MARS RELEASES STAR-STUDDED M&M'S® "ALMOST CHAMPIONS" SUPER BOWL LVIII AD FEATURING SCARLETT JOHANSSON CAMEO

Iconic Mars Brand Drops Exclusive Apparel Collection with Champion® Athleticwear to Bring Comfort to Fans Who Need It Most After The Big Game

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has released its Super Bowl LVIII ad, "Almost Champions," revealing acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson starring alongside Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith. In the spot, Johansson and the trio of NFL Legends are shown in a lab with the beloved M&M'S characters admiring the first-of-its-kind "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort," while having a self-effacing laugh about the feeling of being "almost champions." Each of these incredibly talented superstars came together with one of the world's biggest brands to humbly relate to finishing as the runner-up in their respective Oscar® nominations and Super Bowl appearances. The ad uses M&M'S signature humor and leans into M&M'S purpose of using the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong, bringing this star-studded group together in a way only M&M'S can.

Building on its mission to use the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong, M&M’S®, proudly part of Mars, released its Super Bowl LVIII ad, “Almost Champions,” featuring a cameo from acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson, who stars alongside NFL Legends Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith To deliver comfort to “almost champions” when they need it most, M&M’S®, proudly part of Mars, is teaming up with clothing brand Champion® to release the limited-edition Champion Comfort Collection by M&M’S. The comforting two-piece set is only available for fans of this year’s Big Game runner-up. To learn more and enter for a chance to win, visit mms.com

The "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort" features real lab-made diamonds created using M&M'S Peanut Butter, a product that consumers say gives them comfort. The innovative ring upends the long-standing sports tradition that only the winning team walks away with a Super Bowl ring.

"My favorite thing about Mars' M&M'S Super Bowl campaign is the encouragement to have fun and a sense of humor, whether you're a winner or not," said Scarlett Johansson of her appearance in the spot. "It's playful and comforting at the same time, just like one of my all-time favorite Mars candies, Peanut Butter M&M'S. I hope the fans enjoy watching the ad as much as I enjoyed making it."

The full 30-second spot – M&M'S ninth Super Bowl ad, dating back to 1998 – will be airing during the first commercial break in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The campaign was created by BBDO New York and Team Omnicom.

The Champion Comfort Collection by M&M'S

While not everyone can have their own "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort," the brand is making sure it delivers comfort to "almost champions" when they need it most. M&M'S has teamed up with clothing brand Champion to release the limited-edition Champion Comfort Collection by M&M'S. The collection, which is only available for fans of this year's Big Game runner-up, features a two-piece hoodie and jogger set made of luxuriously soft fleece. Decorated with colorful M&M'S candies embroidered along the hood, chest and leg for ultimate style, the set also includes a front pocket that is perfect for a pack of comforting Peanut Butter M&M'S candies.

"At Mars, there's nothing we love more than to inspire moments of everyday happiness," said Gabrielle Wesley, CMO Mars Wrigley North America. "From our beloved M&M'S characters and legendary stars in our "Almost Champions" ad, to an iconically comfortable collaboration with Champion, we hope this campaign will provide comfort and delicious fun for everyone."

Today through Sunday, February 11, fans can enter for a chance to win1 their own Champion Comfort Collection by M&M'S limited-edition set by visiting mms.com to pledge their fandom and submit which team they're rooting for on Sunday. If their team loses the Big Game, they can still be a winner as a select number of fans will receive the limited-edition set – along with packs of Peanut Butter M&M'S – to provide comfort when it's needed most.

"At Champion, we believe wins are amazing moments, but it's just as important to champion the thrill of competition, the 'almost-win', the journey, and the love of the game," said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear. "Everything we do is driven by a relentless desire to inspire people to champion what they are passionate about, and to cheer on the team they believe in, in style. We're excited to team up with M&M'S to provide fans with a canvas for self-expression and comfort while enjoying the Big Game!"

M&M'S "Almost Champions" campaign will be brought to life across M&M'S full ecosystem including in select M&M'S Stores, and on its digital platforms. To learn more about the campaign including the creation of the "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort," the Champion® Comfort Collection by M&M'S and the Peanut Butter M&M'S product lineup, visit mms.com/super-bowl. Fans can also follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X , and sign up for M&M'S newsletter here to be among the first to know about future M&M'S news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand's mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI).

1 No Purchase Necessary. Ends at 9:25:59 PM (ET) on February 11, 2024. Must 18 years of age or older; 50 US/DC. See full rules for complete details at mms.com. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated