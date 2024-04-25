With the inaugural Style Collective, Marshalls continues to give consumers access to high-quality pieces at amazing prices while offering expert insights, styling inspiration, and their top fashion trends of the season

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) today announced the launch of its inaugural team of style experts: Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective. As some of the industry's top stylists to the stars, Zerina Akers, Enrique Melendez and Molly Dickson, embark on this partnership to share their fashion expertise and styling advice for shoppers everywhere. Featured in Marshalls Spring/Summer '24 trend report, The Edit by Marshalls , the Style Collective is all about highlighting quality, on-trend fashion at every price point and providing a peek behind the curtain on how Marshalls hustles to get the good stuff™ in its over one thousand stores nationwide.

Marshalls Launches First-Ever “Good Stuff Style Collective” in Partnership with Celebrity Stylists Molly Dickson, Zerina Akers and Enrique Melendez Photo Credit: Emily Soto for Marshalls

The launch of the Style Collective comes at a time when 80% of people feel it's hard to find high-quality fashion items on a tight budget, according to a recent survey*, but Marshalls serves as a solution by providing access to quality finds at a great value. Armed with insights directly from Marshalls buyers about their buying process and innate ability to deliver high-quality and on-trend brands and designer names at amazing prices, the Style Collective have helped curate The Edit Shop on Marshalls.com. Much like the brand's iconic shops like The Designer Shop , and Made in Italy , The Edit Shop is a simplified shopping tool to help shoppers score what's trending seasonally across fashion and beauty.

"We are always looking to give our consumers access to what they want when they need it most – whether it be great quality fashion for any budget, style inspiration, or the inside scoop on shopping our stores like a pro, plus so much more," says Sonya Cosentini, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Marshalls. "Enrique, Molly and Zerina are some of the most in-demand and talented fashion stylists in Hollywood, and we are so excited to partner with them to bring their invaluable styling advice to Marshalls customers."

Shot by renowned photographer/director Emily Soto, and penned by InStyle Fashion Director Kevin Huynh, the Style Collective cover story in The Edit by Marshalls showcases how Marshalls has always been a reliable fashion resource throughout their styling careers.

"My mother worked multiple jobs just to keep us afloat and make sure that I had everything, but also that I wasn't counted out because of what I did and didn't have access to," shared Enrique Melendez, "and by shopping at Marshalls, I was able to have access to brands or premium products that I would see on either television, music videos, or fashion magazines."

For Molly Dickson, the partnership is a way to let her followers in on her best-kept shopping secrets. "When I moved to New York as a fashion assistant, I would shop at Marshalls, and now, I still find myself shopping at Marshalls. Where else can I get a luxury handbag and a good pair of jeans that are up to my standards in quality with amazing prices?"

As for Zerina Akers, "It's really fun to be able to partner with Marshalls. Fashion has been gatekept for so long, and it's shifting into a way where it's really in the hands of the consumer now." She continues, "I think the Marshalls shopper is hardworking. They appreciate good quality, they appreciate affordability, and they don't want to sacrifice that quality for affordability."

*Marshalls commissioned a survey of 1,000 individuals across the United States about their shopping habits and how they're finding deals and quality.

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with over 1,100 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, men, kids, and home merchandise - all at amazing prices.

About Molly Dickson:

Molly is a Celebrity Stylist to Hollywood's It Girls. Recognized as one of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists' in 2023 & 2024, Molly is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. With a contemporary mix of high fashion and casual-cool streetwear, her styling makes her clients look effortlessly chic. From fashion week to movie premieres to award shows and more, Molly's styling empowers women to look and feel their best.

About Zerina Akers:

Zerina is an Emmy Award Winning Costume Designer, Celebrity Stylist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. Zerina is known for her fearless mixing of high-end and economical brands to achieve the perfect look. Zerina is inspired by experimenting with 70s disco, nature, and history. Recognized as one of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists' and 'Stylist of the Year' by Essence in recent years, Zerina's known for her bold and cutting-edge styling in Hollywood to stars. Zerina is also the founder of Black Owned Everything and Akers and Akers Foundation supporting emerging African American entrepreneurs.

About Enrique Melendez:

Enrique is a Los Angeles-based Celebrity Stylist to the next generation of Hollywood's Hottest Superstars: Gen Z. Recognized as one of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Rising Hollywood Stylists to Watch' in 2023 & 'Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists' in 2024 as well as CFDA's 'Top Emerging Stylists for the Next Gen Talents' in 2023, Enrique's storytelling styling technique allows his use of clothing to transform his looks into an elevated narrative. Enrique is also credited with sparking the 'goth revival' in 2022 that went viral on social media.

