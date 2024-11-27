Marstek Launched Energycube AC Couple ESS: A New Era of Home Microgrid Solutions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marstek, an established leader in energy storage technology, successfully hosted the launch event of its Energycube AC Couple ESS at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf trade show. Wholesalers, installers, and media representatives attended the event, connecting with peers, gaining valuable insights into the industry, and exploring Marstek's latest advancements in renewable energy storage.

Marstek Energycube is the Next-Gen Home Microgrid AC Coupled Energy Storage System.

Peter Yang, CEO of Marstek, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with EUPD to launch the Energycube in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative, accessible energy storage solutions. The Energycube reflects our dedication to efficiency and sustainability, empowering users to achieve energy independence. As the demand for renewable solutions grows, we look forward to presenting this cutting-edge technology to industry experts, partners, and the community."

The event highlighted the unveiling of the Energycube alongside a range of Marstek's latest energy solutions. Guests gained valuable insights from EUPD Research's PV market update, which offered a comprehensive look at the evolving photovoltaic and energy storage landscape.

The Energycube

The Energycube represents a significant advancement in energy storage, providing a user-friendly installation, scalable capacity, and tools for real-time energy management.

Key Features of the Energycube:

Plug & Play DIY Setup: Designed for straightforward installation without technical expertise, ideal for various environments including forest cabins, yachts, and remote homes.



Flexible Energy Capacity: Supports both single and multiple units, allowing scalability up to 10 kW output and a capacity of up to 20.48kWh.



Real-Time Global Electricity Prices: Equipped with access to real-time electricity prices across 46 countries, supporting optimized energy cost management.



Smart Energy Efficiency: Utilizes peak shaving and valley filling capabilities, enhancing daily energy savings.



Hybrid System Compatibility: Allows for the simple upgrade of existing solar installations to a hybrid storage solution, enabling whole-home backup power within minutes.

About Marstek

Founded in 2009, Marstek is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, specializing in advanced energy storage technologies. With four manufacturing bases and operations across the USA, Germany, Japan, Kenya, and Nigeria, it integrates innovation with a vertically aligned industry chain to deliver scalable, efficient energy systems. Marstek empowers households and businesses with tools that promote energy independence and sustainability. By setting new benchmarks in energy management, Marstek drives the global transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Contact: Ricky Ma, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567857/Marstek_Energycube.jpg