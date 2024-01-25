MARS UNVEILS VARIETY OF VALENTINE'S DAY INNOVATIONS TO SWEETEN THE SEASON

"Data shows that DOVE is the #1 Mars Wrigley's brand for Valentine's Day, and chocolate strawberry was the #1 most desired flavor. Whether gifting chocolate and candy to others, or treating yourself, we've crafted a line-up of fun and delicious offerings to celebrate the season," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley. "Valentine's Day is a special occasion to create moments of happiness with friends and loved ones—like with our new DOVE Promises Dark Chocolate & Strawberry Swirl,"

Last Valentine's 53 percent of Americans baked Valentine's themed baked goods, 69 percent gave a gift to friends and 52 percent put out a candy dish for the lovely season.2 This year, Mars has made it easy for everyone to continue to enjoy their favorite holiday rituals or find a gift full of love and flavor with an array of limited-edition products:

Thoughtful, Personalized Gift Options for All FUNkind from M&M'S:

M&M'S has released its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, where gift givers can shop for thoughtfully personalize M&M'S offerings. From best-sellers like M&M'S Teddy Bear and Heart-Shaped Candy Gift Boxes, M&M'S Gift Bottle and Favor Packs, the gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. Shoppers can customize gifts by choosing from over twenty M&M'S colors and include fun messages, various images or even a custom photo on the iconic chocolate candies.

Sharing Your Heart With Heart-Shaped Gifts:

What better way to share your heart with someone special than with Mars heart-shaped gifts. Perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones, DOVE Milk & Dark Chocolate Hearts, M&M'S Mini Tubes and M&M'S Novelty Heart Topper all show that someone special just how much they're loved.

Adding Candy-Coated Color Into Valentine's Day:

Fans can unwrap more candy-coated color this Valentine's season by making candy boards with red and purple LIFESAVERS Wild Berry Gummies X'S & O'S or baking sweet treats with red, pink and white M&M'S Milk Chocolate & Peanut Cupid Blends. And anyone can put together a festive Mars mix candy dish for a lovely addition to the holiday. Whatever the route, Mars candy and chocolate has everyone covered this Valentine's Day.

For more information on new, limited-edition and customizable Valentine's Day offerings from Mars, visit mms.com, dovechocolate.com, and life-savers.com.

