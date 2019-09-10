Marshfield Republic Services Strikers Extend Picket Line To Southern California

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Marshfield Republic Services Teamsters extended their picket lines to Southern California early this morning. Members began picketing outside 17121 Nichols Lane in Huntington Beach, CA, where members of Teamsters Local 396 work.

"Solidarity is the key to winning fights against greedy national corporations. Thanks to the members of Local 396 who know the power of solidarity and have honored our picket lines," said Sean O'Brien, Teamsters Local 25 President.

Teamsters Local 25 members struck Republic Services in Marshfield, Massachusetts at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29. Since the strike began, the 24 Teamsters Local 25 members have walked the picket lines outside Republic Services in Marshfield. Since then, the strikers have extended picket lines outside a San Jose, California Republic location where members of Teamsters Local 350 work, and a facility in Fall River, Massachusetts. Yesterday, members of Teamsters Local 728 who work at Republic Services in Cumming, Georgia went on strike, and extended those picket lines to Republic facilities in McDonough, Ga. and Evansville, Ind.

Teamsters Local 25 resumed negotiations with Republic Services last week only to have them breakdown again in the face of company stonewalling. After less than two hours at the table, management's anti-union, Phoenix-based negotiator offered nothing new to the Teamsters negotiating team.

Teamsters Local 25 urges other union members and supporters to show solidarity by joining their hardworking union brothers and sisters on the picket line. Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest Teamsters union representing more than 12,500 members.

