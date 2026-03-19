Marshall Health Network partners with Notable to launch online scheduling and registration platform

New AI solutions improve access and simplify the primary care experience for patients

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Health Network (MHN), a West Virginia–based academic health system, has partnered with Notable, the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity, to roll out online scheduling and patient registration solutions designed to improve access, streamline check-in and enhance the overall patient experience for primary care patients across the network.

Through Notable's Inbound Scheduling and Registration and Intake workflows, patients can schedule select primary care appointments online and complete registration paperwork in advance of their visit, reducing wait times and administrative burden while supporting more efficient clinic operations and a more convenient, timely experience that fits patients' schedules.

"Improving access and simplifying how patients interact with our health system are key priorities," said Scott Raynes, president and CEO of Marshall Health Network. "By partnering with Notable, we are taking an important step toward modernizing the front-end experience for patients while allowing care teams to focus more time on care delivery."

By offering simple online scheduling options alongside phone scheduling, MHN can fill appointment slots more reliably and reduce no-show rates, helping patients receive care more efficiently. For staff, digitizing registration reduces paperwork and manual data entry, easing burnout and enabling teams to focus on higher-impact patient interactions. Notable's integration with existing clinical systems further supports this work by automating scheduling, registration, and other administrative workflows.

"Marshall Health Network is laying the groundwork for a more patient-friendly and high-performing healthcare system," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable. "By deploying AI and intelligent automation to remove friction from everyday operations, they are delivering better access, better outcomes, and a better experience for both patients and staff."

The partnership launched last month with pilot sites across MHN and plans to expand to additional primary care clinics in the coming months. As the rollout continues, Marshall Health Network will also evaluate opportunities to extend online scheduling and registration to additional service lines and locations based on patient and team feedback.

For more information on how Notable helps healthcare organizations personalize care and improve workforce productivity, visit notablehealth.com. For more information about Marshall Health Network or to schedule an appointment, visit marshallhealthnetwork.org/appointments.

About Notable

Deployed at over 12,000 sites of care, Notable is the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity. Through Notable, millions of once-manual tasks are automated daily in a safe, secure, end-to-end AI Platform that optimizes workforce efficiency and productivity, cuts operational costs, eliminates fragmentation, and enhances the patient experience. From patient access and payer enrollment to revenue cycle management and more, our AI Agents reduce administrative burden so staff, providers, and patients can focus on what matters most. Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Learn more at www.notablehealth.com.

About Marshall Health Network

Marshall Health Network (MHN) is a leading academic health system dedicated to advancing health, inspiring hope and serving families across West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. MHN unites four hospitals—Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, Hoops Family Children's Hospital and Rivers Health—along with a comprehensive network of primary and specialty services through Marshall Health. In partnership with the Marshall University schools of medicine, nursing and pharmacy and the St. Mary's schools of medical imaging, nursing, respiratory care and sonography, MHN is committed to delivering clinical excellence, expanding access and providing compassionate care at every stage of life. Learn more at marshallhealthnetwork.org.

SOURCE Notable