Marshalls Launches Online Store, Bringing Surprising Shopping Experience to Life in a New, Interactive Format

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls, one of the nation's leading off-price retailers, unveiled its e-commerce website, Marshalls.com, today. The site brings the thrilling Marshalls shopping experience online, curating an ever-changing, fresh mix of merchandise from the brands shoppers crave, all at amazing prices.

While the site debuts with categories similar to those found in-store, including ladies, mens and kids apparel and footwear, home, accessories and beauty, it boasts its own assortment of merchandise. Just as every Marshalls store has a different mix of product, the site will also feature its own unique mix; adding new, brand name, designer and other high-quality pieces every day. Shoppers will enjoy easy returns, as online merchandise can be returned via mail or in-store at any one of the more than 1,100 Marshalls locations across the country*.

Shoppers will also discover interactive features that provide fresh ways to shop Marshalls, including:

"Swipe to Shop": A gamified mobile shopping feature which allows shoppers to quickly view and sort product by swiping "left or right" to favorite items and buy or save for later.

A gamified mobile shopping feature which allows shoppers to quickly view and sort product by swiping "left or right" to favorite items and buy or save for later. Curated Shops: Online shops featuring the latest trends and must-haves, making it easy to discover crave-worthy merchandise. The site will launch with the Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in Italy . Like the merchandise assortment, curated shops will also refresh frequently.

Online shops featuring the latest trends and must-haves, making it easy to discover crave-worthy merchandise. The site will launch with the Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in . Like the merchandise assortment, curated shops will also refresh frequently. Influencer + Shopper Finds: Inspiration from influencer and consumer finds that will link shoppers to categories and similar products.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime," said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US. "This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way."

Just as they do for stores, buyers for Marshalls travel the world to deliver new products to the site daily, so shoppers can discover new deals on the brands they love. With a constantly changing selection of the trends shoppers want right now, Marshalls – both online and in-store – offers a shopping experience that is never boring and always surprising.

Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and find a local store. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds with #MarshallsSurprise.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,100 stores spanning 48 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find a surprising selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for men, women and children, footwear, beauty, accessories and home merchandise - all at prices that wow.

For fashion tips, style alerts and more, visit us on Instagram at @marshalls, Facebook at facebook.com/marshalls, Pinterest at pinterest.com/marshalls and Twitter at @marshalls. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

*Some exclusions apply to in-store returns. Please see our full return policy on marshalls.com.

