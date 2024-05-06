MARSHBERRY RELEASES ANNUAL M&A YEAR IN REVIEW

Outlook for the Insurance Distribution, Wealth Advisory & Retirement Planning Markets

WOODMERE, Ohio, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm, serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries, has released its annual Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Year in Review.

MarshBerry's Annual M&A Report provides a retrospective look at activity across Insurance Distribution, Wealth Advisory & Retirement Planning Markets primarily within the United States. In addition, the report includes highlights for the long-term anticipated consolidation in the European market as well as an outlook for 2024.

"This annual analysis reflects our dedication to providing invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of insurance M&A," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO. As we navigate through these dynamic times, this report serves as a testament to our commitment to empower firms with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and drive strategic growth."

The report showcases:

Insurance Brokerage Buyer & Seller Review

Insurance Brokerage Buyer Types

Insurance Specialty Market

InsurTech

Retirement & Wealth Advisory

The European Market

Employee Benefits & Consulting

2024 Outlook

"MarshBerry's annual M&A year in review isn't just data; it's a roadmap for growth," said Phil Trem, MarshBerry President of Financial Advisory. "By leveraging the insights within, firms can seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and strategically position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive market."

