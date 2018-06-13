Marshalls Surprises With Larger-Than-Life Billboard, Just In Time For Father's Day

Today, the brand unveiled a surprising way to think about gifts for your family's patriarch – bringing the fun of shopping at Marshalls to the streets of New York City with a billboard stocked with fantastic, father-friendly finds. New Yorkers will find gifts ranging from classic to remarkable on a larger-than-life billboard in the Flatiron Plaza from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Participants simply share a dad joke to select one of many amazing products from the gigantic, gift-touting billboard for a certified climber to retrieve.

"We believe shopping should be fun; it should thrill you and immediately deliver something exciting," said Victoria Shonkoff, Marshalls vice president, marketing director. "Our Father's Day billboard embodies everything we offer our Marshalls shoppers daily – an ever-changing selection of products, a fun shopping experience, and amazing prices."

This unexpected Father's Day gifting solution showcases how Marshalls surprises shoppers with every visit, given its ever-changing, fresh mix of products. Marshalls stores across the nation will be stocked with big and small, high-quality finds, such as tech, outdoor games, designer apparel, brand-name footwear, and more, at prices that make even dad beam with pride—right through Father's Day.

The destination for dad gifts, Marshalls has an ever-changing selection of products to help procrastinators and planners alike confidently explore and discover the brands they want today. Find your closest Marshalls location at marshallsonline.com.

