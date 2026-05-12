Mars Unveils Bold Innovations and Shopper Insights at Sweets & Snacks

The category leader is launching new flavors, formats and textures that meet consumer demand, while showcasing data-backed insights shaping the future of snacking

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, will return to the Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 19-21 in Las Vegas. This year, the snacking and confectionery leader will feature an unmatched lineup of innovations designed to win every snacking occasion, online and in-store.

"We call ourselves consumer obsessed — we know what they want, where they discover their new favorites and how they buy. This gives us an unparalleled understanding of the modern consumer to deliver snacks they're looking for," said Tim LeBel, Chief Customer Officer, Mars Snacking North America. "A key part of our approach is meeting the demand for new flavors, formats and textures. With our iconic portfolio and unique innovations, we're driving the industry forward."

"As a powerhouse leader in snacking, we're pushing the boundaries by blending functionality and global flavor inspiration with new formats and textures," said Jessica Waller, SVP, Mars Snacking Away From Home. "From the RXBAR Protein Energy Bites to the enhanced shape and experience of Cheez-It Crunch, these innovations help our customers and partners drive growth by meeting consumer demand."

Iconic Confectionery Innovations

Whether through freeze-dried formats, portable packaging or unexpected flavor mashups, iconic brands across the Mars portfolio are delivering bold, multi-sensory experiences consumers are looking for. Mars will showcase a range of its latest innovations at booth #2823, including:

M&M'S® POP'd Caramel: The brand's first freeze-dried candy features the classic caramel flavor fans love in a light, crispy and airy texture.

The brand's first freeze-dried candy features the classic caramel flavor fans love in a light, crispy and airy texture. TWIX® Bits: Offering fans a bite-sized twist on the brand's iconic bars, TWIX® Bits are a new poppable treat from the brand, perfect for fans to enjoy on the go, anywhere.

Offering fans a bite-sized twist on the brand's iconic bars, TWIX® Bits are a new poppable treat from the brand, perfect for fans to enjoy on the go, anywhere. SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego: Featuring the classic gummy texture fans love with a bold "swicy" (sweet + spicy) flavor twist for an unexpectedly fiery treat.

Featuring the classic gummy texture fans love with a bold "swicy" (sweet + spicy) flavor twist for an unexpectedly fiery treat. SKITTLES® Sour Wild Berry: This tongue-tingling treat packs a fruity punch with a sour squad of berry punch, strawberry, melon berry, wild cherry and raspberry flavors.

This tongue-tingling treat packs a fruity punch with a sour squad of berry punch, strawberry, melon berry, wild cherry and raspberry flavors. STARBURST® Sour: The chewy consistency fans know from STARBURST®, but with a burst of tangy tartness for a taste bud adventure that is Different Every Time.

The chewy consistency fans know from STARBURST®, but with a burst of tangy tartness for a taste bud adventure that is Different Every Time. SOURS by EXTRA®: This bold new gum delivers an unexpected twist of sweet and sour flavor that transforms the ordinary into something more exciting.

This bold new gum delivers an unexpected twist of sweet and sour flavor that transforms the ordinary into something more exciting. 5® Gum Evolution: A bold, flavor-changing experience from tangy sour to luscious berry sweetness in every chew to stimulate your senses.

Bold, Flavor-Forward Snacks

As consumers seek both flavor and function in their snacking choices, Cheez-It® and RXBAR® are meeting the moment. Booth #3157 will feature product samples from Kellanova, recently acquired by Mars, that push boundaries and deliver everything from indulgent treats to high-protein, functional options that taste great, helping retailers and operators stay ahead of ever-evolving consumer preferences.

RXBAR® Protein Energy Bites in Strawberry Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter: Features a chewy outer layer and creamy peanut butter filling, offering a satisfying, multi-textural experience and made with just a handful of ingredients.

Features a chewy outer layer and creamy peanut butter filling, offering a satisfying, multi-textural experience and made with just a handful of ingredients. RXBAR® High Protein Bar in Vanilla Peanut Butter & Strawberry Peanut Butter: With 18g of protein, just six ingredients and a creamy, satisfying texture, it's a bar made to support strength without compromise.

With 18g of protein, just six ingredients and a creamy, satisfying texture, it's a bar made to support strength without compromise. Cheez-It® Crunch in Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar & Kick'n Nacho Cheese: Combining 100% real cheese with a more satisfying crunch and a 3D shape designed to deliver edge-to-edge bold flavor in every bite, Cheez-It Crunch combines the iconic Cheez-It cheddar taste with either the bold kick of spicy jalapeño flavor or the satisfying and savory kick of nacho flavor.

The Away From Home booth will also feature its iconic brands in a variety of foodservice executions, including Pepperoni Hot Honey Flatbread with Cheez-It Original crackers, Pop-Tarts Cheesecake Parfaits in Cookie "Dough-verload" using Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts or Cookies & Cream Pop-Tarts as well as a Pop-Tarts Cherry Berry Cheesecake Parfait using either Frosted Blueberry or Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts. Booth attendees will also be able to enjoy Rice Krispies Treats Bites & Drizzles.

Unlocking Digital Impulse

Beyond leading the category with insights-backed innovations, Mars collaborates with retailers to reimagine impulse shopping online with Mars Digital Store Labs, its proprietary research capability, and in-store with the Mars Transaction Zone.

"Impulse categories like confectionery often remain underdeveloped online, even as digital commerce continues to grow," said LeBel. "But reimagining impulse, combined with stronger collaboration between retailers and manufacturers, can unlock potential growth."

To learn more, join Betsy Fitzgibbons from Mars Snacking and a panel of industry experts on May 19 at 2:00 PM PT on the Gold Stage for a panel discussion titled "Unlocking Digital Impulse."

If you're planning to be at Sweets & Snacks 2026, visit booths #2823 and #3157 to speak with Mars representatives about the latest iconic and flavor-forward innovations.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated