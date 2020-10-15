Marshalls Launches "Share WOW, Get WOW" Program, Turning Incredible In-Store Discoveries into Real-Life WOWs for Shoppers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly seven in 10 Americans (69%) saying their weekdays have blurred together at least once a month in 2020*, an unexpected "WOW" just might be the spark consumers are looking for to break up their days. That's why Marshalls launched a new initiative today called, "Share WOW, Get WOW" – a program all about turning in-store finds that shoppers share on social media into real-life, feel-good "WOWs."

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8779751-marshalls-launches-share-wow-get-wow-program/

A majority (63%) of U.S. adults miss the thrill of discovery while shopping.* You know the feeling – the feeling of finding something new or unexpected, from a designer top at an amazing price to a plush throw that completes a room. Marshalls is a brand rooted in making people feel WOW, and through October 31st, the brand is taking that feeling to the next level.

Shoppers who share their incredible finds on Instagram with both the #MarshallsWOW and #contest hashtags will be entered for a chance to turn their brag-worthy find into a real-life WOW experience. What if your beauty find turned into a make-up tutorial with a celebrity make-up artist? Or your fitness gear turned into a personal workout session? That's what "Share WOW, Get WOW" is all about.

"At Marshalls, we love when our shoppers get that feeling of unexpected WOW in our stores – that feeling when you discover the perfect item at an amazing price," said Victoria Shonkoff, Marshalls Vice President, Marketing Director. "Now more than ever, a little WOW goes a long way, so we wanted to create a program for our shoppers where in-store wow-worthy finds can turn into even bigger WOWs."

To kick off the program, Marshalls delighted one shopper with everything she needed for a one-on-one virtual cooking session with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis – all because she found a much-needed cooking item in store and chose to share it on Instagram.

"There's something special about discovering something that excites you, whether that's in the kitchen, in a store, or in everyday life," said De Laurentiis. "Marshalls is a store that's all about discovery, so I loved helping them turn one shopper's find into an even bigger WOW moment."

Marshalls is now giving shoppers the opportunity to take their shopping experience to the next level. For a limited time, products they find at Marshalls have the possibility of turning into some real-life WOWs. For more information on how to participate**, please visit here.

