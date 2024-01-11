MARSHBERRY RELEASES 2024 INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION MARKET REPORT - EUROPE

News provided by

MarshBerry

11 Jan, 2024, 03:15 ET

European insurance brokerage market is transforming at an incredible speed.

WOODMERE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, has released its inaugural European Insurance Distribution Market Report.

The European insurance brokerage market is transforming at an incredible speed from fragmented to consolidated and from regional/national to international. While U.S. insurance brokerage firms have become much more consolidated in recent years, much of Europe is still highly fragmented. However, the wave of consolidation is spreading across the Atlantic Ocean.

In this evolving market, quality and growth are the key differentiators. The question to ask is how can firms become the higher-performing growth firm that shines brighter than the competition?

The European Insurance Distribution Market Report showcases:

  • Panorama of European Insurance Distribution
  • The Make-up of a Heavily Fragmented Industry
  • Trends Reshaping the Broker Market
  • Emerging Class of European Brokers
  • 2024 Outlook and Beyond

"As a preeminent industry consulting and advisory firm, MarshBerry knows the value of key data and insights to help brokerage owners across Europe stay current on the areas that affect their business," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO.

If you have questions about how MarshBerry helps firms create their path forward, in the U.S. or across Europe, please contact us today.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry is a global leader in financial advisory and consulting services serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries to help clients grow and advance their business strategies. With locations across North America and Europe, MarshBerry market sector expertise includes property and casualty agents & brokers, employee benefit firms and specialty distributors, partners in insurtech, capital markets, and insurance carriers, as well as registered investment advisors, retirement planning and life insurance firms. Clients choose MarshBerry as their trusted advisor for every stage of ownership to help them build, enhance and sustain value through Financial Advisory solutions (Investment Banking; Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Capital Raising, Business Consulting), Growth Advisory solutions (Organic Growth, Aggregation, Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions) and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

Investment banking services in the USA offered through MarshBerry Capital, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Company, LLC, 28601 Chagrin Blvd, Suite 400, Woodmere, OH 44122 (440) 354-3230.

MC:

Lauren Byers

Senior Vice President - Marketing

P. +1 440 392 6546

E. Lauren.Byers@marshberry.com

SOURCE MarshBerry

Also from this source

MARSHBERRY RELEASES 2024 INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION MARKET REPORT - EUROPE

MARSHBERRY RELEASES 2024 INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION MARKET REPORT - EUROPE

MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, has released its inaugural European Insurance Distribution...
MarshBerry acquiert IMAS Corporate Finance

MarshBerry acquiert IMAS Corporate Finance

MarshBerry, une société mondiale de conseil en fusions et acquisitions pour les courtiers en assurance et les sociétés de gestion de patrimoine, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.