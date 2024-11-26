Marshfield Clinic Health System Triages & Routes 55% of Patient Messages with AI-Powered Clinician Inbox Solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshfield Clinic Health System, a leading Wisconsin-based healthcare system with over 50 locations and over 170 specialties, has deployed Switchboard, MD's AI-powered, plug-and-play inbox management solution, MDAware. Following their long-term success with RevAware, Switchboard, MD's revenue cycle management platform, Marshfield pursued MDAware to enhance patient-provider communication across its primary care clinics by correctly identifying and automatically routing patient messages.

Without MDAware: 0% of messages are routed automatically. Instead, clinicians must manually triage, respond to, or route all patient messages. With MDAware: 55% of messages are automatically read, classified, and routed to the correct pool, freeing up valuable clinician time.

In just four days post-deployment, Marshfield Clinic's three pilot sites have witnessed MDAware read, classify, and route 55% or more of inbound patient messages to the correct operationally determined pools. This rapid deployment required no staff training, caused zero disruption to existing workflows, and natively integrated within the health system's electronic medical record (EMR). As a result, clinicians can now focus far more of their valuable time on patient care, and less on administrative message routing.

Previously, Marshfield's clinical triage teams were responsible for individually reading and responding to patient messages, as well as manually rerouting them to the appropriate administrative or urgent care teams. With a growing volume of inbound patient messages requiring rerouting, and each message consuming several minutes of a clinician's time, Marshfield seized the opportunity to automate this process, reduce the amount of time spent in the inbox, and decrease administrative workload.

"It's inspiring to already see these impactful results from the go-live," said Blake Anderson, MD, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer of Switchboard, MD. "As a primary care physician, I developed MDAware to help clinicians spend less time in their inboxes and more time focused on patient care. It's incredibly fulfilling to see other primary care physicians benefiting from a solution that was created out of my own experiences, and we couldn't be more excited to continue supporting Marshfield's journey."

With messages instantly being directed to the right person on the first attempt, Marshfield is already experiencing a reduction in manual inbox management and increased clinician capacity. "We are pleased with the initial results from Switchboard," said Dr. Katya Alcaraz Voelker, Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "Our goal is to ensure that patients' concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently. By routing messages to the right person from the start, we reduce staff rework, ensure that the recipient can better address the concern, and cut down on response time. We are jointly working on a broader enterprise rollout to build on this improvement."

As part of this effort, Marshfield plans to include additional primary care clinics and expand the scope of the solution to specialty clinics in the near future.

About Marshfield Clinic Health System

Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula with more than 1,600 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include more than 60 Marshfield Clinic locations, 11 hospitals, Marshfield Children's Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence & data science company with a mission to restore the human connection to medicine by improving engagement and outcomes while reducing inefficiency. Switchboard, MD's platform designs and deploys clinically relevant products that surface critical needs, accelerate patient care, and reduce administrative burdens—making it easier for providers and administrators to collaborate and deliver high-quality experiences for patients and staff.

