday extra special this year.

Mars unveils its latest Easter line-up, including a limited-edition on-trend M&M'S® flavor alongside beloved seasonal classics making a return every bunny will enjoy.

"The start of spring and Easter is a special time for people to come together with friends and family, and our iconic portfolio of Mars brands plays a special part in that celebration," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "Along with our classic Easter offerings from M&M'S and DOVE, we've seen a growth in fruity consumption during the season and we're thrilled to have a variety of on-trend offerings from our beloved STARBURST Jellybeans to fruity favorites like SKITTLES® and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies in our variety bags."

Basket Full of Excitement:

This season, M&M'S Easter Sundae will give families a new way to enjoy the popular dessert. The candies capture the essence of a real sundae, blending white chocolate M&M'S with the flavors of vanilla ice cream and cherry, finished with a dark chocolate fudge coating.

For those who are all about more traditional treats, be sure to include other festive delights like M&M'S Peanut Butter Easter Eggs, SKITTLES and STARBURST Jellybeans.

Fruity Treats to "Chick" Out This Season:

There's a reason fruity confections experience a spike in sales throughout the weeks leading up to Easter— candy brings people together. Not only do these brightly sweets deliver an extra boost of cheer to celebrations, but they also open the door to creating entirely new family traditions that will last for generations to come. Sure, pretty pastels add a pop of color to any basket—but why not shake things up by making a charcuterie board using SKITTLES & STARBUST Fun Size Chewy Easter Candy? Or create original dessert recipes with vibrant SKITTLES and LIFE SAVERS Gummies that go perfectly with a bowl of M&M'S Milk Chocolate and Peanut Pastel Blends? The possibilities of delicious fun are endless.

Thoughtful, Personalized Gift Options for All FUNkind from M&M'S:

Whether you're gathering with family or spending time with close friends this year, personalized gifts are the best way to show your love. M&M'S has released its 2024 Easter Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, where gift givers can find a list of one-of-a-kind items. Shoppers can choose from more than 20 M&M'S colors and add customized messages, images, and photos right onto the iconic chocolate candies themselves. The more creative the idea, the better!

From best-sellers like the Happy Easter Party Favors and Easter Bunny Gift Box to the new seasonal Easter Bundle Gift Box, the gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. Products also go beyond just candy, allowing fans to represent their favorite M&M'S Character at home or in the office, with merch including shirts, tote bags, mugs and more.

And for those looking to add an extra premium touch while hosting or attending Easter celebrations, Ethel M Chocolates has gourmet options guaranteed to delight. Customize a handcrafted box—including the brand's unique flavors like Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème Hearts or Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster Truffles—for a truly memorable Easter gift.

