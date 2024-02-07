MARS SWEETENS UP SUPER BOWL LVIII WITH INNOVATIVE SNICKERS® ROOKIE MISTAKE AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE

The beloved Mars chocolate brand is leveraging Apple's new augmented reality (AR) tech to bring the field to the fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars is kicking off 2024 by bringing fan-favorite brands back to the Super Bowl ad lineup in totally new ways—including launching its most innovative Super Bowl activation yet, the SNICKERS® Rookie Mistake AR Experience.   

MARS SWEETENS UP SUPER BOWL LVIII WITH INNOVATIVE SNICKERS® ROOKIE MISTAKE AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE; PHOTO CREDIT: BLIPPAR
Beginning on February 11, fans who own an Apple Vision Pro headset can step into the virtual experience, which is tied to the brand's wider Rookie Mistake campaign. Using the headset's AR technology, fans will be able to practice kicking field goals or glean wisdom on their rookie mistakes from the all-knowing football oracle, "misfortune teller" T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Fans are hungry for new AR and VR experiences. Mars is satisfying that demand through brands like SNICKERS, by bringing fan-favorite campaigns to life using the newest, most innovative tech—like the Apple Vision Pro headset—ahead of Super Bowl LVIII," said Gabrielle Wesley, CMO Mars Wrigley North America. "Mars has been a partner of the NFL for nearly two decades across our portfolio of iconic brands, and through the SNICKERS Rookie Mistake AR activation, we are able to redefine audience engagement through the latest technology, while remaining authentic to our beloved brand."

Apple's new headset expands the possibilities of at-home AR technology by seamlessly blending digital content with your physical environment. This breakthrough erases the limitations of a confined virtual space, allowing users to experience their own metaverse within their physical surroundings. Rookie Mistake is one of the very first brand experiences to use the cutting-edge technology.

SNICKERS isn't the only Mars brand that's showing up in new ways at the Super Bowl. M&M'S is also getting in on the action with their new campaign, awarding four "almost champions" the first-of-its-kind "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort." The ring features real diamonds made in a specialized lab from an ingredient synonymous with comfort: peanut butter.

To learn more about SNICKERS and the Rookie Mistake campaign, be sure to follow SNICKERS on FacebookTwitterTikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN® and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus and VCA.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

