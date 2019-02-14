Marsha-Ann Brown, Sandals Resorts' Director of Romance, Featured on GMA

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts employee Marsha-Ann Brown was featured in a Good Morning America piece on unusual and amazing jobs in the travel industry. The show's ongoing mini-series focused on Brown's work as the Director of Romance for the luxury hotel chain.

Originally from Jamaica, the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic has been with Sandals Resorts for more than two decades and rose to her dream job from sales, when her incredible passion for creating perfect destination weddings became apparent. Now Brown and her team of "dream-makers" oversee the Aisle to Isle destination wedding program which inspires brides to dream big in paradise. "No bride wants a replica of another couples' wedding day festivities. The ability to customize every facet of the experience, so that it truly reflects the unique personality of the individual couple and their style is paramount," says Brown. "Aisle to Isle gives brides what they want most – inspiring ideas and the information and professional expertise they need to create a celebration that is singularly theirs."

Brown's typical day can include surprise proposals, training sessions, client meetings and, of course, overseeing weddings, elopements and ReTie the Knot ceremonies, all while maintaining Sandals' reputation as a leading wedding and honeymoon destination.

"No day is ever the same in my world and I love the spontaneity of it all," Brown says, recalling a last minute request from a bride to walk down the aisle on horseback - which she made happen! "Even after so many weddings, I still tear up when the groom, standing at the altar, first cranes his neck to see his bride walking down the aisle."

Brown is a pro at handling the sensitive situations that can arise on any wedding day: from a bride in tears to a groom with cold feet. Brown acknowledges the importance of emotional intelligence in the wedding planning profession. And although she works in paradise, there can be challenges making magic happen in settings varying from lush gardens to the one-of-a-kind Sandals Over-the-Water Serenity Chapels.

Happily, Brown truly sees her work not as a job, but as a part of who she is. "Anything you're truly passionate about will warm your mind, body and soul – and romance truly does warm mine," she says.

To learn more about the Sandals Resorts destination wedding and honeymoon experience, please visit www.sandals.com/weddings.

