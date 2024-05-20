MARS WRIGLEY NAMES TOPEKA ITS HALLOWEEN HEADQUARTERS, CELEBRATING A DECADE OF PARTNERSHIP WITH TOPEKA COMMUNITY

GO Topeka and Mars Wrigley welcome Topeka community to celebrate Halfway to Halloween with trick-or-treating on May 23 at Evergy Plaza for Beats, Eats & TREATS

TOPEKA, Kan., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, the authority on Halloween, and maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, is celebrating Halfway to Halloween by officially naming its Topeka site as its "Halloween Headquarters" and hosting a community event.

In partnership with GO Topeka, the economic development arm of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Mars Wrigley is celebrating a decade in Topeka by hosting its first Halfway to Halloween community event on Thursday, May 23 beginning at 6:00PM CDT at Evergy Plaza. Mars Wrigley and GO Topeka will rename the weekly Eats & Beats event to Eats, Beats & TREATS to celebrate the announcement. Topeka community members are invited to come together for an evening of Mars Wrigley treats made in Topeka, music, food and other festivities.

Mars Wrigley has been Topeka Proud for a decade since opening its state-of-the-art production facility in Topeka in 2014. The site now sits at over 550,000 square-feet and currently employs approximately 600 Associates. At the "Halloween Headquarters," the site produces a variety of beloved treats, including TWIX®, M&M'S® Peanut, M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Minis and Fun Size candies like SNICKERS®, 3 MUSKETEERS® and MILKY WAY® that are found in variety bags throughout the Halloween season and beyond. Mars Wrigley is delivering on-trend, fun and festive treats with its 2024 Halloween line-up.

"We are tremendously proud of the continued growth of our operations here in Topeka and know it's in large part thanks to our incredible Associates," said Brian Pardo, Mars Wrigley Topeka Site Director. "The team we have built here is one that champions our culture of safety and quality, which has enabled us to maintain a high performing site. We are thrilled we can come together to celebrate our Associates, the community and our favorite season – Halloween."

"Mars Wrigley has been an incredible contributor to the Topeka community and economy for 10 years and we are thrilled to be home to the Mars Wrigley Halloween Headquarters," said Molly Howey, President, GO Topeka. "We're excited to see what we can accomplish together to further celebrate our Topeka community."

Topeka community members are welcome to join the Halfway to Halloween festivities at Eats, Beats & TREATS on Thursday, May 23 at Evergy Plaza (630 S Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66603) from 6:00 PM CDT.

If you are interested in learning more about working at Mars Wrigley Topeka please visit https://careers.mars.com/us/en/topeka-kansas.

