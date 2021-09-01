Mars Wrigley Takes The Decision Out Of "Sweet Or Salty" With New Innovation, TWIX® Salted Caramel

"We're thrilled to bring better moments and more smiles to fans by introducing TWIX Salted Caramel, the perfect treat for those who favor cookie & sweet and salty flavor combinations," said Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "While TWIX fans will still need to pick a side when it comes to choosing between right TWIX or left TWIX, they will no longer have to decide between a sweet or salty treat with TWIX Salted Caramel."

TWIX Salted Caramel will be hitting shelves at select retailers in September, with nationwide availability beginning in 2022 in Single (1.4 ounces) and Share (2.8 ounces) sizes. For more information on TWIX, please visit TWIX.com and join in on the conversation by using #TWIX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

