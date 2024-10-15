Mars Introduces SKITTLES® POP'd Freeze-Dried Candy as Newest Innovation

SKITTLES POP'd delivers a crispy, crunchy twist on the iconic SKITTLES Original fruity flavors and new SKITTLES Sour Flavors

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SKITTLES® is unveiling its latest innovation that features a crispy and crunchy twist on the brand's classic candy. SKITTLES POP'd blends a unique, crispy texture, with the iconic Original fruity flavors and new Sour flavors to deliver a taste experience for fans like never before.

Mars introduces SKITTLES® POP'd, a crispy and crunchy twist on the classic SKITTLES treat available in the iconic Original and new Sour flavors for fans to pop anywhere on the go.

"At Mars, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver new experiences to our fans, based on flavor profiles and texture trends that we know consumers are seeking," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley North America. "SKITTLES POP'd trades SKITTLES' traditionally chewy lentils for a crispy, crunchy texture that we know our fans are really going to enjoy."

The latest innovation from SKITTLES will be available in two 5.5oz pack varieties, including SKITTLES POP'd Original, which features the classic flavors Strawberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange and Grape. Fans can also try SKITTLES POP'd Sour, which features brand new flavors including Sour Lemonade, Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Strawberry, Sour Watermelon and Sour Cherry.

Want to be among the first to get your hands on SKITTLES POP'd? Beginning October 21, SKITTLES POP'd will be available through TikTok Shop, while supplies last, offering fans early access before it hits shelves. Fans can visit skittles.com/popd today and sign up to be notified when SKITTLES POP'd goes live on SKITTLES TikTok Shop. SKITTLES POP'd will begin hitting shelves at other select retailers later this fall and be available nationwide beginning in early 2025.

For more information about SKITTLES POP'd, and to keep up with the brand's future product and innovations news, check out SKITTLES on X (Formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

