MARSHBERRY RELEASES 2024 INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION MARKET REPORT - EUROPE

European insurance brokerage market is transforming at an incredible speed.

WOODMERE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, has released its inaugural European Insurance Distribution Market Report.

The European insurance brokerage market is transforming at an incredible speed from fragmented to consolidated and from regional/national to international. While U.S. insurance brokerage firms have become much more consolidated in recent years, much of Europe is still highly fragmented. However, the wave of consolidation is spreading across the Atlantic Ocean.

In this evolving market, quality and growth are the key differentiators. The question to ask is how can firms become the higher-performing growth firm that shines brighter than the competition?

The European Insurance Distribution Market Report showcases:

Panorama of European Insurance Distribution

The Make-up of a Heavily Fragmented Industry

Trends Reshaping the Broker Market

Emerging Class of European Brokers

2024 Outlook and Beyond

"As a preeminent industry consulting and advisory firm, MarshBerry knows the value of key data and insights to help brokerage owners across Europe stay current on the areas that affect their business," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry is a global leader in financial advisory and consulting services serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries to help clients grow and advance their business strategies. With locations across North America and Europe, MarshBerry market sector expertise includes property and casualty agents & brokers, employee benefit firms and specialty distributors, partners in insurtech, capital markets, and insurance carriers, as well as registered investment advisors, retirement planning and life insurance firms. Clients choose MarshBerry as their trusted advisor for every stage of ownership to help them build, enhance and sustain value through Financial Advisory solutions (Investment Banking; Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Capital Raising, Business Consulting), Growth Advisory solutions (Organic Growth, Aggregation, Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions) and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

Investment banking services in the USA offered through MarshBerry Capital, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Company, LLC, 28601 Chagrin Blvd, Suite 400, Woodmere, OH 44122 (440) 354-3230.

