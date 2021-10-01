Mars Wrigley Brings Better Moments and More Smiles To Kurfürstendamm with M&M'S Berlin Store Opening

"People want to experience fun and entertainment with their favorite brands," said Carsten Simon, General Manager of Mars Wrigley Germany. "M&M'S, like no other food brand, is able to offer great experiences, generating beautiful moments and bringing out smiles. Fans, Berliners and visitors from all over the world can experience this in our M&M'S store."

At nearly 3,000 sq. meters, the M&M'S Berlin gives a nod to the city's artistic roots and leans into its vibrant energy with unique design elements that immerse guests in all kinds of colourful fun. The space includes a variety of interactive M&M'S brand experiences unique to M&M'S Berlin, including:

T he M&M'S Café , a first-time offering where guests can order M&M'S beverages, cookies, and ice cream,

, a first-time offering where guests can order M&M'S beverages, cookies, and ice cream, Karaoke Garden , a photo moment that taps into Berlin's karaoke culture,

, a photo moment that taps into karaoke culture, M&M'S Street Art , a graffiti wall inspired by the Berlin Wall, that provides the perfect photo opp., all of which are unique to M&M' S Berlin , and

, a graffiti wall inspired by the Berlin Wall, that provides the perfect photo opp., all of which are unique to M&M' , and I <3 Spati Shop, an M&M'S twist to the beloved Berlin Spati, where guests can purchase exclusive M&M' S Berlin merchandise.

"M&M'S believes in a world where everyone feels they belong and, as a brand, we think fun is the most powerful way to connect with others," said Heike Lommatzsch Portfolio Director, Chocolate and Ice Cream for Germany. "The new Berlin store brings this purpose to life through visuals, graphics and language, and embraces the notion that all together we're more fun, and individuality is celebrated."

The store will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. It will offer a myriad of other experiential features intended to bring guests together, including the iconic and colorful M&M'S "Wall of Chocolate," larger than life character moments, a private rooftop, distinctive M&M'S Berlin merchandise and the personalization station where guests can create their very own custom M&M'S.

Beginning in October, fans can visit the store on Ku'damm or, for those unable to visit the store in person, take a virtual tour on MMS.com where guests are invited to "walk" through the store.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

