Marshalls Surprises Shoppers with Gifting Shop-Along Experiences with Rachel Bilson, Top Influencers All Season

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday deals have come and gone for other retailers but Marshalls, one of the nation's leading off-price retailers, offers an enormous selection of exciting holiday gifts at amazing prices, all season long. To showcase how the retailer delivers gifts and value shoppers want during this important time of year, Rachel Bilson, actress and mom, and an impressive crew of top influencers will lead personalized shop-alongs with customers in select markets nationwide, and share their own curated gift shops on Marshalls.com/expertgiftpicks.

"We believe one day of deals simply doesn't work for busy holiday shoppers, and that's why we always offer a continually fresh selection of must-have gifts at amazing prices right up until Christmas Eve," said Victoria Shonkoff, Marshalls Vice President, Marketing Director. "We know there's a time crunch this holiday. With fewer days to get it all done, we're excited to work with these style icons to help shoppers find the perfect gifts for those on their lists."

"I'm definitely a competitive gifter during the holidays and know first-hand about incredible finds at Marshalls. I love that every time I visit I not only find an on-trend fashion piece from a favorite designer- but I always come away with something amazing I didn't even know I needed," said Bilson. "This is why I'm excited to lead this holiday gifting crew of influencers and to share our favorite finds to help check off everyone on your list."

In addition to Bilson, four top lifestyle influencers will visit 10 Marshalls stores across the country to offer lucky shoppers personal holiday shop-alongs, in-store surprises and curated gift picks. Shoppers can also find the influencer gift selections now at Marshalls.com/expertgiftpicks and follow the influencers' social media channels to learn more about how to secure a spot for a personal holiday shop-along.

Rachel Bilson , @rachelbilson

, @rachelbilson New York Tribeca – Thursday, December 5



206 Washington Street





New York, NY 10006

10006 Gredmarie Colón, @gredmarie_colon

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Tuesday, December 10

–

525 Roosevelt Ave





San Juan , PR 00918

, PR 00918

Miami, FL – Friday, December 20

– Friday, December 20

3301 Coral Way





Coral Gables, FL 33145

33145 Rachel Chen , @vintagedolls

, @vintagedolls Houston, TX – Monday, December 9

–

590 Gulfgate Center





Houston, TX 77087

77087

Chicago, IL - Tuesday, December 10

-

600 North Michigan Ave





Chicago, IL 60611

60611

St. Louis, MO - Thursday, December 19

- Thursday, December 19

6927 S. Lindbergh Blvd





Mehlville, MO 63129

63129 Sazan Hendrix , @Sazan

, @Sazan Los Angeles, CA - Wednesday, December 11

- Wednesday, December 11

8480 Beverly Blvd





Los Angeles, CA 90048

90048

Atlanta, GA - Wednesday, December 18

- Wednesday, December 18

3232 Peachtree Street NE





Atlanta, GA 30305

30305 Will Taylor , @BrightBazaar

, @BrightBazaar Boston, MA - Thursday, December 12

-

260 Needham Street





Newton, MA 02464

02464

Denver, CO – Monday, December 16

– Monday, December 16

6737 South Vine St





Centennial, CO 80122

80122

Philadelphia, PA - Tuesday, December 17

- Tuesday, December 17

1044 Market Street





Philadelphia, PA 19107

To bring added holiday joy to local communities across the country, Marshalls will donate $175,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to help in its mission to provide happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during the holiday season. From this donation, $15,000 will be allocated to the local Toys for Tots campaign for each store hosting a shop-along.

Visit Marshalls.com/expertgiftpicks to shop curated gifts online and find a local store. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds with #MarshallsSurprise.

