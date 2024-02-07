MARS SWEETENS UP SUPER BOWL LVIII WITH INNOVATIVE SNICKERS® ROOKIE MISTAKE AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE

The beloved Mars chocolate brand is leveraging Apple's new augmented reality (AR) tech to bring the field to the fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars is kicking off 2024 by bringing fan-favorite brands back to the Super Bowl ad lineup in totally new ways—including launching its most innovative Super Bowl activation yet, the SNICKERS® Rookie Mistake AR Experience.

Beginning on February 11, fans who own an Apple Vision Pro headset can step into the virtual experience, which is tied to the brand's wider Rookie Mistake campaign. Using the headset's AR technology, fans will be able to practice kicking field goals or glean wisdom on their rookie mistakes from the all-knowing football oracle, "misfortune teller" T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Fans are hungry for new AR and VR experiences. Mars is satisfying that demand through brands like SNICKERS, by bringing fan-favorite campaigns to life using the newest, most innovative tech—like the Apple Vision Pro headset—ahead of Super Bowl LVIII," said Gabrielle Wesley, CMO Mars Wrigley North America. "Mars has been a partner of the NFL for nearly two decades across our portfolio of iconic brands, and through the SNICKERS Rookie Mistake AR activation, we are able to redefine audience engagement through the latest technology, while remaining authentic to our beloved brand."

Apple's new headset expands the possibilities of at-home AR technology by seamlessly blending digital content with your physical environment. This breakthrough erases the limitations of a confined virtual space, allowing users to experience their own metaverse within their physical surroundings. Rookie Mistake is one of the very first brand experiences to use the cutting-edge technology.

SNICKERS isn't the only Mars brand that's showing up in new ways at the Super Bowl. M&M'S is also getting in on the action with their new campaign, awarding four "almost champions" the first-of-its-kind "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort." The ring features real diamonds made in a specialized lab from an ingredient synonymous with comfort: peanut butter.

