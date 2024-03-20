Mars Invests Over $70 Million in Hackettstown, New Jersey Site Furthering Culture of Innovation and Leadership

The company's combined investment in R&D and food manufacturing builds on Mars' 80-year history of innovation in New Jersey

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars announced an investment of more than $70 million in its Hackettstown, New Jersey site to continue its legacy of best-in-class innovation and manufacturing. Mars is a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. The latest major economic development from Mars supports a Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Studio—including a new test kitchen and packaging lab—along with manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the Hackettstown manufacturing factory.

Mars leadership team members and New Jersey representatives celebrate the grand opening of Mars’ Innovation Studio in Hackettstown, NJ.

The R&D Innovation Studio at the Mars Hackettstown, New Jersey location will include a new prototyping kitchen, packaging lab, and collaboration space with the intent of increasing the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences. The capabilities in the Innovation Studio will support iconic Mars Wrigley products produced in the U.S. including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, SKITTLES®, STARBURST®, EXTRA®, and ALTOIDS® as well as new product innovations. The updated packaging studio will allow for development and testing of sustainable packaging materials to support Mars' contribution to a circular economy where packaging material never becomes waste, but is recycled, reused, or composted.

The multi-year investment in the Hackettstown manufacturing factory began in 2023 and supports Mars' continued commitment to quality and food safety with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art chocolate production facility.

"At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century," said Anton Vincent, President Mars Wrigley North America and Global Ice Cream. "The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our Associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

Mars has a deep history in New Jersey, opening its doors in Newark more than 80 years ago and has been a member of the Hackettstown community since 1958. The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Studio follows the recent opening of the transformative $42M Mars Snacking Research and Development Hub in Chicago.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated